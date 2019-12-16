MULLINS, S.C. — Rianna Green scored a team-high 20 points to lead Latta to 66-60 overtime win over Mullins in girls’ basketball Monday night.
Teammate Adaya Gordon and Moya McDuffie each added 12 points.
The Vikings outscored Mullins 12-6 in the extra sessions.
Jen’Lea Nichols scored a game-high 27 points for the Auctioneers.
L 13 10 14 17 12 — 66
M 19 12 8 15 6 — 60
LATTA (66)
Kadisha Wheeler 12, Rianna Green 20, Burdsall 2, Adaya Gordon 12, B. Berry 4, A. Berry 2, Moya McDuffie 12, Price 2.
MARION (60)
Reed 7, Friday 7, Jen’Lea Nichols 27, Lesane 7, Phillips 7, Lewis 5.
RECORDS: L 1-2, 1-0 Region 7-2A. M 4-3, 0-1 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will host Carvers Bay at 6 p.m. today. Latta will host Johnsonville at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Pee Dee Academy 27
Aynor 19
AYNOR, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Marion scored a team-high nine points.
The Golden Eagles outscored Aynor 13-8 in the second half.
PDA 3 11 6 7 — 27
A 5 6 3 5 — 19
PEE DEE ACADEMY (27)
Ashley Martin 9, Zeman 8, L. Martin 6, Earnhardt 4.
RECORD: PDA 2-5.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Conway Christian at 6 p.m. Jan. 7.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Laurence Manning 67
Camden Military 36
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Deron Medley scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Umar Lawson added 11 points.
CMA 6 19 7 4— 36
LMA 20 22 13 12— 67
LAURENCE MANNING (67)
Deron Medley 14, Harris 4, Umar Lawson 11, Sanders 9, Lee 9, Acord 1, Sigler 9, A. Medley 9, Nelson 6.
RECORD: LMA 8-4.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will travel to Carolina Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy 50
Robert E. Lee 40
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Matt Joye scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate Caleb Matthews added 11 points.
Robert E. Lee’s Andrew Polson scored a team-high 14 points.
REL 2 18 12 8— 40
CA 14 11 21 4— 50
ROBERT E. LEE (40)
Andrew Polson 14, Welch 7, Freidenberger 4, Olson 4, Johnson 4, Huettmann 3, Aldridge 2, Hopkins 2.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (50)
Matt Joye 16, Caleb Matthews 11, Brown 6, Gaskins 6, Wilder 5, Smith 4, Castles 2.
RECORD: CA 3-3.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will travel to Carolina Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
