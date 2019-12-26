EVANS , Ga. — Tyjhai Calvin hit the game-winning layup with 18 seconds to lead East Clarendon to a 56-54 win over Greene County (Ga.) at the Evans (Ga.) tournament in boys’ basketball on Thursday night.
Keyon Wilson led the Wolverines with a team-high 15 points.
EC 9 16 20 11 — 56
GC 11 15 14 14— 54
EAST CLARENDON (56)
Calvin 6, Jaquail Wilson 12, Keyon Wilson 15, Strickland 5, Marquis Person 10, Bryant 8.
NEXT GAME: EC will play the winner of Evans (GA)/ Silver Bluff at Evans HS (GA) tournament at 8:30 p.m. today.
RECORD:EC 8-1, 1-0 Region 7-2A.
Porter Ridge (N.C.) 75 Lake View 56
CHESTERFIELD , S.C. — Lake View’s Montrell Waters scored a team-high 17 points at the Chesterfield Tournament at Chesterfield HS.
Teammate Larry Inman added 14 points.
PR 12 24 18 21 — 75
LV 16 10 15 16 — 56
LAKE VIEW (56)
McInnis 3, Ford 7, Reaves 6, Montrell Waters 17, Bullock 4, Bethea 4, Larry Inman 14.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will play Cheraw at Chesterfield HS Tournament at 3 p.m. today.
RECORD: LV 1-7.
Piedmont (N.C.) 54 Carvers Bay 46CHESTERFIELD , S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Jy Deas scored a team-high 17 points at the Chesterfield HS tournament.
Teammate Tevin Young added 13 and Javon Walker added 10 points.
P 9 11 17 17 — 54
CB 7 7 12 20 — 46
CARVERS BAY (46)
Tevin Young 13, Bell 3, Moore 3, Jy Deas 17, Javon Walker 10.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will TBA at Chesterfield HS Tournament at 4:30 p.m. today.
RECORD: CB 2-7, 0-2 Region 7-2A.
C.E. Murray 51 Timberland 47SUMTER , S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Notrious Grant and Sinai Edwards each had a team-high 11 points at the District IX tournament at Morris College.
C.E. MURRAY (51)
Sinai Edwards 11, Evans 6, Matthews 7, Izzard 7, Scott 5, Notrious Grant 11, Reed 4.
NEXT GAME: C.E. Murray will play Crestwood at 11:30 a.m. and Scott’s Branch at 7 p.m. at District IX Tournament at Morris College today.
RECORD: CEM 7-3.
Lake Marion 61 Kingstree 56SANTEE, S.C. — Kingstree’s N’Chez Alston scored a team-high 21 points at the Orangeburg Sweet 16 tournament at Lake Marion HS.
Teammate Clinton Fulton added 15 points.
K 11 9 22 14 — 56
LC 15 7 5 17 — 44
KINGSTREE (56)
N’Chez Alston 21, Clinton Fulton 15, James 9, Swinton 2, Cason 2, McFadden 2, Wilson 3, Dukes 2..
NEXT GAME: Kingstree will play Berkeley in Orangeburg Sweet 16 tournament at Lake Marion HS at 4:30 p.m. today.
RECORD: K 2-5, 2-0 Region 7-2A.
Forest Hills (N.C.) 90 Cheraw 53CHESTERFIELD , S.C. — Cheraw’s Jonathan Gordon scored a team-high 14 points at the Chesterfield HS tournament.
Teammate Marshall Myers and Keilan Watson each added 12 points.
CHERAW (53)
Jonathan Gordon 14, Marshall Myers 12, Keilen Watson 12, Gillespie 8, Brown 3, Hinson 2, James 2.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will play Cheraw at Chesterfield HS Tournament at 3 p.m. today.
RECORD: C 3-6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL J.L. Mann 71 West Florence 35
COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Florence’s Shakaylah Cohen scored a team-high 16 points at the ISP Girls Holiday Showcase at Sonny’s Sportsplex at Columbia.
Teammate Zy’breayziah Alexander added 11 points.
WF 7 10 3 15 — 35
JLM 14 28 25 12 — 71
WEST FLORENCE (35)
Shakaylah Cohen 16, Parsley 2, Zy’breayziah Alexander 11, Cook 2, Dawson 4.
NEXT GAME: West will play the loser Greer/ C.A. Johnson on Court 2 at ISP Girls Holiday Showcase at Sonny’s Sportsplex in Columbia at 9 a.m. today.
RECORD: WF 2-7.
Legion Academy 70 Lee Central 44
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lee Central’s Jada Rogers scored a team-high 14 points at the ISP Girls Holiday Showcase at Sonny’s Sportsplex at Columbia.
LA 15 19 20 16 — 70
LC 15 7 5 17 — 44
LEE CENTRAL (44)
Jada Rogers 14, Dennis 2, Harris 7, Lesane 9, Johnson 7, N.Reddick 5.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will play Blacksburg on Court 2 at ISP Girls Holiday Showcase at Sonny’s Sportsplex in Columbia at 9 a.m. today.
RECORD: LC 5-4, 2-0 Region 4-2A.
Blythewood 51 Lamar 26SUMTER, S.C. — Lamar’s Ja’Shyia Ham scored a team-high 10 points at the District IX Tournament at Morris College.
LAMAR (26)
Ja’Shyia Ham 10, Stephens 7, Robinson 3, Peoples 4, White 2.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will play Crestwood at 10 a.m. and then will play Hartsville at 4 p.m. District IX Tournament at Morris College today.
RECORD: L 1-8.
