Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 19 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA ROBESON IN SOUTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA DARLINGTON DILLON FLORENCE MARLBORO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BENNETTSVILLE, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, HARTSVILLE, LUMBERTON, MCCOLL, AND NORTH HARTSVILLE.