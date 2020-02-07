FLORENCE, S.C. — Loyal McQueen scored a game-high 33 points on senior night to lead Wilson to a 65-47 win over Marlboro County on Friday night.
Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a team-high 16 points.
MC 16 4 13 14 — 47
W 12 13 26 14 — 65
MARLBORO COUNTY (48)
Tysonia Lowe 16, Ashwood 7, James 7, Jasmine Norman 12, Brown 2.
WILSON (65)
Loyal McQueen 33, Johnson 4, Hayes 9, Rogers 7, J.Washington 4, Cameron 6, K.Washington 2.
NEXT GAME: Wilson will travel to Darlington at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Marlboro County will host North Myrtle Beach at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: MC 16-8, 4-5 Region 6-4A. W 19-3, 9-0 Region 6-4A.
Florence Christian 48 Orangeburg Prep 27
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Corley Keefe scored a team-high 13 points on senior night.
Teamamte Kylie Stewart added 12 points.
OP 5 8 7 7 — 27
FCS 21 8 8 11 — 48
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (48)
Kenzie Feagin 11, Sterling 4, Williams 6, Corley Keefe 13, Kylie Stewart 12, Dersch 2.
NEXT GAME: Florence Christian will travel to Trinity-Byrnes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: FCS 16-1, 5-1 SCISA Region 3-3A.
Johnsonville 40 Hannah-Pamplico 25
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Taniya Timmons scored a game-high 12 points.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Hailey Rodgers scored a team-high sevens points.
J 7 11 12 18 — 40
HP 4 7 6 8 — 25
JOHNSONVILLE(48)
Wilson 7, Taniya Timmons 12, Brown 6, Taylor 1, Lewis 1, Verner 2, Ny’Asia Graham 11.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (25)
Peterson 4, Williams 2, Turner 2, Boyle 5, Graham 2, White 1, Hailey Rodgers 7, Davis 2.
Dillon 60 Cheraw 27
CHERAW, S.C. — Dillon’s Chyna Pouncey scored a team-high 13 points.
Cheraw’s Amber Boan scored a game-high 14 points.
D 21 12 11 16 — 60
C 7 6 10 4 — 27
DILLON (60)
Wright 4, Chyna Pouncey 13, Hines 6, Simmons 2, Goodwin 9, Lane 1, Kamirh James 10, Da’Miya Stamps 10, Ervin 5.
CHERAW (27)
Brown 3, Amber Boan 14, Worrell 4, Jackson 4, Walls 2.
Marion 70 Aynor 0
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Precious Davis scored a game-high 16 points.
A 0 0 0 0 — 0
M 18 23 17 21 — 70
MARION (70)
Yamazah Buey 10, Destiny Allen 11, Moody 4, Keyla Britt 11, Barnes 1, Ka’Niyah Davis 16, Lester 2, Precious Davis 16, Rogers 4.
Mullins 55 Kingstree 32
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Tamiesha Lasane scored a game-high 13 points.
Kingstree’s Keymonie Mention scored a game-high 10 points.
K 6 19 5 2 — 32
M 13 15 10 17 — 55
KINGSTREE (32)
McGee 6, Gamble 2, Burgess 9, Godwin 2, Keymonie Mention 10, Barr 3.
MULLINS (55)
Swinton 8, Reed 9, Friday 2, Jen’Lea Nichols 10, Tamiesha Lasane 13, Singleton 2, Lewis 2, Moreles 9.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Christian Acad. 89 The King’s Acad. 60
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 29 points.
CA 15 29 20 25 — 89
TKA 12 17 15 16 —60
THE KING’S ACADEMY (60)
T.J. Merritts 29, Milliken 20, Williams 2, Harley 3, Alexander 6.
