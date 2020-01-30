LAKE CITY, S.C. — Matt Joye scored a game-high 20 points to lead Carolina Academy to a 71-46 win over Calhoun Academy on Thursday night in boys’ basketball action.
Teammate Austin Brown added 13 points.
CALA 1 13 7 25 — 46
CARA 16 23 21 11 — 71
CAROLINA ACADEMY (71)
Austin Brown 13, Matt Joye 20, Smith 7, Wilder 2, Matthews 4, Gaskins 8, Cade Castles 10, Galloway 5, Floyd 2.
Pee Dee Academy 50
Aynor 40
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Connor Garris scored a game-high 13 points.
Teammate Cam Weston added 12 points.
A 8 13 8 11 — 40
PDA 10 13 16 11 — 50
PEE DEE ACADEMY (50)
Connor Garris 13, Gasque 2, Oakley 5, Caulder 5, Hudson Spivey 11, Barker 2, Cam Weston 12.
Bishop Walsh (Md.) 84
Trinity-Byrnes 35
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Trinity-Byrnes' Amarion Coletrain scored a team-high 15 points at the Bob Kirk Invitational at Bishop Walsh.
TB 11 6 11 7 — 35
BW 20 27 22 15 — 84
TRINITY-BYRNES (35)
Amarion Coletrain 15, Saragba 2, McLeod 5, Warren 2, Jones 5, Ford 5.
OTHER SCORE: Great Falls defeated Governor’s School 102-29.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Carolina Academy 31
Calhoun Academy 17
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver scored a team-high nine points.
The Bobcats outscored Calhoun Academy 16-6 in the first half.
CALA 3 3 3 8 — 17
CARA 6 10 6 9 — 31
CAROLINA ACADEMY (31)
Cameron 4, Amos 4, Yarborough 2, Grace Weaver 9, Timmons 8, Sims 4.
Pee Dee Academy 39
Aynor 15
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a team-high 10 points.
The Golden Eagles outscored Aynor 26-4 in the first half.
A 0 4 8 3 — 15
PDA 5 21 6 7 — 39
PEE DEE ACADEMY (39)
Ashley Martin 10, Briley 8, Johnson 5,Anderson 4, Harrleson 4, Earnhardt 3, Zeman 2, Smith 1.
OTHER SCORE: Governor’s School defeated Great Falls 36-32.
