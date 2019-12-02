FLORENCE, S.C. — Corley Keefe scored a game-high 16 points to lead Florence Christian to a 50-28 win over Pee Dee Academy in girls’ basketball Tuesday night.
Teammate Kylie Stewart added 12 points.
Pee Dee Academy’s Leah Johnson scored a team-high 14 points.
PDA 5 4 4 15 — 28
FCS 7 18 17 8— 50
PEE DEE ACADEMY (28)
A. Martin 7, Leah Johnson 14, L. Martin 3, Briley 2, Earnhardt 2.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (50)
Faegin 5, Sterling 2, Broach 2, Williams 2, Corley Keefe 16, Thompson 2, Kylie Stewart 12, Dersch 6, Eason 3.
RECORDS: PDA 0-4. FCS 1-0.
NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Pee Dee Academy will travel to Carolina Academy at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
Darlington 59 Lamar 16
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Somer Joseph and Asani Davis each scored a game-high 11 points.
Teammate Ariyanna McPhail added 10 points.
Lamar’s Quashia Robinson scored a team-high six points.
LAMAR (16)
Quashia Robinson 6, Stephen 3, Gates 4, Ham 1, Hodges 2.
DARLINGTON (59)
Sommer Joseph 11, Asani Davis 11, Jackson 5, Andrews 2, Gee 3, Montgomery 7, Aryianna McPhail 10, Jones 8.
RECORDS: D 2-0. L 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Mullins at 6 p.m. Friday. Darlington will play West Florence at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Manning 66 Lake Marion 43
SANTEE, S.C. — Manning’s Latavia Wilson scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate Measha Jones added 15 points.
M 10 11 24 21— 66
LM 6 8 14 15 — 43
MANNING (66)
Measha Jones 15, Dow 6, Taylor Gourdine 12, Logan 4, Bell 3, Latavia Wilson 16, Junious 5, Dundy 3, Smiling 2 .
RECORDS: M 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Manning will travel to C.E. Murray at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Hannah-Pamplico 36 Hemingway 23
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Hailey Rodgers scored a game-high 13 points.
Teammate Hillary Williams added 11 points.
HP 3 12 11 10— 36
H 8 6 6 3 — 23
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (36)
Hailey Rodgers 13, Hillary Williams 11, Davis 2, Peterson 3, Boyle 7.
HEMINGWAY (23)
L. Brown 8, Jalyric Burows 7, Hayward 2, McCullough 2, Ford 2, Smith 2.
Johnsonville 34 Aynor 19
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Taniya Timmons scored a team-high 13 points.
The Flashes ouscored Aynor 20-3 in the first half.
A 3 0 11 5 — 19
J 6 14 8 6— 34
JOHNSONVILLE (34)
Wilson 3, Taniya Timmons 13, Brown 8, Verner 4, Graham 4, Bardon 2.
RECORDS: J 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will travel to Aynor at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Kingstree 36 Lake City 25
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a game-high 10 points.
Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a team-high nine points.
LAKE CITY (25)
Jada Montgomery 9, Clark 3, Barr 2, Dickson 6, Burgess 2, Green 2, Frierson 1.
KINGSTREE (36)
Takiyah McGee 10, Gamble 2, Z. Burgess 8, K. Houston 4, D. Goodwin 3, K. Mention 6, A. Barr 2
RECORDS: LC 0-1. K 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to East Clarendon at 6 p.m. today. Kingstree will travel to Lake City at 6 p.m. Friday.
Marlboro Academy 44 Green Sea Floyds 24
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Anna Smith scored a team-high 12 points.
GSF 6 7 4 7 — 24
MA 5 14 17 8— 44
MARLBORO ACADEMY (44)
M. Liles 8, White 8, Anna Smith 12, Blackman 5, Lee 2, R. Liles 5.
Buford 35 Governor’s School 33
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Governor’s School lost the season-opener to Buford 35-33.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Eagles 14-7 in the first quarter.
Governor’s School falls to 0-1 and will travel to North Central at 6 p.m. Friday.
B 14 4 10 7 — 35
GSSM 7 8 10 8— 33
Thomas Sumter 42 The King’s Academy 23
SUMTER, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Anniston Turner scored a team-high 12 points.
TKA 6 3 3 11 — 23
TSA 9 17 4 12— 42
THE KING’S ACADEMY (23)
John 5, Anniston Turner 12, Finklea 2, Beaton 2, Corner 2.
LATE MONDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Carolina Forest 71 Marion 66
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s A.J. Vaught scored a team-high 21 points. Teammate T.J. Sanders added 19, and Mac Washington added 14.
Carolina Forest outscored the Swamp Foxes 44-39 in the first half
CF 22 22 11 16 — 71
M 24 15 11 16— 66
MARION (66)
A.J. Vaught 21, T.J. Sanders 19, Mac Washington 14, McCullough 5, Wilson 3, Charles 2, DV.Allen 1, D.W. Allen 1.
RECORD: 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Marion will travel to Mullins at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Conway 69 Mullins 68
CONWAY, S.C. — Mullins’ C.J. Gilchrist scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammate Sam Pressley added 10, followed by Kheauris Cross with 12, Tyler Sainvil with 11 and Shaq Gordon with 10.
Conway outscored Mullins 37-31 in the second half.
M 14 23 17 14 — 68
C 8 24 17 20 — 69
MULLINS (68)
Sam Pressley 10, Tyler Sainvil 11, C.J. Gilchrist 16, Hayes 2, Roberts 3, Shaq Gordon 10, Campbell 2, Phillips 4, Kheauris Cross 12.
RECORDS: M 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will host Marion at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Goose Creek 60 Carvers Bay 44
GOOSE CREEK, S.C.— Carvers Bay’s Jy Deas scored a team-high 16 points.
Goose Creek outscored the Bears 33-24 in the second half.
CB 11 9 8 16 — 44
GC 9 18 21 12 — 60
CARVERS BAY (44)
Bell 3, Washington 7, Green 2, Small 1, Brockington 5, Jo.Walker 2, Bromell 2, Jy Deas 16, Ja.Walker 6
RECORDS: CB 0-3.
Central 46 McBee 36
McBEE, S.C.— McBee’s Cole Brigman scored a team-high 12 points.
Temmate Devin Bristow added nine points, 18 rebounds, eight blocks and a steal.
C 10 16 13 7
M 4 15 7 10
McBEE(36)
Cole Brigman 12, Bristow 9, Tealy 1, Green 2, Ponds 5, Truell 4, Brown 3.
RECORD: M 0-1.
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Lewisville at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Carolina Academy 48 Wilson Hall 45
SUMTER, S.C.— Carolina Academy’s Matt Gaskins scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.
Teammate Cade Castles added 11 points.
CA 2 9 16 21 — 48
WH 13 13 10 9— 45
CAROLINA ACADEMY(48)
Matt Gaskins 15, Cade Castles 11, Wilder 9, Joye 6, Brown 5, Matthews 2.
RECORDS: CA 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Carolina Academy will play Orangeburg Prep in Barons Classic at Wilson Hall at 6 p.m. Friday.
Calvary Christian 51 Emmanuel Christian 48
HARTSVILLE, S.C.— Emmanuel Christian’s Dalton Jacobs scored a team-high 11 points.
CC 12 13 15 11 — 51
ECS 5 11 10 12— 38
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (48)
Dalton Jones 11, Geddes 9, Powell 7, Johnson 3, Jacobs 6,Atkinson 2.
NEXT GAME: ECS will travel to South Pointe Chrisitan at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mullins 67 Conway 36
CONWAY — Mullins’ Tamiesha Lasane scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Jen’Lea Nichols with 12 points and Naylai Moreles with 10.
M 24 22 17 4 — 67
C 9 7 7 13— 36
MULLINS (67)
Tamiesha Lasane 18, Jen’Lea Nichols 12, Naylai Moreles 10, Swinton 7, Reed 8, Rial 2, Friday 4, Williamson 3, Phillips 3.
RECORD: M 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will host Marion at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
McBee 45 Central 33
McBEE , S.C.— Jalen Peterson scored 18 points to lead the Panthers.
C 11 2 12 8— 33
M 5 15 13 12— 45
McBEE(45)
Jalen Peterson 18, Hickman 7, Harper 5, J.Johnson 4, Mallory 2, B.Johnson 9.
RECORDS: M 1-0
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Lewisville at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
