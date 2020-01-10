FLORENCE, S.C. — T.J. Sanders scored a game-high 19 points to lead Marion to a 65-57 overtime win at South Florence on Saturday night.
Teammate Mac Washington added 18 points.
South Florence’s Brian Sparks scored a team-high 12 points.
Jamal McDuffie made one of two free throws with 2.3 seconds to send the game into overtime at 48-48 for the Bruins.
Sanders also made one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left to give Marion a 48-47 lead.
Sparks tied the game for South on a basket and foul with 16.1 at 47-47, but couldn’t convert on the foul shot.
Washington gave Marion a two-point lead with 30.0 left, making two free throws.
M 10 7 12 19 17 — 65
SF 7 12 20 9 9 — 57
MARION (65)
McCullough 6, Wilson 7, Vaught 4, T.J. Sanders 19, Allen 1, Zy’aire Charles 10, Mac Washington 18.
SOUTH FLORENCE (57)
Justice Jackson 11, Smalls 7, Hearon 6, McDuffie 9, Brian Sparks 12, Burgess 8, Timmons 4.
North Charleston 70
Trinity-Byrnes 67
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones scored a team-high 21 points, six assists, three steals ,and four rebounds at Saints Showcase by Prep Hoops at Clarendon Hall.
Teammate Nick Ford added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Amarion Coletrain had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
TB 21 21 18 7 — 67
NC 14 22 13 21 — 70
TRINITY-BYRNES (67)
McLeod 3, Warren 2, Jordan Jones 21, Nick Ford 19, Edwards 5, Amarion Coletrain 11.
NORTH CHARLESTON (70)
Darjawan Brown 21, Dashawn Murray 28, Green 8, Don McNeil 13.
Laurence Manning 48
Clarendon Hall 47
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Deron Medley scored a team-high 14 points at Saints Showcase by Prep Hoops at Clarendon Hall.
The Swamp Cats outscored Clarendon Hall 23-16 in the first half.
LMA 11 12 14 11 — 48
CH 9 7 16 15 — 47
LAURENCE MANNING (48)
Deron Medley 14, Harris 9, Sanders 2, Lee 9, Acord 3, King 6, A. Medley 2, Nelson 2.
CLARENDON HALL (47)
Traveon Davis 26, Horton 8, Zyan Gilmore 11, Goodwin 3.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Marion 50
South Florence 45
FLORENCE, S.C. — Marion’s Keyla Britt scored a team-high 16 points.
The Swamp Foxes outscored South Florence 20-12 in the fourth after trailing 33-30 after the third.
The Bruins’ were led by Albany Wilson with a game-high 19 points.
M 7 12 11 20 — 50
SF 15 4 14 12 — 45
MARION (50)
Moody 7, Keyla Britt 16, Kimmie Barnes 10, K. Davis 8, Lester 5, P. Davis 4.
SOUTH FLORENCE (45)
Sow 2, Albany Wilson 19, Lyde 6, Holland 4, Borden 9, Evans 5.
