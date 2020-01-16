FLORENCE, S.C. — It was something Corley Keefe had been working for since ninth grade.
The Florence Christian School three-sport standout had to make a choice of which athletic avenue to pursue, and in the end, it was softball that won out.
Keefe will be on the diamond for at least two more years after signing with Florence-Darlington Technical College on Friday at the FCS gymnasium.
“It feels amazing,” Keefe said. “It’s been a dream of mine since ninth grade when I really committed to playing softball. It was a hard decision at first, but it’s just been a passion and I feel so natural when I’m out there playing.
“My friends, family and coaches have all been really supportive in making that decision.”
Keefe had offers from a number of schools, but a lot were farther away and she wanted to stay near home, she said.
FDTC was the perfect choice, given the softball program under coach Heber Watson and the career track of radiology tech.
“Coach Watson was a big encouragement and really wanted me,” Keefe said.
Keefe’s resume speaks for itself. The Eagles’ infielder has lettered in softball for four years and been named all-region three years, SCISA all-state two years and has been selected to the last three North-South games.
She batted .620 in 2018, a school record, and followed that up by batting .390 last season. She holds the school record for most home runs in a season (4) and career (7) and has been the team MVP the last two years.
Keefe also led the Eagles on the mound with 105 strikeouts last season.
“My favorite position is shortstop, but I told coach Watson I’m ready to play anywhere he needs me,” Keefe said.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Wilson 58
Myrtle Beach 51 (OT)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Loyal McQueen scored a team-high 35 points.
The Tigers outscored Myrtle Beach 12-5 in the extra session after being tied at 46-46 at the end of the fourth.
W 10 13 4 18 12 — 58
MB 9 12 8 17 5 — 51
WILSON (58)
Johnson 3, Loyal McQueen 35, Hayes 4, Rogers 5, Dubose 2, S. Washington 5, Foster 4.
NEXT GAME: Wilson will play Kennan at MLK Bash at Eau Claire HS at 5 p.m. today.
RECORDS: W 13-2, 3-0 Region 6-4A.
<&endagate>
Latta 57
East Clarendon 48
LATTA, S.C. — Latta's Moya McDuffie scored a game-high 23 points.
Teammate Riana Green added 19 points.
East CLarndon's Talaysia Cooper scored a team-high 21 points.
EC 11 12 12 13 — 48
L 10 17 11 19 — 57
EAST CLARENDON (48)
Talaysia Cooper 21, Valinicia Garris 14, Floyd 4, Wilson 1, McElveen 8.
LATTA (57)
Moya McDuffie 23, Wheeler 6, Rianna Green 19, Burdsall 8, Berry 1.
NEXT GAME: EC will host Andrews at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Latta will travel to Johnsonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: EC 13-5, 5-1 Region 7-2A. L 7-4, 6-0 Region 7-2A.
<&endagate>
Dillon 56
Lake City 14
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon's Chyna Pouncey scored a career-high 25 points.
Jada Dickson led Lake City with nine points.
D 18 15 21 2 — 56
LC 5 5 0 4 — 14
DILLON (56)
Chyna Pouncey 25, Shntazia Gordon 13, Bell 2, Lane 6, James 2, Stamps 2, Ervin 6.
LAKE CITY (14)
Clark 1, Jada Dickson 9, Burgess 4.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will host Cheraw at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Lake City will host Loris at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: D 8-2, 2-0 Region 6-3A. LC 2-10, 0-1 Region 6-3A.
<&endagate>
Mullins 57
Kingstree 16
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Mullins' Jen'Lea Nichols scored a game-high 20 points.
Destene Goodwin led Kingstree with four points.
M 12 16 7 22 — 57
K 4 2 6 4 — 16
MULLINS (57)
Swinton 4, Reed 3, Friday 9, Jen'Lea Nichols 20, Lasane 9, Phillips 2, N. Morelos 10.
KINGSTREE (16)
Gamble 3, McGee 3, Epps 2, Murphy 1, Destene Goodwin 4, K. Mention 3.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will travel to Carvers Bay at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Tuesday. Hannah-Pamplico will host Kingstree at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: M 8-6, 4-1 Region 7-2A. K 12-5, 4-2 Region 7-2A.
<&endagate>
Robert E. Lee 72
Conway Christian 31
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Robert E. Lee's Rebecca Dinkins scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Teammate Lacie McElveen added 20 points and 13 rebounds.
ROBERT E. LEE (72)
Rebecca Dinkins 26, Lacie McElveen 20, Caleigh Barrett 11, Christmas 9, Atkinson 6.
RECORDS: REL 8-1, 4-0 SCISA REGION 4-2A.
<&endagate>
Dillon Christian 28
Pee Dee Academy 26
MULLINS, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Shayla Hunt scored a team-high eight points.
Pee Dee Academy's Ashley Martin scored a game-high 11 points.
DCS 5 9 3 11 — 28
PDA 9 6 4 7 — 26
DILLON CHRISTIAN (28)
Shayla Hunt 8, Collins 7, Britt 5, Stone 4, Dubose 4.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (26)
Ashley Martin 11, L. Martin 5, Briley 4, Johnson 4, Harrelson 2.
NEXT GAME: PDA will host Lake View at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: PDA 4-6, 0-2 SCISA Region
<&endagate>
Calvary Christian 45
Maranatha 28
SOCASTEE, S.C. — Maranatha's Gracen Davis scored a team-high 11 points.
MCS 9 8 2 9 — 28
CC 13 13 10 9 — 45
MARANATHA (71)
Gracen Davis 11, Reel 4, Atkinson 6, Spencer 5, Daniel 2.
NEXT GAME: MCS will travel to Emmanuel at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: MCS 7-2, 1-1 SCACS Class 2A
<&endagate>
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Maranatha 56
Calvary Christian 40
SOCASTEE, S.C. — Maranatha's Bryan Daniel scored a team-high 16 points.
Grant Hanna added 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
MCS 11 11 16 18 — 56
CC 19 9 8 4 — 40
MARANATHA (56)
Bryan Daniel 16, Bryce Byars 11, Ward 2, Reel 3, Grant Hanna 14, Bevan 4, Simmons 6.
NEXT GAME: MCS will travel to ECS at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: MCS 5-4, 2-0 SCACS Class 2A.
<&endagate>
LATE THURSDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Johnsonville 79
Hannah-Pamplico 71
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Savion Graves scored a team-high 24 points.
Teammate Quez Lewis added 19 points.
The Flashes' Rashawn Moore added 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
Hannah-Pamplico's Davian Coaxum scored a game-high 26 points.
HP 15 12 21 23 — 71
J 20 24 21 14 — 79
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (71)
Davian Coaxum 26, Cyrus Ellis 18, Lane Calcutt 11, Poston 7, Graham 2, McNeil 2, Kelly 2, Mincey 2, Davis 1.
JOHNSONVILLE (79)
Savion Graves 24, Quez Lewis 19, Rashawn Moore 10, Kody Hanna 10, Brown 8, Avant 6, Cooper 2.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will host Latta at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hannah-Pamplico will host Kingstree at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: J 9-1, 5-1 Region 7-2A. HP 1-10, 0-6 Region 7-2A.
<&endagate>
Florence Christian 46
Robert E. Lee 36
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Emekah Johnson scored a game-high 22 and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Matt Johnson led Robert E. Lee with a team-high 12 points.
FCS 8 11 8 19 — 46
REL 6 12 10 8 — 36
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (46)
Emekah Johnson 22, Smith 3, Aikens 4, Gray 2, Jordan 4, Gibbs 2, Rishmawi 4.
ROBERT E. LEE (36)
Hopkins 1, Andrew Anderson 11, Nix 2, Fredenberger 4, Matt Johnson 12, Huettman 2.
<&endagate>
Chesterfield 54
Governor's School 18
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Chesterfield's Trey Streater scored a game-high 16 points.
Bryant Parks led Governor's School with seven points.
GSSM 6 5 5 2 —18
C 10 21 14 9 — 54
GOVERNOR'S SCHOOL (18)
Siger 2, Bryant Parks 7, Gaskins 3, Weeks 3, Scrio 3.
CHESTERFIELD (54)
J.Thompson 8, Williams 6, Trey Streater 16, Stafford 2, D.Thompson 13, McCoy 7, Melton 2.
<&endagate>
