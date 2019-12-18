PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Jada Dickson scored a team-high 17 points to lead Lake City to a 51-23 win over Waccamaw in girls’ basketball Wednesday night.
Teammate Jade Montgomery added 14 and Mion Frierson had 10 points.
LAKE CITY (51)
Jada Montgomery 14, Barr 2, Jada Dickson 17, Burgess 2, Green 2, Mion Frierson 10, Black 2, Clark 2.
RECORDS: LC 1-6.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to South Florence at 6 p.m. today.
Latta 70
Johnsonville 45
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Moya McDuffie scored a game-high 21 points and Riana Green added 20 points.
The Vikings outscored Johnsonville 33-22 in the first half.
Johnsonville’s Ny’Asia Goodman scored a team-high 12 points.
J 5 17 16 7 — 45
L 18 15 18 19 — 70
JOHNSONVILLE (45)
Wilson 8, Timmons 9, Verner 9, Ny’Asia Goodman 12, Eaddy 3, Brown 4.
LATTA (70)
Moya McDuffie 21, Kadaish Wheeler 18, Riana Green 20, Burdsall 4, Gordon 4, Grice 3.
Timmonsville 36
Green Sea Floyds 30
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Makyla Commander added 15 points.
T 9 10 9 8 — 36
GSF 4 7 11 8 — 30
TIMMONSVILLE (36)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 17, Makyla Commander 15, McDowell 2, Graham 2.
RECORDS: T 4-3.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will travel to Scott’s Branch at 6 p.m. Jan. 3.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Timmonsville 86
Green Sea Floyds 50
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a team-high 20 points.
Teammate Justice McNeil added 14 points.
T 19 14 29 24 — 86
GSF 12 16 4 18 — 50
TIMMONSVILLE (86)
Christian Taylor 20, Tim Washington 11, Tyron Fleming 13, Garner 2, Elijah Fore 12, Eaddy 3, Greene 5, Dudley 6, Justice McNeil 14.
RECORDS: T 2-5.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will travel to Lake City at 7 p.m. in Lake City Christmas Tournament on Dec. 26.
