Florence Christian School vs. Laurence Manning

Emekah Johnson (3) shoots a basket over Jayden Sanders (5) in a boys' basketball game between Florence Christian School and Laurence Manning on Tuesday in Florence.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE , S.C.  — Brittney Williams scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Florence Christian to a 68-45 win over Laurence Manning in girls' basketball.

Teammate Kenzie Feagin added a game-high 19 points.

Katherine Burns led Laurence Manning with 16 points.

LMA 8 7 14 16 — 45

FCS 15 24 19 10 — 68

LAURENCE MANNING (49)

Truett 2, Thompson 3, Boykin 5, Bryce Erickson 12, Katherine Burns 16. 

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (68)

Kenzie Feagin 19, Brittany Williams 17, Corley Keefe 16, Stewart 8, Eason 6, Broach 2.

NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Robert E. Lee at 6 p.m. Thursday.

RECORD: FCS 9-0, 1-0 SCISA REGION 3-3A.

West Florence 50

Socastee 34

SOCASTEE, S.C.  — West Florence's Shakayla Williamson scored a team-high 13 points.

Teammate Zy'breayziah Alexander added 11 points.

WF 11 7 12 20 — 50

S 4 13 10 7 — 34

WEST FLORENCE (50)

Cohen 9, McKnight 3, Burgess 2, Felder 2, Zybreayziah Alexander 11, Cook 6, Shakayla Willaimson 13, Dawson 4.

Carolina Forest 50

South Florence 38

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.  — South Florence's Takayla Borden scored a team-high 12 points.

Teammate Albany Wilson added 10 points.

SF 11 7 8 12 — 38

CF 16 12 11 11 — 50

SOUTH FLORENCE (50)

Snow 2, Albany Wilson 10, Lyde 2, Holland 8, Takayla Borden 12, Evans 4.

MANNING 49

Georgetown 32

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Manning's Latavia Smiling scored a game-high 12 points.

M 5 11 10 23 — 49

G 7 8 5 12 — 32

MANNING (49)

Measha Jones 10, Dow 1, Andrews 2, Logan 6, Latavia Wilson 12, Dundy 3, Myisha Smiling 10.

NEXT GAME: Manning will host Waccamaw at 6 p.m. Friday.

RECORD: M 11-3, 2-0 Region 7-3A.

Loris 68

Cheraw  21

CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw's Ieasha Conde scored a team-high six points.

L 25 11 19 13 —68

C 4 10 0 7 — 21

CHERAW (21)

S. Brown 2, D. Brown 4, Boan 2, Robertson 3, Iesha Conde  6, Jackson 3, Walls 1.

Mullins 84

Johnsonville 23

MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins' Tamiesha Lasane scored a  team-high 17 points.

Teammate Jen'Lea Nichols added 14 points.

Johnsonville's Taniya Timmons scored a team-high eight points.

J 12 4 2 7 — 23

M 27 22 14 21— 84

JOHNSONVILLE (23)

Wilson 3,Taniya Timmons 8, Verner 6, Graham 3.

MULLINS (84)

Janiya Swinton 13, Reed 13, Kellie Friday 11, Jen'Lea Nichols 14, Tamiesha Lasane 17,Lewis 4, Naylai Morelas 12

Timmonsville 51

McBee 47

McBEE, S.C. — Timmonsville's Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a career-high 29 points.

Teammate Makyla Commander added 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Bella Johnson led McBee with 18 points.

T 12 11 13 15 — 51

M 12 13 7 15 — 47

TIMMONSVILLE (50)

Janiya Scott-Rouse 29, Makyla Commander 14, Echols 4, Hudson 3, Graham 1.

McBEE (47)

Bella Johnson 18, Stormy Harper 11, Peterson 9, Hickman 7, Williams 2.

OTHER SCORES: Governor's School defeated Emmanuel 43-22, Cross defeated C.E. Murray 53-49.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Georgetown 53

Manning 47

GEORGETOWN , S.C.  — Manning's Leodria Nelson scored a game-high 26 points.

Teammate Jaquan Fletcher added 12 points.

M 17 11 12 7 — 47

G 15 12 10 16 — 53

MANNING (47)

Leondria Nelson 26, Hilton 2, Jaquan Fletcher 12, Daniels 6, Smith 2, Hicks 2.

