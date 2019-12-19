MYRTLE BEACH,S.C. — Loyal McQueen scored a game-high 25 points and she had five three-pointers to lead Wilson over Ashley 49-36 to advance to the championship game of the Pat Summitt Division in the Crestcom Bank Invitational Tournament on Friday.
Teammate Chase Hayes added 12 points.
The Tigers outscored Ashley (N.C.) 32-15 in the second half after trailing 21-17 at the half.
Wilson will play North Mecklenburg (N.C.) at 2:45 p.m. on Court 5 at Myrtle Beach Sports Center today.
W 17 32—49
A 21 15—36
WILSON (49)
Loyal McQueen 25, Johnson 4, Chase Hayes 12, J. Washington 2, Dubose 3, K. Washington 1, Foster 1.
RECORD: W
NEXT GAME: Wilson will play North Mecklenburg (N.C.) on Court 5 at Myrtle Beach Sports Center 2:45 p.m. today.
Myers Park (N.C.) 59 East Clarendon 40MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a team-high 18 points in the Pat Summit Division at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Teammate Rhamey Floyd added 10 points.
EC 11 29 — 40
MP 42 17— 59
EAST CLARENDON (40)
Talaysia Cooper 18, Garris 7, Rhamey Floyd 10, Wilson 2, McElveen 2, Rush 1.
NEXT GAME: EC will play Manning on Court #5 in the Pat Summit Division at Myrtle Beach Sports Center at 9:30 a.m.
Dorman 54 Mullins 41MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Mullins’ Nykera Lewis scored a team-high 15 points in the Kay Yow Division at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Teammate Tameisha Lasane added 11 points.
The Auctioneers will play Parkview (Ga.) at 9 a.m. today.
M 16 25 — 41
D 27 27 — 54
MULLINS (41)
Nykera Lewis 15, Phillips 1, Paige 4, Tameisha Lasane 11, Nichols 9, Friday 1.
Latta 61 Loris 43MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Latta’s Moya McDuffie scored a game-high 23 points in the Andy Landers Division at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Teammate Riana Green added 14 points.
The Vikings will play Summerville at 10:45 a.m. today.
LA 29 32 — 61
LO 18 25 — 43
LATTA (61)
Moya McDuffie 23, Wheeler 2, Riana Green 14, Burdsall 8, Gordon 2, Campbell 2, Oxendine 2, Hayes 2, Berry 6.
Darlington 44 Fairfield Central 32CAMDEN, S.C. — Darlington’s Asani Davis and Shaniya Jackson each scored a team-high 13 points at Camden Christmas Tournament.
DARLINGTON (44)
Asani Davis 13, Shaniya Jackson 13, McPhail 3, Montgomery 2, Joseph 8, Gee, 2, Jones 4.
RECORD: D 7-2.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will play White Knoll at Camden Christmas Tournament at 4:30 p.m. today.
Dillon 64 Cape Fear Christ. (N.C.) 16PEMBROKE, N.C. — Dillon’s Chyna Pouncey scored a game-high 19 points at Robeson County Shootout at Purnell Swett HS.
The Wildcats outscored Cape Fear Christian 36-3 in the second half.
D 15 13 21 15— 64
CFC 8 5 1 2— 16
DILLON (64)
Chyna Pouncey 19, Shantazia Gordon 12, Hines 4, Jykya Bell 11, Simmons 2, Lane 5, Goodwin 2.
RECORDS: D 3-1.
NEXT GAME: Dill will play TBA in Robeson County Shootout at Purnell Swett HS at 10 a.m. today.
Marlboro County 53 Trinity-Byrnes 38MARION, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a team-high 16 points at A&J Christmas Tournament.
Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis scored a game-high 20 points.
MC 24 8 15 6— 53
TB 7 7 14 10— 38
MARLBORO COUNTY (38)
Tysonia Lowe 16, James 8, Jasmine Norman 10, Isaac 6, Bridges 3, Brown 4, Barfield 6.
TRINITY-BYRNES (38)
McKenzie Davis 20, Pierce 6, Tatum 3, Howle 2, Casstevens 6.
Laurence Manning 45 Carolina Academy 36LAKE CITY, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Breanna Boykin scored a game-high 20 points.
Carolina Academy’s Laura Aburaba scored a team-high 11 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (45)
Breanna Boykin 20, Bennett 7, Thompson 5, Erickson 4, Truett 4, Rickenbaker 3, Burns 2.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (36)
Laura Aburaba 11, Yarborough 8, Timmons 7, Amos 5, Weaver 2, Epps 2, Welch 1.
Lee Central 48 Chesterfield 35CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Lee Central’s Kendra Lasane scored a game-high 14 points.
Chesterfield’s Lorianna Dixon scored a team-high nine points.
LC 18 19 16 0— 48
C 4 6 13 11— 35
LEE CENTRAL (48)
N. Reddrick 4, Rogers 8, Dennis 8, Tashanna Dennis 12, Kendra Lasane 14, N. Johnson 2.
CHESTERFIELD (35)
Lorianna Dixon 9, Rivers 8, Blackwell 2, Diggs 6, Legette 3, Johnson 4 , Lockhart 2 .
OTHER SCORE: Glynn Academy (Ga.) defeats Manning 56-26 in the Pat Summit Division at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Dillon Christian 60 Florence Christian 47
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Weston Glassgow scored a game-high 25 points.
Florence Christian’s Alex Rishmawi scored a team-high 12 points.
FCS 25 22 — 47
DCS 41 19 — 60
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (47)
Smith 2, Johnson 4, Aikens 5, Clayton Bochette 11, Jordan 5, Gibbs 5, Kelly 3, Alex Rishmawi 12.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (60)
Campbell 3, Ethan Brewington 14, Bethea 2, Brown 2, Weston Glassgow 25, Boykin 2, Adam Norman 12.
OTHER SCORE: Richland Northeast defeats Marion 64-55 at the Carolina Challenage at Chick-Fil-A Classic at Richland NE HS.
LATE THURSDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL West Florence 70 Darlington 54
DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence’s Travis Cooper scored a game-high 25 points to help lead the Knights to a 70-54 victory over Darlington on Thursday.
Teammate Shaquielle White added 15 points.
Qua’lick Lewis led the Falcons with 13 points.
WF 19 17 18 16 — 70
D 16 15 13 10 — 54
WEST FLORENCE (70)
Travis Cooper 25, Shaquielle White 15, Chris Brigman 14, Shakeem White 11, Bruce 2, Taylor 2, Lloyd 1.
DARLINGTON (54)
Qua’lick Lewis 13, Deuce Hudson 12, Dubose 9, Bowens 6, Williams 6, Perkins 5, Polk 3.
South Florence 52 Lake City 45FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Micah Henry scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Brian Sparks added 13 points.
Lake City’s Curt Fryson scored a team-high nine points.
LC 7 7 9 22 — 45
SF 12 12 16 12 — 52
LAKE CITY (45)
McIntosh 5, Hailey 7, McClam 8, Howard 6, Curt Fryson 9, Bailey 7, Franklin 1, Caldwell 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (52)
Jackson 7, Timmons 1, McDuffie 2, Micah Henry 18, Church 4, Brain Sparks 13, Motoun 3, Godbolt 4.
C.E. Murray 65 Hemingway 51HEMINGWAY, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Henry Evans scored a team-high 15 points.
Hemingway’s Nigil Singletary scored a game-high 29 points.
CEM 13 19 12 21— 65
H 8 9 18 16 — 51
C.E. MURRAY (65)
Scott 8, O.Grant 8, Matthews 6, Petric Izzard 13, Henry Evans 15, Sinai Edwards 10, Q.Grant 1, Singletary 4.
HEMINGWAY (51)
King 3, Washington 6, Stokes 6, Nigil Singletary 29, WIllaims 2, Cooper 6, Lewis 1.
Purnell Swett (N.C.) 59 Dillon 32PEMBROKE , N.C. — Dillon’s Brenan Reeves scored a team-high 13 points at Robeson County Shootout at Purnell Swett HS.
D 8 6 12 6 — 32
PS 20 12 13 14— 59
DILLON (32)
McKinnon 1, Brenan Reeves 13, Mella 3, Cabbagestalk 2, Alford 2, Bethea 2, Wright 4.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Marion 89 Marlboro County 71
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Tanaja Lester scored a team-high 28 points at A&J Tournament at Marion HS.
Marlboro County’s Tysonnia Lowe scored a game-high 43 points.
MC 24 16 11 20 — 71
M 10 17 32 30 — 89
MARLBORO COUNTY (71)
Tysonia Lowe 43, Oliver 1, Lanique James 11, Jasmine Norman 16.
MARION (89)
Mariah Moody 11, Kimbri’l Barnes 18, Howard 16, K.Davis 8, Tanaja Lester 28, P.Davis 6, Rogers 2.
