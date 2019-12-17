HARTSVILLE , S.C. — Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a team-high 20 points to lead Hartsville to a 52-42 win over West Florence in girls’ basketball on Tuesday.
Teammate Bryonnia Hudson added 10 points.
West Florence’s Shakalah Cohen scored a game-high 23 points.
WF 7 14 7 14 — 42
H 7 13 18 14 — 52
WEST FLORENCE (42)
Shakalah Cohen 23, Burgess 1, Felder 4, Alexander 8, Cook 4, S. Williams 2.
HARTSVILLE (52)
Knox 2, Benjamin 5, Bryonnia Hudson 10, Thomas 7, Sutton 8, Jazolyn Pendergrass 20.
RECORDS: H 4-3. WF 1-4.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will host West Florence at 6 p.m. Thursday. Hartsville will play Trinity-Byrnes at A&J Christmas Tournament at Marion HS at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Darlington 50
Lake City 17
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Darlingotn’s Asani Davis scored a game-high 16 points and teammate Shaniya Jackson added 15 points.
Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a team-high nine points.
DARLINGTON (50)
Asani Davis 16, Shaniya Jackson 15, McPhail 4, Montgomery 3, Mayze 2, Joseph 5, Gee 2, Jones 2, Weatherford 1.
LAKE CITY (17)
Jada Montgomery 9, Frierson 2, Dixon 6.
RECORDS: D 6-1. LC 0-6.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will host West Florence at 6 p.m. Thursday. Lake City will travel to South Florence at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lee Central 76 Central 32BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central’s Tashanna Harris scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Kendra Lasane added 16 points.
C 3 5 8 16 — 32
LC 27 12 26 11 — 76
LEE CENTRAL (76)
Kamonie Charles 15, Nijeria Reddick 10, Rogers 8, Dennis 6, Tashanna Harris 17, Burroughs 2, Kendra Lesane 16, Johnson 2.
RECORDS: LC 4-2, 1-0 Region 4-2A.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will travel to Chesterfield at 6 p.m. Friday.
Mullins 47
Carvers Bay 42
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Jen’Lea Nichols and Nykera Lewis each scored a game-high 13 points.
Teammate Tameisha Lasane added 11 points.
CB 8 12 12 10 — 42
M 18 13 13 3 — 47
CARVERS BAY (42)
Reed 8, Chandler 2, Myers 2, Weston 3, Ripley 5, Rush 9, Dymond Coles 11, Keith 2.
MULLINS (47)
Reid 6, Friday 4, Nichols 13, Lesane 11, Lewis 13.
RECORDS: CB 3-1, 0-1 Region 7-2A. M 5-3, 1-1 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will host Johnsonville at 6 p.m. Friday. Mullins will play Carrollton (Georgia) at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Florence Christian 52
Marlboro Academy 44
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kyle Stewart scored a team-high 12 points.
Teammate Brittany Williams and Corley Keefe each added 11 points.
Marlboro Academy’s Anna Smith scored a game-high 14 points.
FCS 8 8 9 27 — 52
MA 10 5 10 19 — 44
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (52)
Fegin 9, Sterlings 3, Broach 6, Brittany Williams 11, Corley Keefe 11, Kylie Stewart 12.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (44)
McLaurin 4, M.Liles 4, White 9, Anna Smith 14, Lee 2, Regan Liles 11.
RECORDS: FCS 5-0.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Thomas Sumter at 6 p.m. Jan. 7.
Manning 79
Lake Marion 53
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Measha Jones scored a game-high 24 points.
Teammate Myshia Smiling added 23 points.
LM 15 13 17 8 — 53
M 12 26 20 21 — 79
MANNING (79)
Measha Jones 24, Dow 6, Andrews 3, Logan 6, Bell 3, Wilson 2, Junious 2, James 2, Dundy 8, Myisha Smiling 23.
Laurence Manning 52
Ashley Hall 45 (OT)
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Audrey Bennett scored a team-high 19 points.
Teammate Breanna Boykin added 13 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (52)
Audrey Bennett 19, Breanna Boykin 13, Burns 9, Erickson 8, Truett 3.
RECORDS: LMA 4-2
NEXT GAME: LMA will travel to Carolina Academy at 6 p.m. Friday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Richmond County (N.C.) 67
Cheraw 65 (OT)
CHERAW — Cheraw’s Marshal Myers scored a team-high 27 points.
Teammate Devin Gillespie added 11 points.
RC 17 14 14 20 2 — 67
C 10 17 19 19 0 — 65
CHERAW (65)
Marshall Myers 27, Devin Gillespie 11, Scott 4, Williams 2, Jonathan Gordon 10, Burch 2, Kaiden Watson 10.
RECORDS:C 2-5.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will host Lamar at 6 p.m. Friday.
