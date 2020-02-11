KINGSTREE, S.C. — Moya McDuffie scored a game-high 23 points as Latta clinched the Region 7-2A title with a 59-33 victory on Wednesday in girls' basketball action.
Teammate Riana Green added 18 points.
Kingstree's Destene Goodwin scored a team-high nine points.
C 9 17 15 18 — 59
K 8 10 6 9 — 33
LATTA (59)
Moya McDuffie 23, Kadaisha Wheeler 13, Riana Green 18, Burdsall 2, Gordon 3.
KINGSTREE (33)
McGee 6, Barr 3, K.Mention 3, Destene Goodwin 9, Houston 5, Epps 2, Montgomery 3, Burgess 3.
RECORDS: L 14-5, 13-1 Region 7-2A. K 14-11, 6-8 Region 7-2A.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 55
Mullins 38
MULLINS, S.C. — Rhamey Floyd and Valincia Garris each scored a game-high 15 points to lead East Clarendon to a second-place finish in Region 7-2A.
Antionette Reed scored a team-high nine points as Mullins clinched third-place in Region 7-2A.
EC 10 13 12 18 — 55
M 2 9 18 9 — 38
EAST CLARENDON (55)
Talaysia Cooper 12, Wilson 9, Rhamey Floyd 15, McElveen 2, Valincia Garris 15.
MULLINS (38)
Swinton 6, Antionette Reed 9, Friday 8, Nichols 6, Lasane 6, Morelas 3.
RECORDS: EC 21-5, 13-1 Region 7-2A. M 13-10, 9-5 Region 7-2A.
<&endagate>
Carvers Bay 50
Hannah-Pamplico 28
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Zhanae Chandler scored a game-high 16 points to lead Carvers Bay to a fourth-place finish in Region 7-2A.
Teammate Shaniah Weston added 11 points.
Hannah-Pamplico's Maddy Boyle scored a game-high 11 points.
CB 13 11 14 12 — 50
HP 3 6 10 8 — 28
CARVERS BAY (50)
Reed 3, Zhanae Chandler 16, Myers 5, Shaniah Weston 11, Doizer 3, Vereen 4, Coles 7.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (28)
Williams 3, Turner 2, Maddy Boyle 11, Wilson 1, White 2, Rodgers 4, Munn 4.
RECORDS: CB 12-8, 8-6 Region 7-2A. HP 1-16, 0-14 Region 7-2A.
<&endagate>
Andrews 48
Johnsonville 42
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Taniya Timmons scored a team-high 12 points.
Teammate Ny'Asia Graham added 10 points.
The Flashes end the season at 5-14 overall and 2-12 in Region 7-2A.
A 9 6 13 20 — 48
J 13 10 14 5— 42
JOHNSONVILLE (42)
Wilson 5, Taniya Timmons 12, Brown 3, Hamilton 2, Verner 6, Ny'Asia Graham 10, Wright 2, Bardon 2.
RECORDS: J 5-14, 2-12 Region 7-2A.
<&endagate>
