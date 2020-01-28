DARLINGTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s wrestling team earned a tri-match victory over Darlington and Chesterfield High Schools on Wednesday in Darlington.
Hartsville defeated Chesterfield by an 82-0 score and then downed the Falcons 84-0.
The Rams also earned a victory with a 72-12 win against Darlington.
South Florence’s Prince named to Strength Coaches Hall of Fame
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s David Prince was recently named to the South Carolina High School Strength Coaches Hall of Fame.
Prince is the only inductee this year and will be presented a plaque and Hall of Fame ring at the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association banquet in July.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Johnsonville 77
Green Sea Floyds 39
JOHNSONVILLE — Johnsonville’s Isiah Brown scored a game-high 14 points.
Teammate Jace Avant added 13 points.
GSF 4 15 10 10 — 39
J 21 17 24 15 — 77
JOHNSONVILLE (77)
Isiah Brown 14, Jace Avant 13, Ethan Cooper 11, Savion Graves 10, Williams 9, Moore 7, Smith 6, Chandler 2, Hanna 2, Gilliard 2, Timmons 1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Green Sea Floyds 46
Johnsonville 45
JOHNSONVILLE — Johnsonville’s Ny’Asia Graham scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammate Taniya Timmons added 14 points.
JOHNSONVILLE (45)
Wilson 4, Taniya Timmons 14, Brown 4, Verner 3, Ny’Asia Graham 16, Bardon 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.