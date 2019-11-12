LANCASTER,S.C.- Sarah Atkinson scored a team-high 16 points to lead Maranatha to a 44-21 win over Carolina Christian in girls’ basketball action Tuesday.
Teammate Gracen Davis added 13 points.
The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 and will travel to Marlboro Academy at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.
MARANATHA (44)
Gracen Davis 13, Ray 2, Reel 5, Sarah Atkinson 16, Spencer 1, Daniel 5, Hanner 2.
