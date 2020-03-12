HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s A’Shani McFarland went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBI as the Red Foxes defeated Marlboro County 13-2 in five innings on Friday in baseball action.
Teammate D.P. Pendergrass also went 3 for 4 with a double.
The victory puts Red Foxes coach Tony Gainey one win shy of 200.
MC 000 020 0 — 2 2 6
H 642 1x — 13 12 0
LEADING HITTERS: H: D.P Pendergrass 3-4, 2B; Owen Taylor 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; A’shani McFarland 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Micheal Mack 3-3, 3 RBI; Chapman Parker 1-3, 1 RBI; Bryant Parks 1-1, 1 RBI.
Maranatha 6
Grace Christian 5
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Elijah Purvis’ single scored Braiden Bevin to break a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Bryan Daniel and Grant Hanna each went 3 for 4 for the Bulldogs.
LEADING HITTERS: MCS: Elijah Purvis 2-4, Bryce Byars 2-4, Bryce Fuliehin 2-4; Braiden Bevin 2-4; Bryan Dainel 3-4; Grant Hanna 3-4.
Johnsonville 15 Hannah-Pamplico 3 (6)JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Kody Hanna went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.
Hannah-Pamplico’ Jackson Hicks went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
HP 001 002 — 3 3 3
J 301 038 — 15 13 0
WP: Jerrob Marlowe (6 IP, 3 H, 3 R , 3 ER, 5 K, 7 BB).
LP: Ricky Garris (4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: HP: Jackson Hicks 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Turner Singletary 1-3; Talbert Poston 1-4. J: Connor Hanna 1-4; Marlowe 1-5, HR, 3 RBI; Kody Hanna 3-4, HR, 3 RBI; Jace Avant 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Lucas Cooper 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Trevor Cox 2-4, 2B.
Emmanuel 14
Legacy Christian 6
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel’s Riley Hendrix went 5 for 5 with an RBI.
Teammate Will Long went 1 for 3 with three RBI.
LC 005 001 0— 6 1 1
ECS (11)10 002 x — 14 14 0
WP: Noah Jones (2 IP, H, R , ER, 5 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: ECS: Austin Atkinson 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; WIll Long 1-3, 3 RBI; Riley Hendrix 5-5, 1 RBI; Noah Jones 2-3, 1 RBI; Luke Shy 2-3, 2 RBI; Noah Hause 1-3, 2 RBI.
Cheraw 12
Dillon 0 (5)
DILLON, S.C. — Cheraw’s Hunter Polson pitched a five inning no-hitter and struck out four.
Polson went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI at the plate.
Teammate McKenny Goodale went 1 for 2 with three RBI.
C 210 45— 12 9 0
D 000 00 — 0 0 3
WP: Hunter Polson (5 IP, H, R , ER, 4 K, BB).
LP: Pittman (3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, K, BB).
LEADING HITTERS: C: McKenny Goodale 1-2, 3 RBI; Polson 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Hartsville 14
Marlboro County 0 (5)
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Abi Stokes pitched a five-inning perfect game and struck out eight for Hartsville.
Teammate Blaze MacArthur went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI.
MC 000 00 — 0 0 5
H 421 61— 14 10 0
WP: Abi Poston (5 IP, H, R, ER, 8 K, BB).
LP: BricLee Grey (4 IP, 10 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 0 K, 4 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: H: Stokes 2-3; Blaze McArthur 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Gracie Jordan 2-3, 3 RBI; Emily Woodham 2-3, 1 RBI.
South Florence 15
Conway 3 (6)
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Angelle Siders went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBI.
Teammate Alexis Kirby went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
C 210 000 — 3 5 3
SF 300 633 — 15 13 1
WP: Peyton Perry (4 2/3 IP, 1 H, R, ER, 1 K, 1 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: SF: Skyler Morgan 1-4, HR, 3 RBI; Delany Timmons 2-3; India Jones 2-3; Angelle Siders 3-3, 3B, 4 RBI; Larissa Siders 1-3, 3 RBI; Alexis Kirby 2-4, 2 RBI.
North Myrtle Beach 15
Wilson 5 (5)
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Wilson’s Brandi Gayle went 2 for 3.
Teammate Amiya McCall went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
W 041 00— 5 8 11
NMB 225 15 —15 11 2
LEADING HITTERS: W: Brandi Gayle 2-3; Amiya McCall 1-3,2B, RBI; Makahla Briggs 1-3, 1 RBI; Alexis Hinson 1-2; Abigail Catoe 1-3.
St. James 10
West Florence 7
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Mia Boykin went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and four RBI.
Teammate Mya Goodman went 2 for 3 with two doubles.
STJ 013 002 4— 10 13 2
WF 201 000 4 — 7 10 5
LEADING HITTERS: WF: Mia Boykin 2-2, 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Mya Goodman 2-3, 2 2B, 1 RBI; Amaura Burgess 1-4, 2B; Summer Holland 1-2, 2B; Madi Poston 1-4, 2B, RBI.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Maranatha 3
Grace Christian 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Jodie Ray, Gracee Melton and Gracen Davis each had a goal.
LATE THURSDAY
TRACK & FIELD
Hartsville boys take first, Chesterfield finishes second at CHS meet
CHESTERFIERLD, S.C. — Hartsville’s Clay Ewing won the 800m and 1600m to lead the boys to a first-place finish at the Chesterfield High School meet on Thursday.
On the girls’ side, Red Fox runner Kati Nutt won the 800m and 1600m to help HHS finish third.
Chesterfield’s Tyler McCoy won the 110m hurdles and 400m hurdles to lead the boys to a second-place finish while Kaitlyn Ford finished fifth in the 100m and second in the 200m as the Rams took second on the girls’ side.
Cheraw’s Xavier McIver won the shot put to lead the boys to a fourth-place finish and the Braves’ 4x100 relay team won to lead as the girls finished fourth.
Marlboro County’s Elijah Reid finished fifth in the 110m hurdles and second in the 200m hurdles as the Bulldog boys placed fifth. The girls also finished fifth behind Isheondra Powell’s victory in the 400m.
BOYS
1. HARTSVILLE (137)
2. 4x100m; 1. 4x400m; 1. 4x800m; 3. 4x800m; Sewah Peoples (1. 100m; 1. 200m); Dezmond McDonald (2. 200m; 4. Long Jump; 3. Triple Jump); Malik Benjamin (1. 400m); Clay Ewing (1. 800m, 1.1600m); Dylan Smith (2. 800m); Ethan Jeppsen (3.800m) Ethan Hickey (2. 1600m); Kirk Gunter (4.1600m 2.3200m); David Ropp (3. 3200m); Jonathan McIntosh (4.3200m); Tristan Wilson (3. 400m hurdles); Gage Lee (5. 400m hurdles); Eric Brown (1. Discuss Throw; 2. Shot Put); Justin Abraham (5. Discus Throw; 4. Shot Put).
2. CHESTERFIELD (85)
2. 4x400m; 2. 4x800m; 4. 4x800m; Joshua Ellerbe (1. 100m; 2. 200m); Joshua Alsbrooks (5. 200m); Tyrif Chapman (2. 400m); James McBride (5. 400m); Caleb Pope (5. 800m); Madison Chen (3.1600m; 1. 3200m); Tyler McCoy (1. 110m hurdles; 1. 400m hurdles); Ruben Huggins (2. 110m hurdles); Josh Sellers (4. Discus Throw; 3. Shot Put); Tymarion Melton (3. Discus Throw); Jalen Thompson (1. Long Jump; 1. Triple Jump); Jaleel McCormick (4.High Jump).
4. CHERAW (33)
3. 4x100m; 4. 4x400m; Xavier McIver (1.Shot Put); Jaden Scott (3. High Jump); Elijah Thaggard (2. High Jump); Joshua Ellerbe (3. Long Jump).
5. MARLBORO COUNTY (8)
Elijah Reid (5. 110m hurdles 2. 400m hurdles); Shawn Lucas (5. Long Jump).
GIRLS
2. CHESTERFIELD (88)
3. 4x100m; 4. 4x400m; 3. 4x800m; Kaitlyn Gordon (5. 100m, 2. 200m); Josey Rhynes (3. 800m; 3. 1600m; 2. 3200m); Kessler Cutchin (5. 1600m); Faith Alford (3. 3200m); Kessler Cutchin (5. 3200m); Kamryn Gordon (1.100m hurdles ); Erin Lockhart (4. 100m hurdles; 2. 400m hurdles); Lorrianna Dixon (4. 400m hurdles); Sha’ lynn Liles (2. Discus Throw; 3. Shot Put); Cloe Rorie (3. Discus Throw; 5. Shot Put); Teanna Murvin (4. Long Jump 2. Triple Jump) Ty’Asia Clyburn (5.Triple Jump); Cierra Legette (3. High Jump); Enija Lockhart (4. High Jump).
3. HARTSVILLE (74)
4. 4X100m; 3. 4x400m; 1.4x800m; Amatii Jett (5. 200m); Hannah Jewell (4. 400m); Kaiti Nutt (1. 800M; 1. 1600m); Sarah Elizabeth Moody (4. 800m); Inamarie Sullivan (2. 800m); Katherine Askins ( 2.1600m; 1. 3200m); Emma Steen (4. 3200m); Madilyn Johnson (1.400m hurdles); Jadyn Hilton (3. 400m hurdles) Ikia McCullough (4. Shot Put); Aaliyah Jackson (5. High Jump).
4. CHERAW (26)
1. 4x400m; 2. 4x800m; Mya Cosom (3. 100m); Jimirah Wilkins (3.200m); Jayda Turnage (4. 400m).
5. MARLBORO COUNTY (25)
2. 4 x100m ; Precious McLain (4. 100m; 4.200m; 2.800m); Isheondra Powell (1. 400m); Edrianna Ford Welch (5. 400m hurdles).
