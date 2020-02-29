ANDERSON — Hartsville’s Jordan Lynch won the Class 4A state wrestling championship at 113 pounds over James Levy, of Hilton Head Island, by a 10-7 score.
Teammate Logan Berger, at 132, defeated Toby Foster of Travelers Rest, 11-0, to win a state crown of his own.
And from Cheraw, Tyrin Jordan defeated Lake City’s Khalil Fulton 10-1 at 195 pounds to win the Class 3A state crown in 3A.
LATE FRIDAY BASEBALL The King’s Acad. 16 Carolina Academy 12
FLORENCE — The King’s Academy scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth after trailing 12-9.
The Lions were led by Zach Dutton, who went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI.
Coleman Johnson led Carolina Academy, going 3 for 4 with a double and four RBI.
CA 010 207 2 — 12 6 3
TKA 210 517 x — 16 7 5
WP — Zach Dutton (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB).
LP — Adams Evans ( 1/3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: CA: Coleman Johnson 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI; Austin Brown 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI. TKA: Zach Dutton 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI.
RECORDS: TKA 1-0. CA 0-1.
NEXT GAME: TKA will host Emmanuel at 6 p.m. Monday. Carolina Academy will travel to Palmetto Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
