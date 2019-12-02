MANNING, S.C. — Umar Lawson scored a game-high 16 points to lead Laurence Manning’s boys’ basketball team to a 78-38 win over The King’s Academy on Monday night.
Seampcats teammate Deron Medley added 13 points, followed by Brandon King with 10.
The Swampcats outscored the Lions 42-13 in the first half.
The King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Dominic Orrico with 10.
TKA 8 5 11 14— 38
LMA 21 21 18 18— 78
THE KING’S ACADEMY (38)
Harley 2, T.J. Merritts 12, Milliken 7, Alexander 4, Dominic Orrico 10, Harris 3.
LAURENCE MANNING (78)
Deron Medley 13, Harris 3, Umar Lawson 16, Sanders 9, Lee 6, Acord 8, Brandon King 10, A. Medley 6, Rowland 2, Nelson 4.
RECORDS: LMA 2-3. TKA 1-2.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will play Palmetto Christian at 4 p.m. at Wilson Hall Barons Classic at 4 p.m. Friday. TKA will host Conway Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Marion 60 Carolina Forest 42
MARION, S.C.— Marion’s Mariah Moody scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Tonaja Lester with 10.
CF 8 11 15 8— 42
M 8 17 24 11— 60
MARION (60)
Mariah Moody 18, Allen 4, Britt 5, Barnes 9, Howard 2, K.Davis 6, Tonaja Lester 10, P.Davis 6.
RECORDS: M 4-0.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host Mullins at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Wilson Hall 51 Carolina Academy 26SUMTER, S.C.— Carolina Academy’s Vandi Timmons and Haley Sims each scored a team-high six points.
CA 0 4 14 8— 26
WH 20 9 9 13— 51
Carolina Academy (26)
Cameron 3, Welch 4, Amos 5, Epps 2, Vandi Timmons 6, Haley Sims 6.
RECORDS: CA 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Carolina Academy will play Orangeburg Prep at Wilson Hall Barons Classic at 4 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 55 The King’s Acad. 25MANNING, S.C — Laurence Manning’s Katherine Burns scored a game-high 15 points.
The King’s Academy’s Anniston Turner scored a team-high 12.
TKA 7 3 3 12— 25
LMA 17 15 6 17— 55
THE KING’S ACADEMY (25)
Anniston Turner 12, Eaddy 3, Beaton 8, Vargas 2
LAURENCE MANNING (55)
Katherine Burns 15, Boykin 8, Tindal 4, Anderson 4, Rickenbaker 5, Erickson 6, Thompson 2, Nelson 2, Bennett 9.
RECORDS: TKA 1-2. LMA 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will play Palmetto Christian at 4 p.m. at Wilson Hall Barons Classic at 4 p.m. Friday. TKA will host Conway Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
