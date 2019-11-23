GREEN SEA, S.C. — Tonaja Lester, Kimbrie’l Barnes and Kaniyah Davis each scored 11 points to lead Marion to a 64-14 win over Green Sea Floyds in the Green Sea Floyds Thanksgiving Tournament semifinals on Saturday night.
Teammate Mariah Moody added 10 points.
M 23 18 13 9 — 64
GSF 5 7 2 0 —14
MARION (64)
Tonaja Lester 11, Buey 3, Allen 2, Mariah Moody 10, Britt 7, Kimbrie’l Barnes 11, Howard 2. Kaniyah Davis 11, Davis 3, Rogers 4 .
RECORDS: M 2-0.
NEXT GAME: Marion will play Marlboro Academy at Green Sea Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyd HS at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Marlboro Academy 61 Carvers Bay 47GREEN SEA, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Anna Smith scored a team-high 12 points in the Green Sea Floyds Thanksgiving Tournament semifinals.
Teammate Sara White added 10 points.
Carvers Bay’s Zania Rush scored a game-high 26 points.
CB 11 10 9 17— 47
MA 13 17 17 14 —61
CARVERS BAY (47)
Zania Rush 26, Reed 7, Chandler 2, Myers 3, Ripley 6, Coles 3.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (61)
McLaurin 5, Carriker 2, M. Liles 9, Sara White 10, Anna Smith 12, Blackmon 6, Walters 8, R. Liles 8.
RECORD: MA 2-0. CB 1-1.
NEXT GAME: Marion will play Marlboro Academy at Green Sea Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyd HS at 8:30 p.m. Monday. Carvers Bay will play Green Sea Floyds at Green Sea Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyd HS at 7 p.m. Monday.
Goose Creek 52 West Florence 31SUMTER, S.C. — West Florence’s Shakaylah Cohen scored a team-high nine points at Lady Gamecocks Tip-Off Tournament at Sumter HS.
WF 13 18— 31
GC 24 28 — 52
WEST FLORENCE (31)
Shakaylah Cohen 9, McKnight 1, Parsley 3, Gerrald 1, Alexander 7, Williamson 8, Evans 2.
RECORDS: 1-1.
NEXT GAME: WF will play TBD at Lady Gamecocks Tip-Off Tournament at TBA Monday.
Timmonsville 57 Edisto 19SUMMERTON, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Trinity Echols scored a game-high 20 points in the Scott’s Branch Tip-Off Tournament.
Teammate Janiya Scott-Rouse added 17 points.
E 4 6 3 6— 19
T 12 18 10 17 — 57
TIMMONSVILLE (57)
Trinity Echols 20, Janiya Scott-Rouse 17, Hudson 8, Shikira Graham 10, McDowell 2.
Socastee 46 Hartsville 41SUMMERTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s Alletrice Benjamin scored a team-high 13 points in the Scott’s Branch Tip-Off Tournament.
Socastee outscored the Red Foxes 21-17 in the first half.
S 10 11 12 13— 46
H 12 5 9 15 — 41
HARTSVILLE (41)
Alletrice Benjamin 13, Hudson 6, Thomas 4, Sutton 9, Pendergrass 9.
Scott’s Branch 56 Timmonsville 41SUMMERTON, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Makayla Commander scored a team-high 15 points in the Scott’s Branch Tip-Off girls’ basketball semifinals.
Teammate Trinity Echols added 10 points.
Scott’s Branch outscored Timmonsville 28-12 in the first half.
T 3 9 16 12— 41
SB 14 14 19 9 — 56
TIMMONSVILLE (41)
Scott-Rouse 7, Trinity Echols 10, Hudson 1, Graham 4, McDowell 4, Makyla Commander 15.
C.A. Johnson 45 Pee Dee Academy 37GREEN SEA, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the Green Sea Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyds HS.
Teammate Lauren Martin added 10 points.
PDA 8 12 11 6— 37
CAJ 13 9 11 12 —45
PEE DEE ACADEMY (37)
Ashley Martin 18, Lauren Martin 10, Johnson 5, Harrelson 4.
RECORD: PDA 0-2.
NEXT GAME: PDA will play Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyd HS at 4 p.m. Monday.
Loris 53 Hannah-Pamplico 23GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Maddy Boyle scored a team-high eight points in the Green Sea Thanksgiving Tournament.
Loris outscored the Raiders 33-7 in the first half.
L 20 13 17 3— 53
H-P 4 3 2 14 — 23
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (23)
Turner 6, Maddy Boyle 8, Peterson 1, Lowder 5, Williams 2, Watkins 1.
RECORD: H-P 0-2.
NEXT GAME: PDA will play Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyd HS at 4 p.m. Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL Edisto 45 Timmonsville 42
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Tim Washington scored a game-high 11 points in the Scott’s Branch Tip-Off boys basketball semifinals.
Teammate Elijah Fore added 10 points.
Edisto outscored the Whirlwinds 28-26 in the second half.
E 9 8 9 19— 45
T 7 9 6 20 — 42
TIMMONSVILLE (42)
Tim Washington 11, Taylor 7, Fleming 6, Garner 5, Elijah Fore 10, Green 3.
RECORD: T 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will play TBD at Scott’s Branch Tip-Off Tournament at TBA today.
C.E. Murray 76 Andrews 61GEORGETOWN, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Petrie Izzard scored a team-high 25 points in the Georgetown Steeltown Tournament at Georgetown HS.
Teammate Sorai Edwards added 15 points.
A 18 12 13 18— 61
CEM 21 16 23 16 — 76
C.E. MURRAY (76)
Norarius Grant 13, Petrie Izzard 25, Sorai Edwards 15,Gibson 5, Davis 4, Quentarius Grant 12, Conyers 2.
RECORD: C.E.M: 1-1.
LATE FRIDAY BOYS BASKETBALL Emmanuel 57 Northside Christian 54 (OT)
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian’s Jeffery Powell scored five of his team-high 17 points in overtime.
Teammate Dalton Jones added 11 and Ethan Geddes added 12.
NSC 11 15 17 7 4— 34
ECS 11 10 13 16 7 —57
EMMANUEL (57)
Jeffery Powell 17, Dalton Jones 11, Ethan Geddes 12, Johnson 7, Jacobs 1, Atkinson 3, Hendrix 6.
Georgetown 72 Hannah-Pamplico 19GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Hemingway’s Aaron Parker scored a team-high 13 points in the Georgetown Steeltown Tournament at Georgetown HS.
H 5 12 15 2— 34
G 15 23 23 11 —72
HEMINGWAY (34)
King 1, Aaron Parker 13, Washington 2, Stokes 2, Singletary 7, Thompkins 4, Williams 3, Cooper 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Carvers Bay 56 Hannah-Pamplico 19
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Zania Rush scored a game-high 15 points in the Trojans Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyd HS.
Teammate Princess Ripley added 14.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Maddy Boyle scored a team-high eight points.
CB 18 16 6 16 — 56
HP 5 5 2 7 —19
CARVERS BAY (56)
Reed 6, Chandler 5, Weston 4, Princess Ripley 14, Zania Rush 15, Coles 5, Sumpter 7.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (19)
Peterson 3, Williams 1, K.Turner 3, Smith 1, Maddy Boyle 8, Moore 1, Watkins 2.
Marlboro Academy 37 Loris 28GREEN SEA, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Anna Smith scored a team-high 13 points in the Trojans Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyd HS.
The Dragons outscored Loris 12-0 in the third quarter.
MA 7 8 12 10 —37
L 11 8 0 9—28
MARLBORO ACADEMY (37)
McLaurin 2, M. Liles 9, White 9, Anna Smith 13, R. Liles 4.
