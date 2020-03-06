FLORENCE, S.C. — Hartsville’s softball team is back to its winning ways.
Not that those winning ways ever left the Red Foxes since they went undefeated last season en route to the SCHSL Class 4A state championship.
On Friday in the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence, the Red Foxes won 2-0 over Gilbert as Abi Stokes and Alyssa Poston combined for a no-hitter. Teammate Emily Woodham led the Red Foxes, going 1 for 2 with a triple. Teammate Blaze Arthur went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
G 000 00 — 0 0 1
H 100 1x — 2 5 0
WP: Abi Stokes (3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 3K, 2BB).
LP: Amaya Kearse (4IP, 5H, 2R, 1ER, 4K, 1BB).
SV: Alyssa Poston (2IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 3K, 0BB).
LEADING HITTERS: H: Emily Woodham 1-2, 3B, Stokes 1-2, Chelsea Ghoens 1-2, Blaze McArthur 1-2, 1 RBI, Kaylee Caudell 1-2.
Darlington 6 Wilson Hall 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington’s Ashton Goodwin went 2 for 3 at Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
Teammate Amber Rogers went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI.
D 020 4— 6 5 1
WH 000 0— 0 2 4
WP: Madie Andrews (4IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 9K, 0BB).
LEADING HITTERS: D: Amber Rogers 1-3, 2B, 1RBI; Ashton Goodwin 2-3; Madie Andrews 1-3; Alayna Williamson 1-2.
Aynor 7 Lamar 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Aynor’s Ryann Ellis pitched a four-inning, no-hitter at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
A 024 1— 7 5 0
L 000 0— 0 0 2
WP: Ryann Ellis (4IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 3K, 2BB).
Marlboro Academy 7 Conway 0
FLORENCE, S.C. —Marlboro Academy’s Laney McLaurin went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
Teammate Mattie Liles went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI.
Dragon pitcher Ragan Liles pitched a no-hitter and had nine strikeouts.
C 000 00 — 0 0 5
MA 220 3x— 7 8 2
WP: Ragan Liles (5IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 9K, 1BB).
LP: Lily James (4IP, 8H, 7R, 5ER, 3K, 1BB).
LEADING HITTERS: Laney McLaurin 3-3, HR, 4RBI; Madison Carriker 1-2, 2B; R.Liles 1-3; Mattie Liles 3-3, 2B, 1RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 3 East Clarendon 2
FLORENCE , S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Allison Carter and Jordan Perritt each went 1 for 2 with a double at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
East Clarendon’s Katie Lee went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
EC 200 0— 2 4 0
PDA 001 2— 3 5 0
WP: Bailee Elvington (3IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 2K, 1BB).
LP:Maddie Newsome (3 2/3IP, 5H, 3R, 3ER, 2K, 1BB).
LEADING HITTERS: EC: Tristian Azurdia 1-2; Katie Lee 2-2, 1RBI; Zoe McElveen 1-2. PDA: Jordan Perritt 1-2, 2B; Elvington 1-1, 1RBI; Allison Carter 1-2, 2B; Lizzie McCaskill 1-1; Lauren Martin 1-2
Dillon 1 Lancaster 1
FLORENCE — Dillon’s Paige Sherman went 1 for 2 at Pee Dee Pitch-Off at the Freedom Florence.
D 000 01 — 1 1 0
L 000 01— 1 3 1
WP: Paige Sherman (5IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 4K, 1BB).
WP: Miller (5IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 6K, 3BB)
LEADING HITTERS: D: Paige Sherman 1-2.
BASEBALL Cheraw 4 St. James 2
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Cheraw’s Lawton Harris went 2 for 3 at the CTI Invitational at Waccamaw High School.
STJ 200 00 — 2 6 2
C 004 0x— 4 4 2
WP: Ryann Ellis (4IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 3K, 2BB).
LP:Salak (4IP, 4H, 4R, 1ER, 5K, 3BB).
SV:Lawton Harris (1/3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0K, 0BB).
LEADING HITTERS: C: Harris 2-3; McKenny Goodale 1-2; Jonathna Gordon 1-, 1RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 15 Thomas Sumter 0 (3)
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI.
Teammate Colton Caulder also went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
TSA 000 — 0 0 4
PDA 357 — 15 8 0
WP: Danny Barker (3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 9K, 1BB).
LP: Ethan Lisenby (1 1/3IP, 3H, 8R, 2ER, 1K, 2BB).
LEADING HITTERS: PDA: Cam Weston 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Colton Caulder 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Caleb Oakley 1-1, 2RBI.
Cheraw 3 Carolina Forest 1
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C.— Cheraw’s Jalen Myers went 1 for 1 with a double and RBI at the CTI Invitational at Waccamaw.
Teammates Cooper Thurman, Tyson Hall, and Jonathan Gordon each had a hit.
CF 100 00 — 1 5 1
C 021 0x— 3 4 0
WP: Lawton Harris (4 2/3IP, 5H, 1R, 1ER, 3K, 1BB).
LP: Wellers (2 2/3IP, 3H, 3R, 2ER, 3K, 2BB).
SV: Jalen Myers (1/3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0K, 0BB).
LEADING HITTERS: C: Myers 1-1, 2B, 1RBI; Cooper Thurman 1-2; Tyson Hall 1-1; Jonathan Gordon 1-2.
Maranatha 17 Legacy Christian 0 (3)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Bryce Byars went 3 for 3.
