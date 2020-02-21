IRMO, S.C. — Travis Cooper scored a game-high 22 points but it wasn’t enough as Dutch Fork defeated West Florence 57-52 in Class 5A playoffs.
Teammate Shaquille White added 13 points.
The Knights end the season at 17-9.
WF 16 10 11 15 — 52
DF 17 13 12 15 — 57
WEST FLORENCE (52)
Brigman 3, Shaquille White 13, Shakeem White 3, Graves 2, Lloyd 5, Travis Cooper 22, Bruce 2, Taylor 2.
RECORDS: WF 17-9.
North Charleston 59 Johnsonville 56JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis missed a half-court shot that would have sent the game into overtime in Class 2A playoffs.
Lewis scored a team-high 23 points.
Teammate Isiah Brown added 16 points.
The Cougars outscored the Flashes 20-13 in the fourth quarter after trailing 43-39 after the third quarter.
Johnsonville finished the season at 20-2 and is the Region 7-2A conference champion.
NC 16 13 10 20 — 59
J 15 13 15 13 — 56
JOHNSONVILLE (56)
Quez Lewis 23, Isiah Brown 16, Gilliard 2, Graves 6, Hanna 4.
RECORDS: J 20-2.
Christ Church 62 Lee Central 47GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central’s DaVeon Thomas scored a team-high 22 points in Class 2A playoffs.
Teammate LeBron Thomas added 14 points.
The Stallions end the season at 23-5.
LC 8 11 14 14 — 47
CC 16 12 25 9 — 62
LEE CENTRAL (47)
DaVeon Thomas 22, LeBron Thomas 14, Bradley 1, Perkins 7, Perry 3.
RECORDS:LC 23-5.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Porter-Guad 61 Trinity-Byrnes 58
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Teal Howle scored a game-high 21 points at the SCISA Class 3A state tournament.
Teammate Caroline Tatum added 14 points.
TB 8 20 12 18 — 58
PG 10 18 10 23 — 61
TRINITY-BYRNES (58)
Teal Howle 21, Caroline Tatum 14, McKenzie Davis 11, Pierce 7.
RECORDS: TB 7-15.
Hammond 66 Laurence Manning 45COLUMBIA, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Breanna Boykin scored a game-high 24 points at the SCISA Class 3A tournament at Heathwood Hall.
The Swamp Cats end the season at 9-16.
LAURENCE MANNING (45)
Breanna Boykins 24, Truett 8, Anderson 4, Rickenbaker 4, Thompson 3, Moore 2
RECORDS: LMA 9-16.
Oakbrook Prep 65 Carolina Academy 26COLUMBIA, S.C. — Carolina Academy’ s Jamiee Epps scored a team-high seven points at the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Heathwood Hall Gym B.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (26)
Welch 2, Amos 3, Weaver 6, Jamiee Epps 7, Timmons 6, Sims 2.
Hilton Head Prep 39 Marlboro Academy 24SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Anna Smith scored a team-high eight points at the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Sumter Civic Center.
HHP 9 9 11 10 — 39
MA 8 8 6 4 — 26
MARLBORO ACADEMY (24)
McLaurin 7, M. Liles 2, Anna Smith 8, R. Liles 7.
Robert E. Lee 65 Calhoun Academy 45SUMTER, S.C. — Robert E. Lee’s Caleigh Barrett scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 18 rebounds at the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Wilson Hall Gym B.
Teammate Rebecca Dinkins added 18 points.
ROBERT E. LEE (65)
Caleigh Barrett 21, Rebecca Dinkins 18, Mallory Christmas 13, Laney McElveen 10, Atkinson 3.
NEXT GAME: REL will play Spartanburg Christian in SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Heathwood Hall at 4:30 p.m.Tuesday.
RECORD: REL 14-3.
Hilton Head Christian 75 Dillon Christian 21COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Grace Dubose scored a team-high six points at the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Heathwood Hall.
HHC 24 31 10 10 — 75
DCS 6 7 3 5 — 21
DILLON CHRISTIAN (21)
Collins 1, Hunt 3, Britt 4, Grace Dubose 6, Heasley 3, Martin 4.
LATE TUESDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL Cheraw 65 Edisto 46
CORDOVA, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a game-high 24 points in Class 3A playoffs.
Teammate Keilan Watson added 12 points.
The Braves advance for the first time since 2006-07 to the third round in the playoffs.
C 16 10 21 18 — 65
E 5 12 11 18 — 46
CHERAW (65)
Marshall Myers 24, Gordon 4, Scott 5, Devin Gillespie 11, Keilan Watson 12, Williams 2, Burch 7.
NEXT MATCH: Cheraw will host Manning in Class 3A playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: C 15-11.
Pee Dee Academy 44 Carolina Academy 38SUMTER, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a team-high 13 points at the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Wilson Hall Gym A.
Carolina Academy’s Cade Castles scored a game-high 17 points.
PDA 15 12 10 7 — 44
CA 10 4 9 1 5 — 38
PEE DEE ACADEMY (44)
Garris 9, Gasque 3, Caleb Oakley 10, Caulder 3, Spivey 6, Cam Weston 13.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (38)
Matthew Joye 10, Wilder 2, Gaskins 9, Cade Castles 17.
NEXT GAME: PDA will play Spartansburg Christian in SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Sumter Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
RECORDS: PDA 16-5.
OTHER SCORES: Charleston M&S defeats C.E. Murray 73-49. Northwood defeats Laurence Manning 54-51.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Latta 64 Philip Simmons 60
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Moya McDuffie scored a game-high 25 points in the Class 2A playoffs.
PSA 14 9 14 23 — 60
L 16 14 13 21 — 64
LATTA (64)
Moya McDuffie 25, Wheeler 9, Riana Green 19, Burdsall 8, Gordon 2, Dotson 2.
NEXT GAME: Latta will host Whale Branch in Class 2A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Monday.
RECORDS: L 17-5.
North Charleston 63 East Clarendon 45NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a team-high 14 points in the Class 2A playoffs.
Teammate Valinica Garris added 10 points.
EC 6 13 18 14 — 45
NC 19 20 10 14 — 63
EAST CLARENDON (45)
Talaysia Cooper 14, Valinica Garris 10, Floyd 6, Wilson 3, McElveen 5, Rush 7.
RECORDS: EC 22-6.
OTHER SCORES: Hampton Park defeats Maranatha 42-28 in SCACS Class 2A state semifinals.
