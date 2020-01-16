BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Kenzie Feagin scored a game-high 28 points that included seven three-pointers to lead the Florence Christian School girls' basketball team to a 64-38 win over Robert E.Lee on Tuesday.
Teammate Corley Keefe added 10 points and seven steals.
Robert E. Lee's Caleigh Barrett with a team-high 18 points.
FCS 18 18 16 12 — 64
REL 4 8 17 8 — 38
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (64)
Kenzie Feagin 28, Sterling 4, Broach 4, Williams 7, Corley Keefe 10, Stewart 6, Dersch 7, Eason 3.
ROBERT E. LEE (38)
Christmas 4, Dinkins 8, Caleigh Barrett 18, McElveen 8.
NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Orangeburg Prep at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: FCS 10-0, 1-0 SCISA 3-3A.
Marion 51
Loris 34
LORIS, S.C. — Marion's Tonaja Lester scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Kimmie Barnes added 12 points.
M 11 8 15 17 — 51
L 8 4 19 3 — 34
MARION (51)
Tonaja Lester 20, K.Davis 8, Kimmie Barnes 12, Britt 5, Moody 6.
NEXT GAME: Marion will travel to Aynor at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: M 16-0, 1-0 Region 6-3A.
Timmonsville 57
Lewisville 29
RICHBURG, S.C. — Timmonsville's Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a game-high 33 points and had 11 steals.
T 11 16 14 16 — 57
L 5 9 5 10 — 29
TIMMONSVILLE (57)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 33, Graham 7, Commander 6, Echols 4, McDowell 4, Samuels 3.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will travel to Lamar at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORD: T 9-4, 1-0 Region 2-A.
Johnsonville 52
Hannah-Pamplico 45
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Ny'Asia Graham scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate Taniya Timmons added 16 points.
Hannah-Pamplico's Maddy Boyle scored a team-high 13 points.
HP 6 8 17 14 — 45
J 15 11 12 14 — 52
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (45)
Maddy Boyle 13, Rodgers 8, Hilary Williams 11, Peterson 9, Smith 4.
JOHNSONVILLE (52)
Wilson 2, Taniya Timmons 16, Hamilton 1, Verner 6, Ny'asia Graham 19, Eaddy 6, Bardon 2.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will host Latta at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. HP will host Kingstree at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORD: J 3-6, 1-4 Region 7-2A. HP 0-7, 0-5 Region 7-2A.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Marion 74
Loris 57
LORIS, S.C. — Marion's A.J. Vaught scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate T.J. Sanders added 16 points.
M 22 19 14 19 — 74
L 11 21 11 16 — 57
MARION (74)
McCullough 2, Wilson 4, A.J. Vaught 19, T.J. Sanders 16, D.Allen 4, Zy'Aire Charles 15, Mac Washington 14, D.W. Allen 2.
NEXT GAME: Marion will play Lower Richland at the MLK Bash at Eau Claire HS at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
RECORD: M 9-6, 1-0 Region 6-3A.
Lewisville 72
Timmonsville 57
RICHBURG, S.C. — Timmonsville's Tim Washington scored a team-high 18 points.
Teammate Christian Taylor added 17 points.
T 23 15 6 13 — 57
L 20 11 16 25 — 72
TIMMONSVILLE (57)
Christian Taylor 17, Lowery 3, Tim Washington 18, Tyron Fleming 11, Garner 3, Foe 3, Eaddy 3.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will travel to Lamar at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORD: T 7-8, 1-0 Region 2-A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.