FLORENCE, S.C. — DaVeon Thomas scored a game-high 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out four assists and had eight steals to lead Lee Central to a 67-59 win over Marlboro County in the Turkey Shootout semifinals on Tuesday night at West Florence.
Teammate Lebron Thomas added 13 points.
The Stallions outscored Marlboro County 47-28 in the second half after trailing 31-20 at the half.
The Bulldogs were lead by Wesley Brown 20 points and teammate DeVonta Oliver added 13 points.
MC 31 28 — 59
LC 20 47 — 67
MARLBORO COUNTY (59)
DeVonta Oliver 13, Campbell 4, McCoy 5, Dupree 1, Dreveon Scott 11, Wesley Brown 20, Thomas 5.
LEE CENTRAL (67)
Kelly 7, Daveon Thomas 31, Holloman 9, Dixon 2, Lebron Thomas 13, Perry 4..
RECORDS: MC 1-1. LC 2-0.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will play TBA at Turkey Shootout at WFHS at 6 p.m. today. Marlboro County will play TBA at Turkey Shootout at WFHS at 4 p.m. today.
South Florence 60
Laurence Manning 59
COLUMBIA, S.C. —South Florence’s Justice Jackson scored a team-high 25 points and hit the game-winning basket with :30 left at the Columbia Thanksgiving Classic at Lower Richland.
Teammate Brian Sparks added 17 points.
Laurence Manning’s Umar Lawson scored a game-high 26 points.
LMA 32 27 — 59
SF 31 29 — 60
LAURENCE MANNING (59)
Umar Lawson 26, Nelson 4, King 4, D.Mallory 4, Hanna 6, Sanders 2, Lee 8, A.Mallory 4.
SOUTH FLORENCE (60)
Justice Jackson 25, Timmons 2, Smalls 4, Heron 6, McDuffie 4, Burgess 2, Brian Sparks 17.
Wilson 47
Richard Winn 28
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Wilson’s Nyvae Hines scored a team-high 15 points at the Lake Murray Tip-Off at White Knoll.
Teammate Zandre Butler added 13 points.
WILSON (47)
Zimmerman 2, Nyvae Hines 15, Bryant 3, McDowell 2, Merrits 1, Greene 3, Sherrils 2, Phillips 2, Zandre Butler 13, Spears 2, Muldrow 2.
RECORDS: W 2-0.
Lancaster 72
Hartsville 60
COLUMBIA — Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 21 points in the Columbia Thanksgiving Classic.
Teammate Jordan Blue added 10 points.
HARTSVILLE (60)
Knox 4, Harry 5, Cesare Edwards 21, Jordan Blue 10, E. Thaggard 9, White 1, Huggins 9.
RECORDS: H 0-1.
Latta 66
Lamar 34
FLORENCE, S.C. — Latta’s Jamario Taylor scored a game-high 18 points during Tuesday’s Turkey Shootout at West Florence.
Lamar's Dashante Depaugh led the Silver Foxes with a team-high 10 points.
LAM 16 18— 34
LAT 32 34 — 66
LAMAR (34)
Dashante Depugh 10, Miller 4, Martin 4, Higgins 8, Dolford 6, Byrd 2 .
LATTA (66)
Johnson 4, Trevan Miles 12, Jamario Taylor 18, J.Jones 6, Bowman 4, Griffin 3, McRae 2, Bryant 7, Sellers 2, Hennegan 5.
RECORDS: LAM 0-2. LAT 1-1.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will play TBA at Turkey Shootout at WFHS at 12 p.m. today. Latta will play TBA at Turkey Shootout at WFHS at 2 p.m. today.
Northwood Temple (N.C.) 65
Marlboro Academy 34
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Will Dawkins scored a team-high 16 points.
NT 15 10 19 21 — 65
MA 8 6 5 15— 34
MARLBORO ACADEMY (34)
Newton 7, Will Dawkins 16, Quick 3, Terry 3, Peeler 3, Frye 2
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
East Clarendon 71
Eau Claire 36
COLUMBIA, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a team-high 28 points at the Heathwood Hall tournament.
Teammate Valencia Garris added 14 points.
EAST CLARENDON (71)
Talaysia Cooper 28, Valencia Garris 14, Floyd 9, Hickman 8, Rush 5, Wilson 3 .
RECORDS: EC 2-0.
NEXT GAME: EC will host Lake City at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Marlboro Academy 48
Northwood Temple (N.C) 42
BENNETTSVILLE — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White game-high 13 points and teammate Ragan Liles added 10 points.
NT 10 9 11 11— 42
MA 9 11 9 19 — 48
MARLBORO ACADEMY (48)
McLaurin 4, M.Liles 6, Sara White 13, Smith 9, Blackmon 7, Ragan Liles 10
