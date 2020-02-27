FLORENCE, S.C. — Luke Lewis went 2 for 2 with an RBI to lead Florence Christian to an 11-4 win over Heathwood Hall on Thursday night.
Teammates Marshall Brown, Braxton Shelley and Cole Procik each had a double.
HH 101 000 2 — 4 5 5
FCS 012 800 x — 11 7 1
WP — Lane Ward (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB).
LP — Thomas Harris ( 3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTERS — FCS: Marshall Brown 1-5, 2B, 1 RBI; Braxton Shelley 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Luke Lewis 2-2, 1 RBI; Cole Procik 1-3, 2B; Clay Bochette 1-3, 1 RBI.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host First Baptist at 6 p.m. today.
RECORDS: FCS 1-0.
Ben Lippen 14 Trinity-Byrnes 3 (6)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Micheal Roach went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
Teammate Jacob Adams went 1 for 2 with a double.
TB 300 000 — 3 5 5
BL 154 004 — 14 7 2
WP — Zack Sutton (3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB).
LP — Noah Skeen (2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB).
LEADING HITTERS — TB: Jacob Adams 1-2, 2B; Nick Mezzanote 1-3; Micheal Roach 1-3, 2 RBI.
RECORDS: TB 1-1.
BOYS’ GOLF Florence Christian 176 Pee Dee Academy 183
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Landon Seiffert shot a 38 to earn top-medalist at Shadow Creek Golf Course.
Pee Dee Academy’s Tripp Spivey led the team with a 41.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (176)
Landon Seiffert 38, Collins Stone 46, Dylan Carmichael 45, Davis Hastings 47.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (183)
Keaton Cribbs 50, Tripp Spivey 41, Brock Baker 48, Richard Smith 44.
