LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Johnsonville's Quez Lewis scored a game-high 19 points in the Flashes' 63-60 victory over Lake View on Wednesday in boys' basketball action.
Lake View's Montrell Waters scored a game-high 20.
J 9 15 23 16— 63
LV 16 16 14 14— 60
JOHNSONVILLE (63)
Quez Lewis 19, Avant 6, Savion Graves 10, Isiah Brown 11, Moore 2, Nyavius Gilliard 12, Hanna 2.
LAKE VIEW (60)
J.Ford 8, Reaves 8, Montrell Waters 20, Bethea 8, Larry Inman 10, Johnson 6.
Waccamaw 57
Lake City 48
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City's Malik Haley scored a team-high 10 points.
Marlboro County 53
Dillon 37
DILLON, S.C. — Marlboro County's Kieran Leviner scored a game-high 17 points.
Dillon's BoBo McKinnon scored a team-high 14.
MC 16 15 14 8— 53
D 10 5 7 15— 37
MARLBORO COUNTY (53)
Oliver 5, McCoy 7, Ryan Dupree 10, Scott 3, Lucas 4, Kieran Leviner 17, Morris 5, Brown 2.
DILLON (37)
BoBo McKinnon 14, Reaves 2, McKinley 5, Alford 6, Wright 2, McCall 4, Greer 4..
Lake View 64
Johnsonville 22
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Gewndasia Page and Sanyah Williams each scored a game-high 13 points.
Johnsonville's Kiara Wright scored a team-high nine.
J 6 5 4 7 — 22
LV 24 10 22 8 — 64
JOHNSONVILLE (22)
Wilson 4, Timmons 4, Brown 1, Graham 4, Kiara Wright 9.
LAKE VIEW (64)
Wheeler 2, Page 2, McNeil 9, Sanyah Williams 13, Gwendasia Page 13, Hamilton 3, Waters 8, Nesmith 3, Jaleya Ford 11.
Lake City 42
Waccamaw 20
LAKE CITY, S.C. —Lake City's Jada Montgomery scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate Jada Dickson added 11.
Marlboro County 57
Dillon 56
DILLON , S.C. — Marlboro County's Tysonia Lowe scored a team-high 15 points.
Dillon's Jykya Bell scored a game-high 23.
