SUMMERTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s Aletrice Benjamin scored a game-high 19 points as the Red Foxes defeated Wilson Hall 64-47 on Sunday at the Scott’s Branch Tip-Off Tournament.
Teammate Jazolyn Pendergrass added 14 points, Ameontae Sutton and Azaria Knox each added 10 points.
H 13 18 16 17 — 64
WH 7 13 10 17 — 47
HARTSVILLE (64)
Azaria Knox 10, Aletrice Benjamin 19, Hudson 3, Thomas 7, Ameontae Suton 10, Jazolyn Pendergrass 14.
RECORDS: H 1-1.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will travel to Sumter at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.
LATE SATURDAYBOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. James 64, Carvers Bay 56
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Jy Deas scored a team-high 25 points at the Georgetown Steeltown Tournament.
Teammate Tevin Young added 13 points and M.J. Bromell added 12 points.
CB 8 14 14 20 — 56
STJ 17 14 10 23 — 64
CARVERS BAY (56)
Tevin Young 13, M.J. Bromell 12, Jy Deas 25, Walker 6.
RECORDS: CB 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will play Hemingway at Georgetown HS Steeltown Tournament at 6 p.m. Monday.
