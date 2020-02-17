20200219_fmn_sports_prep_p1

TAYLOR ADAMS/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

 TAYLOR ADAMS

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Leondria Nelson’s two free throws sealed Manning’s 53-51 victory over Lake City in Tuesday’s Class 3A playoffs.

Teammate Jaquan Fletcher scored a team-high 12 points.

Hilshon Bailey scored a game-high 16 points for Lake City.

M 10 16 11 16 — 53

LC 10 7 12 22 — 51

MANNING (53)

Leondria Nelson 10, Hilton 9, Daniels 4, Smith 2, Brown 4, Felder 8, Hilton 4, Fletcher 12.

LAKE CITY (51)

Malik Haley 11, E.J. McCalm 10, Howard 1, Fryson 5, Hilshon Bailey 16, Franklin 6, Johnson 2.

NEXT GAME: Manning will travel Ridgeland-Hardeeville in Class 3A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday

Marion 79

Waccamaw 45

MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Mac Washington scored a game-high 22 points in the Class 3A state playoffs.

W 11 10 13 11— 45

M 9 18 20 32— 79

MARION (69)

McCullough 6, Devine Wilson 10, A.J. Vaught 17, T.J. Sanders 12, Allen 2, Charles 6, Mac Washington 22, Dwight Allen 2, Davis 2.

NEXT GAME: Marion will host Gilbert/ Wade Hampton in Class 3A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.

Cheraw 61

Georgetown 43

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a team-high 24 points in the Class 3A state playoffs.

C 17 9 20 15 — 61

G 10 9 9 15 — 43

CHERAW (61)

Christian Taylor 20, Lowery 4, Tim Washington 15, Tyron Fleming 11, Gardner 4, Foe 7, Eaddy 3, Greene 3, Echols 2.

NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will travel to Wagener-Salley in Class A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lake View 57

Low Country Leadership 43

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Jiqyale Reaves scored a team-high 18 points in the Class A playoffs.

LCL 7 4 13 12 — 43

LV 6 20 16 15 — 57

LAKE VIEW (57)

D.Ford 4, Jiqyle Reaves 18, Montrell Waters 17, Bullock 2, Bethea 8, Inman 4, Johnson 4.

NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to Military Magnet in Class A state playoff at 7 p.m. Friday.

Timmonsville 69

Calhoun Falls 47

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a game-high 20 points in Class A state playoffs.

CF 5 10 14 18 — 47

T 9 16 25 19 — 69

TIMMONSVILLE (69)

Christian Taylor 20, Lowery 4, Tim Washington 15, Tyron Fleming 11, Gardner 4, Foe 7, Eaddy 3, Greene 3, Echols 2.

NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will travel to Wagener-Salley in Class A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.

Denmark-Olar 80

Lamar 50

LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Kingston Miller scored a team-high 15 points.

DO 22 22 21 19 — 80

L 14 8 11 22 — 50

LAMAR (50)

Martin 12, Higgins 5, JaQuan Toney 10, Green 2, Kingston Miller 15, Dashante Depugh 10.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

East Clarendon 55

Barnwell 36

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper had a quadruple-double with 21 points, 22 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks in the Class 2A state playoffs.

Valincia Garris added 20 points.

B 2 6 11 17 — 36

EC 12 17 10 16 — 55

EAST CLARENDON (55)

Talaysia Cooper 21, Valincia Garris 20, Rhamey Floyd 12, McElveen 2.

NEXT GAME: EC will travel to North Charleston in Class 2A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.

Latta 75

Ocenaside Collegiate 27

LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Riana Green scored a game-high 25 points.

Teammate Moya McDuffie added 23 points.

OCA 6 9 10 2 — 27

L 20 15 20 20 — 75

LATTA (75)

Moya McDuffie 23, Wheeler 9, Riana Green 25, Burdsall 2, Gordon 2, Delrey 3, A.Berry 4, J.Berry 4, Hayes 2.

NEXT GAME: Latta will host TBD in Class 2A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.

Goose Creek 58

South Florence 36

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — South Florence’s Albany Wilson scored a game-high 13 points in Class 5A playoffs.

SOUTH FLORENCE (36)

Albany Wilson 13, Snow 8, Lyde 5, Holland 3, Reaves 2, Evans 5

The King’s Academy 46

Dillon Christian 42

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored a team-high 15 points.

THE KING’S ACADEMY (46)

John 6. Conner 4, Eaddy 8, Meredith Hoover 13, Audrey Beaton 15.

Florence Christian 48

Wilson Hall 39

SUMTER, S.C. — McKenzie Feagin scored 15 points to lead Florence Christian to a SCISA Region 3-3A tournament title at Sumter Civic Center .

Teammate Kylie Stewart added 15 points.

This is the fourth year in a row for the Eagles to win or share the SCISA Region 3-3A title.

WH 5 10 14 10 — 39

FCS 9 10 10 19 — 48

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (48)

Kenzie Fegin 16, Sterling 9, Williams 7, Keffe 1, Kylie Stewart 15.

Robert E. Lee 50

Pee Dee Academy 25

MULLINS, S.C. — Robert E. Lee Academy’s Caleigh Barrett scored a game-high 20 points.

Ashley Martin led Pee Dee Academy with 11 points.

REL 11 13 10 16 — 50

PDA 6 12 2 5 — 25

ROBERT E. Lee (50)

Caleigh Barrett 20, Laney McElveen 10, Rebecca Dinkins 11, Christmas 5, Atkinson 4.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (25)

Ashley Martin 11, Zeman 6, Hareelson 4, Johnson 2, Briley 2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.