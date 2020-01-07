HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Ever since he was a freshman, Eric Brown Jr. wanted to go to South Carolina State.
So when the Bulldogs finally made an offer, Brown jumped at the chance.
“I went down there for the homecoming game and I absolutely loved it,” Brown said. “I loved the atmosphere and the way the coaches related with the players and it was just a very good experience.”
The Hartsville senior captain looks to have a few more good experiences at SCSU after signing with the Bulldogs during the early signing period. Brown made his announcement in front of the school Wednesday.
While he was considering Coastal Carolina, Wofford and North Greenville to name a few, S.C. State was always at the top of the list, and signing marked the culmination of a lifelong dream.
“I’ve always wanted to play college football since I was a little kid,” Brown said. “So for this to come true. I’m very blessed.”
Brown, the son of HHS and Presbyterian standout offensive lineman Eric Brown Sr., played mostly left tackle for the Red Foxes this season. He’ll likely play guard in college, he said, but can play anywhere along the line.
“That’s where I’m comfortable at, but you’re going to have injuries, so they’re going to need guys to step in and fill those spots,” he said.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Waldrop signs with USC Sumter
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — It’s been a process of small steps for Mac Waldrop.
The Hartsville senior tennis standout began in seventh grade and worked his way up to the No. 1 spot for the Red Foxes.
Now he’ll try to take a similar patch at the next level after announcing his signing with the USC Sumter on Wednesday.
“It’s a great feeling,” Waldrop said. “I just want to thank everyone that helped me get here. I’m just looking forward to the next step and getting better as a person and a player on the court with my new teammates.”
Waldrop was also considering Coker and Francis Marion among others, but the Fire Ants’ coaching staff and atmosphere drew him to Sumter.
“I’ve known the coach for a while and he’s a great guy,” Waldrop said. “The atmosphere ... it’s a small school and will help me in what I want to do (academically). The people, the city. Everything’s just great.
“Now I just have to work on consistency and just getting better and better.”
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Johnsonville 63 Lake View 60
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis scored a game-high 19 points.
Lake View’s Montrell Waters scored a game-high 20.
J 9 15 23 16— 63
LV 16 16 14 14— 60
JOHNSONVILLE (63)
Quez Lewis 19, Avant 6, Savion Graves 10, Isiah Brown 11, Moore 2, Nyavius Gilliard 12, Hanna 2.
LAKE VIEW (60)
J.Ford 8, Reaves 8, Montrell Waters 20, Bethea 8, Larry Inman 10, Johnson 6.
Waccamaw 57 Lake City 48
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Malik Haley scored a team-high 10 points.
W 12 18 9 18 — 57LC 9 9 14 16 — 48
LAKE CITY (48)
McINtosh 5, Malik Haley 10, McClam 8, Howard 4, Frierson 2, Bailey 9, Franklin 8, Burgess 2.
Marlboro County 53 Dillon 37
DILLON, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Kieran Leviner scored a game-high 17 points.
Dillon’s BoBo McKinnon scored a team-high 14.
MC 16 15 14 8— 53
D 10 5 7 15— 37
MARLBORO COUNTY (53)
Oliver 5, McCoy 7, Ryan Dupree 10, Scott 3, Lucas 4, Kieran Leviner 17, Morris 5, Brown 2.
DILLON (37)
BoBo McKinnon 14, Reaves 2, McKinley 5, Alford 6, Wright 2, McCall 4, Greer 4..
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lake View 64 Johnsonville 22
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Gewndasia Page and Sanyah Williams each scored a game-high 13 points.
Johnsonville’s Kiara Wright scored a team-high nine.
J 6 5 4 7 — 22
LV 24 10 22 8 — 64
JOHNSONVILLE (22)
Wilson 4, Timmons 4, Brown 1, Graham 4, Kiara Wright 9.
LAKE VIEW (64)
Wheeler 2, Page 2, McNeil 9, Sanyah Williams 13, Gwendasia Page 13, Hamilton 3, Waters 8, Nesmith 3, Jaleya Ford 11.
Lake City 42 Waccamaw 20
LAKE CITY , S.C. —Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate Jada Dickson added 11.
Lake City (42) Jada Montgomery 16, Clark 4, Barr 3, Jada Dickson 11, Burgess 2, Green 2, Graham 1, Leiter 1, Frierson 2, Black 2.
Marlboro County 57 Dillon 56
DILLON , S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a team-high 15 points.
Dillon’s Jykya Bell scored a game-high 23.
MC 4 15 20 18 — 57
D 15 20 11 10 —56MARLBORO COUNTY (57)Shaniya Oliver 14, Tysonia Lowe 15, Ashwood 5, Norman 8, Isaac 5, Brown 7.DILLON (56)Pouncey 2, Shantazia Gordon 13, Hines 7, Jykya Bell 23, Simmons 1, Goodwin 4, Lane 2, James 2.
LATE TUESDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Wilson 70
Crestwood 55
FLORENCE — Wilson’s Timothy Robinson Jr. scored a team-high 18 points to snap the Tigers’ four-game losing streak.
Teammate Ny’jae Hines added 16 points.
C 15 11 12 17— 55
W 20 18 20 12 — 70
WILSON (59)
Ny’jae Hines 16, Zandae Butler 10, Bryant 3, Tim Robinson 18, Sherrills 8, Muldrow 5, Scott 2, Jones 5.
Trinity-Byrnes 68 Cheraw 55
FLORENCE — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones scored a game-high 24 points.
Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a team-high 20.
C 15 15 14 11— 55
TB 21 8 18 21— 68
CHERAW (55)
Marshall Myers 20, Keilian Watson 10, Gillespie 9, Gordon 5, James 4, Scott 3.
TRINITY-BYRNES (68)
Jordan Jones 24, Bassanty Saragba 16, Nick Ford 13, Coletrain 4, Scott 2, McLeod 9.
C.E. Murray 86 Branchville 47
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Notorious Grant scored a team-high 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists.
Teammate Sonai Edwards added 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Also for the War Eagles, Petrie Izzard finished with 14 points.
Pee Dee Academy 65 Conway Christian 59
CONWAY — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Teammate Caleb Oakley added 17 points and Cam Weston added 16 points.
PDA 11 13 23 18— 65
CC 5 21 16 17 — 59
PEE DEE ACADEMY (65)
Hudson Spivey 23, Caleb Oakley 17, Cam Weston 16, Carter 2, Gasque 4, Garris 3.
Thomas Sumter 49
Florence Christian 43
SUMTER — Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a team-high 13 points.
FCS 13 13 2 15— 43
TSA 12 13 16 8 — 49
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (43)
Emekah Johnson 13, Bochette 8, Gray 6, Rishmawi 6, Kelly 4, Gibbs 2, Jordan 2, Aikens 2.
Robert E. Lee 63 The King’s Acad. 42
FLORENCE — The King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 12 points.
Robert E. Lee’s Matthew Johnson scored a game-high 14.
TKA 6 5 18 15— 44
REL 3 10 14 15 — 42
ROBERT E. LEE (42)
Hopkins 8, Andrew Paulson 13, Olson 2, Nix 1, Freidenberger 4, Matthew Johnson 14.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (44)
Williams 5, Ashton Harley 11, T.J. Merritts 12, Milliken 4, Alexander 6, Orrico 6.
Mullins 80 Conway Christian 59
PAMPLICO — Mullins’ Sam Pressley led three players in double figures with 11 points.
Teammates Alim Legette and C.J. Gilchrist added 10 points each.
M 18 19 22 21— 80
HP 9 17 5 12— 43
MULLINS (80)
Sam Pressley 11, Alim Legette 10, C.J.Gilchrist 10, Hayes 8, Tisdale 7, Floyd 6, Gordon 7, Dixon 3, Campbell 8, Phillips 5, Cross 5.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (43)
Poston 6, Coxum 7, Washington 3, Cyrus Ellison 17, Davis 3, McNeil 2, Calcutt 3, Lawson 2.
Johnsonville 87 Kingstree 59
JOHNSONVILLE — Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis scored a team-high 19 points.
Kingstree’s Benjamin Henderson scored a team-high 13.
K 6 14 17 22— 59
J 26 24 25 12 — 87
KINGSTREE (59)
Benjamin Henderson 13, N’Chez Alston 12, Faulton 8, McFadden 6, Ceasar 6, Barr 5, Cason 3, James 2, Wilson 2, Dukes 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (65)
Quez Lewis 19, Savion Graves 10, Jace Avant 15, Isiah Brown 10, Moore 9, Hanna 8, Gilliard 8, Chandler 2, Williams 2, Smith 2, Timmons 2.
East Clarendon 54 Carvers Bay 40
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon’s Landon Strickland scored a team-high 14 points.
Carvers Bay’s Jy Deas scored a game-high 20.
CB 15 13 9 3— 40
EC 11 14 21 8 — 54
CARVERS BAY (59)
Young 7, Bell 2, Washington 2, Jy Deas 20, Bromell 1, Josh Walker 2, Smalls 2.
EAST CLARENDON (54)
Tyjhai Calvin 11, J.Wilson 7, Keyon Wilson 12, Landon Strickland 14, Pearson 7, Cooper 3.
Timmonsville 55 Hemingway 50
TIMMONSVILLE — Timmonsville’s Tyron Fleming scored a game-high 14 points.
Hemingway’s Aaron Parker and Nigil Singletary each scored a team-high 12.
H 13 5 15 17— 50
T 18 16 10 13— 55
HEMINGWAY (55)
Aaron Parker 12, Washington 7, Brown 1, Nigil Singletary 12, Thompkins 4, Cooper 8, Lewis 6.
TIMMOSNVILLE (55)
Christian Taylor 13, Lowery 4, Washington 9, Tyron Fleming 14, Gardner 6, Elijah Foe 11.
Lee Central 51 Lakewood 46
BISHOPVILLE — Lee Central’s Daveon Thomas scored a game-high 25 points.
Teammate LeBron Thomas added 12.
L 8 16 10 12— 46
LC 8 14 18 11— 51
LEE CENTRAL (51)
Kelly 3, Daveon Thomas 25, Bradley 6, Dixon 1, Perkins 4, LeBron Thomas 12.
Andrew Jackson 69
Chesterfield 29
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield’s Trey Streater scored a team-high 15 points.
AJ 12 18 22 17— 69
C 12 0 13 4— 29
CHESTERFIELD (29)
Du’Shaun Ellison 11, Trey Streater 15, Thompson 3.
Latta 60 Andrews 54
LATTA — Latta’s Trevon Miles scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammate Jamario Taylor added 15.
A 11 14 14 15 — 54
L 10 14 19 17 — 60
LATTA (60)
Trevon Miles 16, Johnson 2, Jamario Taylor 15, James 3, Bowman 8, McRae 2, DeBerry 8, Bryant 6.
Lake View 71 Lamar 49
LAKE VIEW — Lake View’s Marquise Johnson scored a team-high 15 points.
Lamar’s Kingston Miller scored a game-high 18.
L 9 15 11 14 — 49
LV 19 20 19 13 — 71
LAMAR (49)
Kingston Miller 18, Chavis 3, Depugh 8, Tavaris Dolfod 12, Higgins 2, Martin 4.
LAKE VIEW (71)
D.Ford 6, Jiqyale Reaves 12, Montrell Waters 11, D.J. Bethea 15, Grice 2,Marquise Johnson 15 .
Grace Christian 65 Emmanuel 58
WEST COLUMBIA — Emmanuel’s Ethan Geddes scored a team-high 20 points.
ECS 13 19 8 18— 58
GCS 20 6 20 19— 65
EMMANUEL (58)
Dalton Jones 10, Ethan Geddes 20, Jeffery Powell 14, Johnson 3, Jacobs 9, Coward 2.
Maranatha 55 Sumter Christian 29
SUMTER — Maranatha’s Grant Hanna scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Teammate Bryan Daniels added 12 points.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-3, 1-0 SCACS Class 2A and will play Scotland Christian (NC) at 6 p.m. today.
The game will be a blackout for Maranatha.
MCS 21 20 6 8— 55
SC 9 6 9 5 — 29
MARANATHA (55)
Byran Dainel 12, Byars 7, Ward 2, Grant Hanna 17, Beavan 2, Weatherford 4, Simmons 6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mullins 71 Hannah-Pamplico 27
PAMPLICO — Mullins’ Jen’Lea Nichols scored a game-high 20 points.
Haley Rodgers led Hannah-Pamplico with eight.
M 15 19 27 12 — 71
HP 4 10 10 7 — 27
MULLINS (71)
Swinton 12, Reed 3, Friday 6, Jen’Lea Nichols 20, Lasane 12, Phillips 6, Lewis 2, Morelos 10
HANANH-PAMPLCO (54)
Peterson 6, Willaims 2, Smith 2, Boyle 1, Wilson 2, Haley Rodgers 8, Davis 4.
L. Manning 40 Northside Christ. 27
MANNING — Laurence Manning’s Katherine Burns scored a team-high 13 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (40)
Katherine Burns 13, Truett 8, Boykin 8, Erickson 5, Thompson 4, Anderson 2.
Lake View 49 Lamar 24
LAKE VIEW — Lake View’s Gwendasia Page scored a team-high 10 points.
Lamar’s Quashia Robinson had a game-high 12.
L 0 2 7 15— 24
LV 9 17 12 11 — 49
LAMAR (24)
Quashia Robinson 12, Stephens 4, Gates 7, Ham 1.
LAKE VIEW (49)
Wheeler 3, Page 7, McNeil 6, Henbaugh 5, Gwendasia Page 10, Hamilton 2,Waters 9, Ford 7.
Robert E. Lee 63 The King’s Acad. 42
FLORENCE — Robert E. Lee’s Rebecca Dinkins scored a game-high 24 points, 10 rebounds, and had five steals.
Teammate Caleigh Barrett had 17 points and Mallory Christmas added 14 points.
The King’s Academy’s Mikayla John scored a team-high 13 points.
ROBERT E. LEE (63)
Rebecca Dinkins 24, Carleigh Barrett 17, Mallory Christmas 14, McElveen 6, Atkinson 2.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (42)
Mikayla John 13, Audrey Beaton 12, Anniston Turner 11, Hoover 4, Eaddy 2.
