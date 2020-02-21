IRMO, S.C. — Travis Cooper scored a game-high 22 points but it wasn’t enough as Dutch Fork defeated West Florence 57-52 in Class 5A playoffs.
Teammate Shaquille White added 13 points.
The Knights end the season at 17-9.
WF 16 10 11 15 — 52
DF 17 13 12 15 — 57
WEST FLORENCE (52)
Brigman 3, Shaquille White 13, Shakeem White 3, Graves 2, Lloyd 5, Travis Cooper 22, Bruce 2, Taylor 2.
RECORDS: WF 17-9.
North Charleston 59
Johnsonville 56
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis missed a half-court shot that would have sent the game into overtime in Class 2A playoffs.
Lewis scored a team-high 23 points.
Teammate Isiah Brown added 16 points.
The Cougars outscored the Flashes 20-13 in the fourth quarter after trailing 43-39 after the third quarter.
Johnsonville finished the season at 20-2 and is the Region 7-2A conference champion.
NC 16 13 10 20 — 59
J 15 13 15 13 — 56
JOHNSONVILLE (56)
Quez Lewis 23, Isiah Brown 16, Gilliard 2, Graves 6, Hanna 4.
RECORDS: J 20-2.
Christ Church 62
Lee Central 47
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central’s DaVeon Thomas scored a team-high 22 points in Class 2A playoffs.
Teammate LeBron Thomas added 14 points.
The Stallions end the season at 23-5.
LC 8 11 14 14 — 47
CC 16 12 25 9 — 62
LEE CENTRAL (47)
DaVeon Thomas 22, LeBron Thomas 14, Bradley 1, Perkins 7, Perry 3.
RECORDS:LC 23-5.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Porter-Guad 61
Trinity-Byrnes 58
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Teal Howle scored a game-high 21 points at the SCISA Class 3A state tournament.
Teammate Caroline Tatum added 14 points.
TB 8 20 12 18 — 58
PG 10 18 10 23 — 61
TRINITY-BYRNES (58)
Teal Howle 21, Caroline Tatum 14, McKenzie Davis 11, Pierce 7.
RECORDS: TB 7-15.
Hammond 66
Laurence Manning 45
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Breanna Boykin scored a game-high 24 points at the SCISA Class 3A tournament at Heathwood Hall.
The Swamp Cats end the season at 9-16.
LAURENCE MANNING (45)
Breanna Boykins 24, Truett 8, Anderson 4, Rickenbaker 4, Thompson 3, Moore 2
RECORDS: LMA 9-16.
Oakbrook Prep 65
Carolina Academy 26
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Carolina Academy’ s Jamiee Epps scored a team-high seven points at the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Heathwood Hall Gym B.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (26)
Welch 2, Amos 3, Weaver 6, Jamiee Epps 7, Timmons 6, Sims 2.
Hilton Head Prep 39
Marlboro Academy 24
SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Anna Smith scored a team-high eight points at the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Sumter Civic Center.
HHP 9 9 11 10 — 39
MA 8 8 6 4 — 26
MARLBORO ACADEMY (24)
McLaurin 7, M. Liles 2, Anna Smith 8, R. Liles 7.
Robert E. Lee 65
Calhoun Academy 45
SUMTER, S.C. — Robert E. Lee’s Caleigh Barrett scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 18 rebounds at the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Wilson Hall Gym B.
Teammate Rebecca Dinkins added 18 points.
ROBERT E. LEE (65)
Caleigh Barrett 21, Rebecca Dinkins 18, Mallory Christmas 13, Laney McElveen 10, Atkinson 3.
NEXT GAME: REL will play Spartanburg Christian in SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Heathwood Hall at 4:30 p.m.Tuesday.
RECORD: REL 14-3.
Hilton Head Christian 75
Dillon Christian 21
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Grace Dubose scored a team-high six points at the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Heathwood Hall.
HHC 24 31 10 10 — 75
DCS 6 7 3 5 — 21
DILLON CHRISTIAN (21)
Collins 1, Hunt 3, Britt 4, Grace Dubose 6, Heasley 3, Martin 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.