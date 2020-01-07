Johnsonville logo

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Johnsonville's Quez Lewis scored a game-high 19 points in the Flashes' 63-60 victory over Lake View on Wednesday in boys' basketball action.

Lake View's Montrell Waters scored a game-high 20.

J 9 15 23 16— 63

LV 16 16 14 14— 60

JOHNSONVILLE (63)

Quez Lewis 19, Avant 6, Savion Graves 10, Isiah Brown 11, Moore 2, Nyavius Gilliard 12, Hanna 2.

LAKE VIEW (60)

J.Ford 8, Reaves 8, Montrell Waters 20, Bethea 8, Larry Inman 10, Johnson 6.

<&endagate>

Waccamaw 57

Lake City 48

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City's Malik Haley scored a team-high 10 points.

W 12 18 9 18 — 57
 
LC 9 9 14 16 — 48
 
LAKE CITY (48)
McINtosh 5, Malik Haley 10, McClam 8, Howard 4, Frierson 2, Bailey 9, Franklin 8, Burgess 2.
 
<&endagate>
 
 

Marlboro County 53

Dillon 37

DILLON,  S.C. — Marlboro County's Kieran Leviner scored a game-high 17 points.

Dillon's BoBo McKinnon scored a team-high 14.

MC 16 15 14 8— 53

D 10 5 7 15— 37

MARLBORO COUNTY (53)

Oliver 5, McCoy 7, Ryan Dupree 10, Scott 3, Lucas 4, Kieran Leviner 17, Morris 5, Brown 2.

DILLON (37)

BoBo McKinnon 14, Reaves 2, McKinley 5, Alford 6, Wright 2, McCall 4, Greer 4..

<&endagate>

 
 GIRLS' BASKETBALL
 

Lake View  64

Johnsonville 22

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Gewndasia Page and Sanyah Williams each scored a game-high 13 points.

Johnsonville's Kiara Wright scored a team-high nine.

J 6 5 4 7 — 22

LV 24 10 22 8 — 64

JOHNSONVILLE (22)

Wilson 4, Timmons 4, Brown 1, Graham 4, Kiara Wright 9.

LAKE VIEW (64)

Wheeler 2, Page 2, McNeil 9, Sanyah Williams 13, Gwendasia Page 13, Hamilton 3, Waters 8, Nesmith 3, Jaleya Ford 11.

<&endagate>

Lake City 42

Waccamaw 20

LAKE CITY, S.C. —Lake City's Jada Montgomery scored a game-high 16 points.

Teammate Jada Dickson added 11.

Lake City 42
Jada Montgomery 16, Clark 4, Barr 3, Jada Dickson 11,  Burgess 2, Green 2, Graham 1,  Leiter 1, Frierson 2,  Black 2.

<&endagate>

Marlboro County 57

Dillon 56

DILLON , S.C. — Marlboro County's Tysonia Lowe scored a team-high 15 points.

Dillon's Jykya Bell scored a game-high 23.

MC 4 15 20 18 — 57 
D 15 20 11 10 —56
 
 
MARLBORO COUNTY (57)
Shaniya Oliver 14, Tysonia Lowe 15, Ashwood 5, Norman 8, Isaac 5, Brown 7.
DILLON (56)
Pouncey 2, Shantazia Gordon 13, Hines 7, Jykya Bell 23, Simmons 1, Goodwin 4, Lane 2, James 2.

<&endagate>

Subscribe to Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.