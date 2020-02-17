LAKE CITY, S.C. — Leondria Nelson’s two free throws sealed Manning’s 53-51 victory over Lake City in Tuesday’s Class 3A playoffs.
Teammate Jaquan Fletcher scored a team-high 12 points.
Hilshon Bailey scored a game-high 16 points for Lake City.
M 10 16 11 16 — 53
LC 10 7 12 22 — 51
MANNING (53)
Leondria Nelson 10, Hilton 9, Daniels 4, Smith 2, Brown 4, Felder 8, Hilton 4, Fletcher 12.
LAKE CITY (51)
Malik Haley 11, E.J. McCalm 10, Howard 1, Fryson 5, Hilshon Bailey 16, Franklin 6, Johnson 2.
NEXT GAME: Manning will travel Ridgeland-Hardeeville in Class 3A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday
Marion 79
Waccamaw 45
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Mac Washington scored a game-high 22 points in the Class 3A state playoffs.
W 11 10 13 11— 45
M 9 18 20 32— 79
MARION (69)
McCullough 6, Devine Wilson 10, A.J. Vaught 17, T.J. Sanders 12, Allen 2, Charles 6, Mac Washington 22, Dwight Allen 2, Davis 2.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host Gilbert/ Wade Hampton in Class 3A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
Cheraw 61
Georgetown 43
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a team-high 24 points in the Class 3A state playoffs.
C 17 9 20 15 — 61
G 10 9 9 15 — 43
CHERAW (61)
Christian Taylor 20, Lowery 4, Tim Washington 15, Tyron Fleming 11, Gardner 4, Foe 7, Eaddy 3, Greene 3, Echols 2.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will travel to Wagener-Salley in Class A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lake View 57
Low Country Leadership 43
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Jiqyale Reaves scored a team-high 18 points in the Class A playoffs.
LCL 7 4 13 12 — 43
LV 6 20 16 15 — 57
LAKE VIEW (57)
D.Ford 4, Jiqyle Reaves 18, Montrell Waters 17, Bullock 2, Bethea 8, Inman 4, Johnson 4.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to Military Magnet in Class A state playoff at 7 p.m. Friday.
Timmonsville 69
Calhoun Falls 47
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a game-high 20 points in Class A state playoffs.
CF 5 10 14 18 — 47
T 9 16 25 19 — 69
TIMMONSVILLE (69)
Christian Taylor 20, Lowery 4, Tim Washington 15, Tyron Fleming 11, Gardner 4, Foe 7, Eaddy 3, Greene 3, Echols 2.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will travel to Wagener-Salley in Class A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
Denmark-Olar 80
Lamar 50
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Kingston Miller scored a team-high 15 points.
DO 22 22 21 19 — 80
L 14 8 11 22 — 50
LAMAR (50)
Martin 12, Higgins 5, JaQuan Toney 10, Green 2, Kingston Miller 15, Dashante Depugh 10.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
East Clarendon 55
Barnwell 36
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper had a quadruple-double with 21 points, 22 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Valincia Garris added 20 points.
B 2 6 11 17 — 36
EC 12 17 10 16 — 55
EAST CLARENDON (55)
Talaysia Cooper 21, Valincia Garris 20, Rhamey Floyd 12, McElveen 2.
NEXT GAME: EC will travel to North Charleston in Class 2A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
Latta 75
Ocenaside Collegiate 27
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Riana Green scored a game-high 25 points.
Teammate Moya McDuffie added 23 points.
OCA 6 9 10 2 — 27
L 20 15 20 20 — 75
LATTA (75)
Moya McDuffie 23, Wheeler 9, Riana Green 25, Burdsall 2, Gordon 2, Delrey 3, A.Berry 4, J.Berry 4, Hayes 2.
NEXT GAME: Latta will host TBD in Class 2A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
Goose Creek 58
South Florence 36
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — South Florence’s Albany Wilson scored a game-high 13 points in Class 5A playoffs.
SOUTH FLORENCE (36)
Albany Wilson 13, Snow 8, Lyde 5, Holland 3, Reaves 2, Evans 5
The King’s Academy 46
Dillon Christian 42
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored a team-high 15 points.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (46)
John 6. Conner 4, Eaddy 8, Meredith Hoover 13, Audrey Beaton 15.
Florence Christian 48
Wilson Hall 39
SUMTER, S.C. — McKenzie Feagin scored 15 points to lead Florence Christian to a SCISA Region 3-3A tournament title at Sumter Civic Center .
Teammate Kylie Stewart added 15 points.
This is the fourth year in a row for the Eagles to win or share the SCISA Region 3-3A title.
WH 5 10 14 10 — 39
FCS 9 10 10 19 — 48
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (48)
Kenzie Fegin 16, Sterling 9, Williams 7, Keffe 1, Kylie Stewart 15.
Robert E. Lee 50
Pee Dee Academy 25
MULLINS, S.C. — Robert E. Lee Academy’s Caleigh Barrett scored a game-high 20 points.
Ashley Martin led Pee Dee Academy with 11 points.
REL 11 13 10 16 — 50
PDA 6 12 2 5 — 25
ROBERT E. Lee (50)
Caleigh Barrett 20, Laney McElveen 10, Rebecca Dinkins 11, Christmas 5, Atkinson 4.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (25)
Ashley Martin 11, Zeman 6, Hareelson 4, Johnson 2, Briley 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.