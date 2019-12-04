LAURINBURG, N.C. — Brian Daniel scored a team-high 16 points but it wasn’t enough as Scotland Christian defeated Maranatha 55-52 in boys’ basketball on Thursday.
Teammate Brice Byars added 11 points.
Scotland Christian outscored the Bulldogs 20-10 in the third quarter after trailing 26-22 at the half.
MCS 14 12 10 16— 52
SC 10 12 20 13— 55
MARANATHA (52)
Brian Daniel 16, Brice Byars 11, Reel 9, Ward 3, Bevan 4, Simmons 2, Hannah 7.
RECORDS: MCS 1-2.
NEXT MONDAY: MCS will travel to Grace Christian at 5 p.m. today.
Deuce Hudson MVP of the Turkey Shootout
FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington’s Deuce Hudson was named MVP of the Turkey Shootout on Nov. 27 at West Florence HS.
Wesley Brown of Marlboro County, Daveon Thomas of Lee Central, Will Hemingway of Loris, Shakeem White of West Florence, Delontae Martin of Lamar, Mitchell Pollard of Crestwood, and Trevn Miles of Latta were name to all-tournament team.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Maranatha 44 Scotland Christian 39
LAURINBURG, N.C. — Maranatha’s Grayson Davis scored a team-high 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists.
MCS 7 8 11 13 13— 44
SC 8 15 12 4— 39
MARION (71)
Grayson Davis 12, Atkinson 8, Daniel 8, Lambert 2, Reel 7, Spencer 7.
RECORDS: MCS 3-1.
NEXT MONDAY: MCS will travel to Grace Christian at 5 p.m. today.
LATE WEDNESDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL Marion 71 Mullins 57
MULLINS, S.C. — Marion’s Mac Washington finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Teammate T.J. Sanders had 14 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Mullins’ Alim Legette, meanwhile, scored a team-high 12 points. Teammate Tyler Sainvil scored 11, and Sam Pressley added 10.
MA 22 13 16 20— 71
MU 10 15 14 18— 57
MARION (71)
Saequan McCullum 12, A.J. Vaught 14, T.J. Sanders 14, D’ontae Allen 1, Charles 9, Mac Washington 18, Dwight Allen 1
MULLINS (57)
Gilchrist 8, Tisdale 6, Alim Legette 12, Sam Pressley 10, Phillips 2, Cross 8, Tyler Sainvil 11.
RECORDS: MA 1-1. MU 0-2.
NEXT MONDAY: Marion will travel to Conway at 6 p.m. today.Mullins will host Lamar at 6 p.m. today.
Marlboro County 82 Scotland (NC) 39
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s DeVonta Oliver scored a team-high 17 points.
Teammate Ryan Dupree added 14, and Skishawn Pamer added 10. The Bulldogs outscored Scotland 40-5 in the first half.
S 2 3 14 20— 39
MC 14 26 22 20— 82
MARLBORO COUNTY (82)
Skishawn Palmer 10, DeVonta Oliver 17, McCoy 8, Ryan Dupree 14, Scott 2, Lucas 6, Leviner 7, Brown 9, Thomas 7, Bostic 2.
RECORDS: MC 4-1.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will host Cheraw at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisville 63 McBee 40
McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Devin Bristow scored a team-high 14 points along with 18 rebounds and five blocks.
Teammate T.J. Ponds added 10 points.
L 9 20 13 21— 63
M 9 10 11 10— 40
McBee (40)
Devin Bristow 14, T.J. Ponds 10, Brigman 7, Wright 1, Truell 2, Brown 4, Sims 2.
RECORDS: M 0-2.
NEXT GAME: McBee will travel to Central at 6:15 p.m. today.
East Clarendon 39 Lake City 37
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Kenyon Wilson scored a game-high 10 points. The Wolverines outscored Lake City 16-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers’ Damari Howard scored a team-high nine points.
LC 9 11 7 10— 37
EC 4 10 9 16— 39
LAKE CITY (37)
McIntosh 1, Hailey 5, McClam 6, Damari Howard 9, Fryson 7, Bailey 7,Johnson 2.
EAST CLARENDON (39)
Calvin 5, J.Wilson 7, Keyon Wilson 10, Pearson 7, Bryant 8, Cooper 2.
RECORDS: LC 1-1. EC 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will host Kingstree at 6 p.m.today. East Clarendon will travel to Bethune-Bowman at 6 p.m. today.
Laurence Manning 81 Palmetto Christian 33
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Umar Lawson scored a game-high 20 points. Teammate Brandon King added 14, and Chase Lee added 13.
PCS 12 6 8 7— 33
LMA 27 27 18 9— 81
LAURENCE MANNING (81)
D.Medley 8, Harris 3,Umar Lawson 20, Sanders 6, Chase Lee 13,Acord 9, Sigler 4, Brandon King 14,A.Medley 2.
RECORDS: LMA 3-2.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will play Palmetto Christian at Barons Classic at 5:30 p.m. today.
Anson County (NC) 72 Chesterfield 34
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Dushawn Ellison scored a team-high 12 points.
Anson County (NC) outscored the Rams 44-15 in the first half.
AC 21 23 11 18— 72
C 10 5 9 10— 34
CHESTERFIELD (34)
J.Thompson 3, Dushawn Ellison 12, Sowell 3, Turnage 4, Chapman 2, D.Thompson 3, McCoy 2, Melton 5.
RECORDS:C 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Chesterfield will travel to Cheraw at 6 p.m. today.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL McBee 35 Lewisville 20
McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Bella Johnson scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
The Panthers outscored Lewisville 25-5 in the second half.
L 3 12 1 4— 20
M 2 8 13 12— 35
McBee (40)
Bella Johnson 10, Hickman 9, Harper 5, Williams 5, Peterson 7.
RECORDS: M 2-0.
NEXT GAME: McBee will travel to Central at 6:15 p.m. today.
Palmetto Christian 43 Laurence Manning 40
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Breanna Boykin scored a team-high 16 points. The Swampcats fall to 1-1 and will play Palmetto Christian at Barons Classic at Wilson Hall at 4 p.m today.
Myrtle Beach 32 Carvers Bay 23
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Dymond Coles scored a team-high seven points.
Myrtle Beach outscored the Bears 19-9 in the first half.
MB 11 8 6 7— 32
CB 4 5 9 5— 23
CARVERS BAY (23)
Reed 3, Chandler 1, Weston 2,Rush 6, Dymond Coles 7, Keith 4.
RECORDS: CB 2-2.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will host Hemingway at 6 p.m. today.
LATE TUESDAY BOYS BASKETBALL Pee Dee Academy 45 Florence Christian 32
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 20 points.
Florence Christian’s Clayton Bochette and Emekah Johnson each scored eight.
PDA 12 11 10 12 — 45
FCS 2 12 7 11 — 32
PEE DEE ACADEMY (45)
Cam Weston 20, Caleb Oakley 11, Spivey 5, Garris 4, Gasque 3, Parker 2.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (32)
Clayton Bochette 8, Emekah Johnson 8, Gray 5, George 5, Rishmawi 3, Shelley 2, Atkins 1.
