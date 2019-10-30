CHARLESTON,S.C- Lake View defeated Charleston M&S 25-23, 25-16, 25-14 to advance to the Class A lower state finals against Branchville at 6 p.m. Monday at Lake View.
The Wild Gators improved to 13-5.
Governor’s School 3 Dixie 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C.- The Governor’s School defeated Dixie 26-24, 25-16, 25-19 to advance to Class A upper state finals against High Point Academy at 6 p.m. Monday at Hartsville.
Academic Magnet 3 Dillon 0
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.- Academic Magnet ended Dillon’s season in three sets in the Class 3A state volleyball playoffs.
Philip Simmons 3 Carvers Bay 0
CHARLESTON,S.C. — Carvers Bay’s season came to an end in a 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 loss to Philip Simmons in the Class 2A state volleyball playoffs.
GIRLS’ TENNIS Tennis matches postponed
The Wilson at A.C. Flora Class 4A state girls’ tennis match was postponed due to rain and will made up today 5 p.m. Hannah-Pamplico hosting Philip Simmons in Class 2A lower state girls tennis state playoffs is postponed to Friday at 5 p.m. Governor’s School hosting St. Joseph’s in Class 2A upper state girls tennis has been postponed to Monday at 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY Cheraw boys win Region title
MARION,S.C.- Cheraw’s Justin Bell finished third to lead the team to a win in the Region 6-3A boys’ meet at Marion.
Lake City’s Irvan Fajardo finished fifth and Marion’s Kenneth Hughes finshed 18th in the boys’ meet.
The Braves’ Aubreigh Davis won the girls’ individual, Marion’s Ashley Arzola finished 10th, and Lake City’s Xzerrya Clark finished fifth in the girls’ meet.
BOYS
1. CHERAW
3. Justin Bell 18:35; 4. Kyle Bennett 18:52; 9. Alex Knight 20:09; 13. Landon Goodwin 21:06; 15. Ethan Short 21:18; 24.Grant McDaniel 23:44; 26. Wesley Bradshaw 24:26.
LAKE CITY
5.Irvan Fajardo 18:59;6.Jerrion Flowers 19:15;14.Chandler Gause 21:15;20.Matthew Leiter 22:07;24. Austin Shake 23:07.
MARION
18. Kenneth Hughes 21:50; 23. Grayson Hartson 22:34; 27. Drew Eaker 25:03; 29. Koulston Hartson 29:56.
GIRLS
CHERAW
1. Aubreigh Davis 21:56; 13. Liberty Gould 30:44.
MARION
10. Ashley Arzola 26:48.
LAKE CITY
5. Xzerrya Clark 24:22; 9. Kara Whitten 25:48; 11. Haley Hardway 29:49; 12. Lyla Bingham 30:06; 14.Sarah Leiter 31:58; 15. Makayla Sheppard 32:35; 16. Ava Bingham 33:23.
LATE TUESDAY CROSS COUNTRY Hannah-Pamplico boys and Latta girls win Region 7-2A meet
PAMPLICO,S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Zander Poston finished fourth to lead the team to the Region 7-2A boys’ title.
Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young won the boys’ and led the team to a second-place finish in boys’.
Shane Anderson finished 10th and led Latta to a fourth-place finished in boys’.
East Clarendon finished the boys’ meet in fifth and Mullins was sixth in the boys’.
Tori Watson finished fourth to give the Vikings girls the overall won in the Region 7-2A meet.
Jana McConnell won the girls’ event and help Carvers Bay to a second-place finish in girls’.
Jada Wicker of Mullins finished second and the team finished fourth in girls’.
Merrit Andres finished 10th to help Hannah-Pamplico finish sixth and East Clarendon finish the meet in fifth in girls’.
