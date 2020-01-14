FLORENCE, S.C. — Brittney Williams scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Florence Christian to a 68-45 win over Laurence Manning in girls' basketball.
Teammate Kenzie Feagin added a game-high 19 points.
Katherine Burns led Laurence Manning with 16 points.
LMA 8 7 14 16 — 45
FCS 15 24 19 10 — 68
LAURENCE MANNING (49)
Truett 2, Thompson 3, Boykin 5, Bryce Erickson 12, Katherine Burns 16.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (68)
Kenzie Feagin 19, Brittany Williams 17, Corley Keefe 16, Stewart 8, Eason 6, Broach 2.
NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Robert E. Lee at 6 p.m. Thursday.
RECORD: FCS 9-0, 1-0 SCISA REGION 3-3A.
West Florence 50
Socastee 34
SOCASTEE, S.C. — West Florence's Shakayla Williamson scored a team-high 13 points.
Teammate Zy'breayziah Alexander added 11 points.
WF 11 7 12 20 — 50
S 4 13 10 7 — 34
WEST FLORENCE (50)
Cohen 9, McKnight 3, Burgess 2, Felder 2, Zybreayziah Alexander 11, Cook 6, Shakayla Willaimson 13, Dawson 4.
Carolina Forest 50
South Florence 38
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence's Takayla Borden scored a team-high 12 points.
Teammate Albany Wilson added 10 points.
SF 11 7 8 12 — 38
CF 16 12 11 11 — 50
SOUTH FLORENCE (50)
Snow 2, Albany Wilson 10, Lyde 2, Holland 8, Takayla Borden 12, Evans 4.
Manning 49
Georgetown 32
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Manning's Latavia Smiling scored a game-high 12 points.
M 5 11 10 23 — 49
G 7 8 5 12 — 32
MANNING (49)
Measha Jones 10, Dow 1, Andrews 2, Logan 6, Latavia Wilson 12, Dundy 3, Myisha Smiling 10.
NEXT GAME: Manning will host Waccamaw at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: M 11-3, 2-0 Region 7-3A.
Loris 68
Cheraw 21
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw's Ieasha Conde scored a team-high six points.
L 25 11 19 13 — 68
C 4 10 0 7 — 21
CHERAW (21)
S. Brown 2, D. Brown 4, Boan 2, Robertson 3, Iesha Conde 6, Jackson 3, Walls 1.
Mullins 84
Johnsonville 23
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins' Tamiesha Lasane scored a team-high 17 points.
Teammate Jen'Lea Nichols added 14 points.
Johnsonville's Taniya Timmons scored a team-high eight points.
J 12 4 2 7 — 23
M 27 22 14 21 — 84
JOHNSONVILLE (23)
Wilson 3,Taniya Timmons 8, Verner 6, Graham 3.
MULLINS (84)
Janiya Swinton 13, Reed 13, Kellie Friday 11, Jen'Lea Nichols 14, Tamiesha Lasane 17,Lewis 4, Naylai Morelas 12
Timmonsville 51
McBee 47
McBEE, S.C. — Timmonsville's Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a career-high 29 points.
Teammate Makyla Commander added 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Bella Johnson led McBee with 18 points.
T 12 11 13 15 — 51
M 12 13 7 15 — 47
TIMMONSVILLE (50)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 29, Makyla Commander 14, Echols 4, Hudson 3, Graham 1.
McBEE (47)
Bella Johnson 18, Stormy Harper 11, Peterson 9, Hickman 7, Williams 2.
OTHER SCORES: Governor's School defeated Emmanuel 43-22, Cross defeated C.E. Murray 53-49.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Georgetown 53
Manning 47
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Manning's Leodria Nelson scored a game-high 26 points.
Teammate Jaquan Fletcher added 12 points.
M 17 11 12 7 — 47
G 15 12 10 16 — 53
MANNING (47)
Leondria Nelson 26, Hilton 2, Jaquan Fletcher 12, Daniels 6, Smith 2, Hicks 2.
