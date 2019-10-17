DARLINGTON— Corley Keefe had five aces, six kills, 38 assists and 20 digs in the Florence Christian volleyball team’s 25-11, 25-8, 21-25, 28-26 win over Trinity-Byrnes on Thursday night.
Teammate Kylie Stewart added three aces, 13 kills, one assist and 22 digs.
ACES — FCS: Corley Keefe 5, Kaysie Hucks 1, Kylie Stewart 3, Hilton Broach 3, Mary Margaret Sterling 3, Katelyn Munn 1.
BLOCKS — FCS: Kaitlyn Munn 6, Emily Eason 6, Broach 1.
KILLS —FCS: Keefe 6, Fore 11, Eason 8, Munn 5, Stewart 13, Broach 7, Sterlings 3
ASSISTS —FCS: Keefe 38, Fore 1, Stephanie Dersch 1, Stewart 1, Sterling 4.
DIGS —FCS: Keefe 20, Fore 4, Dersch 6, Eason 3, Hucks 5, Stewart 22, Broach 5, Sterling 29, Jessie Weatherford 2.
RECORDS: FCS: 15-0, 8-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
Next Match: FCS will host Robert E. Lee at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dillon 3 Latta 0DILLON— Dillon defeated Latta 25-12, 25-16, 25-21.
The Vikings’ Jayla Jackson had three kills, six assists and one block.
ACES — L: Jesselyn Bryant 4.
BLOCKS — L: Jayla Jackson 1.
KILLS —L: Rayne Nolan 3, Jayla Jackson 3.
ASSISTS —L: Jackson 6.
DIGS —L: Bryant 2, Nolan 2, Lauren Webster 2.
RECORDS: L: 7-9, 7-7 Region 7-2A.
Next Match: Latta will travel to TBA in Class 2A state playoffs at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The King’s Acad. 3 Marlboro Academy 0FLORENCE— The King’s Academy’s Anniston Turner had three aces, two blocks and nine kills in the 25-23, 25-17, 25-12 win.
Teammate Audrey Beaton had four blocks and five kills.
ACES — TKA: Anniston Turner 3
BLOCKS — TKA: Turner 2, Audrey Beaton 4.
KILLS —TKA: Turner 9, Beaton 5.
RECORDS: TKA: 20-6-2, 10-0 SCISA 4-2A.
Next Match: TKA will host Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Pee Dee Academy 3 Christian Academy 2MULLINS— Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin had 10 kills, and Maggie Jacobs added 11 kills in the Golden Eagles’ 25-27, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11 win.
Teammate Tess Devers had 21 assists.
RECORDS: PDA: 12-8, 6-4 SCISA Region 4-2A.
Next Match: PDA will travel to Dillon Christian at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Other Scores: Lewisville defeats Chesterfield 25-15, 25-11, 25-17 in volleyball. Andrew Jackson defeats Lee Central 25-5, 25-13, 25-8 in volleyball
