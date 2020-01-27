FLORENCE, S.C. — Grant Hanna scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Maranatha to 59-36 win over Calvary Christian on Tuesday night.
Teammate Bryce Byars added a team-high 14 points.
CC 16 6 6 8 — 36
MCS 8 9 23 19 — 59
MARANATHA (59)
Daniel 5, Bryce Byars 14, Ward 2, Reel 7, Grant Hanna 12, Braiden Bevan 13, Simmons 6.
NEXT GAME: MCS will host South Pointe Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: MCS 7-4, 4-0 SCACS Class 2A.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Maranatha 36
Calvary Christian 17
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Gracen Davis scored a team-high 12 points.
CC 5 3 6 3 — 17
MCS 11 11 10 4 — 36
MARANATHA (36)
Gracen Davis 12, Reel 5, Atkinson 9, Spencer 8, Daniel 2.
NEXT GAME: MCS will host South Pointe Christian at 5 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: MCS 9-2, 3-1 SCACS Class 2A.
Wilson Hall 52
Florence Christian 49
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kenzie Feagin scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Teammate Corley Keefe added 13 points and five steals and also Kylie Stewart added 13 points.
WH 13 16 10 14— 52
FCS 24 7 8 10 — 49
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (49)
Kenzie Feagin 15, Sterling 4, Williams 4, Corley Keefe 13, Kylie Stewart 13.
NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Laurence Manning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: FCS 13-1, 3-1 SCISA Region 3-3A.
Marion 55
Dillon 45
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Keyla Britt scored a team-high 13 points.
Teammate Alierria Davis added 10 points.
Dillon’s Jykya Bell scored a game-high 24 points.
D 13 10 13 9 — 45
M 16 9 14 16 — 55
DILLON (55)
Pouncey 5, Gordon 8, Hines 2, Jykya Bell 24, Stamps 2, Ervin 4.
MARION (55)
Moody 8, Keyla Brit 13, Barnes 5, K.Davis 4, Lester 9, P. Davis 6, Alierria Davis 10.
RECORD: M 20-0, 5-0 Region 6-3A. D 10-3, 4-1 Region 6-3A.
Wilson 55
N. Myrtle Beach 49
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Wilson’s Loyal McQueen scored a team-high 32 points.
Teammate Jada Washington added 10 points.
The Tigers outscored Myrtle Beach 16-5 in third quarter after trailing 29-25 at the half.
W 10 15 16 14 — 55
MB 15 14 5 15 — 49
WILSON (55)
Loyal McQueen 32, Hayes 5, Jada Washington 10, K.Washington 4, Foster 4.
NEXT GAME: Wilson will travel to North Myrtle Beach at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: W 16-3, 6-0 REGION 6-4A.
Lake City 41
Cheraw 39
CHERAW, S.C. — Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a game-high 16 points.
Cheraw’s Precious Gary scored a team-high 15 points.
LC 4 20 8 9 — 41
C 9 4 15 11 — 39
LAKE CITY (41)
Jada Montgomery 16, Xzerrya Clark 14, Dickson 5, S.Burgess 1, Leiter 1, Frierson 2, C.Burgess 2.
CHERAW (39)
S.Brown 8, D.Brown 1, Worrell 10, Conde 2, Helms 2, Jackson 1, Streater 1, Precious Gary 15.
Manning 70
Academic Magnet 20
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Myisha Smiling scored a game-high 15 points.
AM 2 7 1 10 — 20
M 12 20 15 8 — 70
MANNING (70)
Jones 9, Dow 6, Gourdine 4, Andrews 6, Logan 2, Wilson 4, Junious 2, Dundy 3, Myisha Smiling 15, Anderson 4.
RECORD: M 15-4, 5-1 Region 7-3A.
East Clarendon 49
Carvers Bay 47
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a team-high 19 points.
Carvers Bay’s Zaniah Rush scored a team-high 15 points.
EC 13 6 21 10 — 49
CB 4 14 10 19 — 47
EAST CLARENDON (49)
Talaysia Cooper 19, Valinicia Garris 16, Floyd 9, Wilson 3, Rush 2.
CARVERS BAY (47)
Reed 1, Chandler 4, Myers 2, Ripley 2, Zaniah Rush 15, Coles 8.
RECORD: EC 16-5, 8-1 Region 7-2A. CB 5-7, 1-5 Region 7-2A.
West Florence 35
Socastee 30 (OT)
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Shakaylah Cohen scored a team-high 15 points.
The Knights outscored Socastee 9-4 in overtime.
S 2 4 6 14 4 — 30
WF 2 7 6 11 9 — 35
WEST FLORENCE (35)
Shakaylah Cohen 15, Burgess 1, Alexander 8, Cook 4, Williamson 3, Dawson 3.
RECORD: WF 10-10, 4-1 Region 6-4A.
Latta 56
Andrews 39
ANDREWS, S.C. — Latta’s Moya McDuffie scored a game-high 24 points.
L 11 18 11 16 — 56
A 8 11 5 15 — 39
LATTA (56)
Moya McDuffie 24, Wheeler 9, Riana Green 16, Burdsall 1, Grice 3, Hayes 3.
RECORD: L 10-4, 9-0 Region 7-2A.
Mullins 65
Hannah-Pamplico 17
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Jen’lea Nichols and Tameisha Lasane each scored a game-high 13 points.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Maddy Blyle scored a team-high eight points.
HP 5 2 6 4 — 17
M 21 22 11 11 — 65
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (17)
Smith 2, Maddy Boyle 8, Peterson 1, Wilson 2, Williams 2, Munn 2.
MULLINS (65)
Swinton 8, Antionette Reed 10, Friday 9, Jen’lea Nichols 13, Tameisha Lasane 13, Phillips 6, Nyylai Moreles 10.
RECORD: M 9-7, 5-2 Region 7-2A. HP 0-9, 0-7 Region 7-2A.
Robert E. Lee 69
The King’s Acad. 51
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Robert E. Lee’s Rebecca Dinkins scored a team-high 22 points and went over 1000 points in her career.
Teammate Caleigh Barrett added 20 points.
The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored a team-high 24 points.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (51)
Audrey Beaton 24, M.Hoover 7, John 6, Conner 4, G.Hoover 3, Turner 3, Lehukuhl 2.
ROBERT E. LEE (69)
Rebecca Dinkins 22, Caleigh Barrett 20, Lacie McElveen 11, Christmas 8, Atkinson 6, Shannon 2.
