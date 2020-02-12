DILLON, S.C. — Shantazia Gordon scored a game-high 20 points to lead Dillon to a 66-62 win over unbeaten Marion on Thursday night.
The Wildcats will finish as co-champion and the No. 2 seed out of Region 6-3A because the Swamp Foxes own the tiebreaker by points thanks to the first meeting earlier this season.
Marion was led by Keyla Britt 17 points.
M 9 16 12 25 — 62
D 16 16 13 21— 66
MARION (62)
Allen 2, Mariah Moody 12, Keyla Britt 17, Kimmie Barnes 10, K. Davis 2, Tonaja Lester 12, P.Davis 4, Rogers 3.
DILLON (66)
Pouncey 5, Shantazia Gordon 20, Hines 2, Jykya Bell 15, Simmon 8, Kamirah James 14, Stamps 2.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host Waccamaw in the Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Dillon will host Georgetown in the Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
RECORDS:M 24-1, 9-1 Region 6-3A. D 15-3, 9-1 Region 6-3A.
Lake City 55
Cheraw 31
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City's Jada Dickson scored a game-high 11 points.
Teammate Jada Montgomery added 10 points.
Cheraw's Myshaunna Worrell scored a team-high six points.
C 2 6 9 17 — 31
LC 13 15 16 8 — 55
CHERAW (31)
S. Brown 4, D.Brown 3, Robertsin 3, Myshaunna Worrel 6, Helm 3, Jackson 2, Streater 5, Gary 1.
Lake City (55)
Jada Montgomery 10, Clark 6,Barr 2,Jada Dickson 11, S.Burgess 4, Green 4, Graham 2, Leiter 2, Frierson 7, C.Burgess 3.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to Bishop England in the Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
RECORDS: LC 4-15, 4-6 Region 6-3A. C 1-22, 1-9 Region 6-3A.
Florence Christian 47
Wilson Hall 39
SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian's Kenzie Feagin scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Kylie Stewart added 12 points.
FCS 9 10 12 16 — 47
WH 3 14 9 13 — 39
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (47)
Kenzie Feagin 18, Sterling 5, Williams 7, Keefe 5, Kylie Stewart 12.
NEXT GAME: FCS will play at TBD opponent at the SCISA Region 3-3A tournament at Sumter Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
RECORDS: FCS 17-2, 6-2 SCISA Region 3-3A.
Robert E. Lee 54
Pee Dee Academy 22
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Robert E. Lee's Rebecca Dinkins scored a game-high 25 points.
Pee Dee Academy's Ashley Martin scored a game-high eight points.
PDA 0 8 8 6 — 22
REL 7 23 7 17 — 54
PEE DEE ACADEMY (22)
Ashley Martin 8, Harrelson 7, Briley 3, Johnson 2. L.Martin 2.
ROBERT E. LEE (54)
Rebecca Dinkins 25, Lacie McElveen 12, Barrett9, Christmas 6, Atkinson 2.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Marion 61
Dillon 58
DILLON, S.C. — Marion's A.J. Vaught scored a game-high 18 points.
Dillon's Brennen Reaves scored a team-high 14 points.
M 14 10 15 22 — 61
D 10 6 19 19 — 58
MARION (61)
A.J. Vaught 18, McCullough 8, Wilson 4, Allen 3, Charles 9, Washington 3, Santonio James 16.
DILLON (58)
McKinnon 4, Brennen Reeves 14, McRae 2, McCall 9, McKinley 6, Alford 5, Brayboy 8, Cabbagestalk 2, Greer 2.
Lake City 54
Cheraw 36
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City's Malik Hailey and Hilshon Bailey each scored a team-high 14 points.
Marshall Myers led Cheraw with 16 points.
C 11 7 13 5— 36
LC 12 11 23 8 — 54
CHERAW (36)
Marshall Myers 16, Gillespie 4, Watson 3, Scott 2, Gordon 7, Cale 2.
LAKE CITY (54)
McIntosh 2, Malik Haliey 14, McClam 4, Howard 6, Frierson 2, Hilshon Bailey 14, Demario Frank 12.
Great Falls 105
Governor's School 22
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — Governor's School's Zeke Gaskins scored a team-high seven points.
GOVERNOR'S SCHOOL (22)
Siger 3, Campbell 3, Tedeschi 2, Parks 5, Zeke Gaskins 7, Scrio 2.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Carvers Bay 61
Hannah-Pamplico 60 (OT)
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Carvers Bay's Karsten Gamble scored a game-high 20 points.
The Bears outscored Raiders 9-8 in overtime.
Hannah-Pamplico's Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high 19 points.
CB 13 28 14 10 9 — 61
HP 4 25 14 9 8— 60
CARVERS BAY (61)
Karsten Gamble 20, Tony Bell 13, Washington 4, Lance 2, Moore 3, Havaughn Green 11, Small 3, Brockington1, Bromell 4
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (60)
Zander Poston 11, Davian Coaxum 18,Cyrus Ellison 19, Davis 4, McNeil 2, Calcutt 3, Kelly 1, Lawson 2.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will travel to Allendale-Fairfax in Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
RECORDS: CB 13-12, 9-5 Region 7-2A. HP 3-17, 2-12 Region 7-2A.
Johnsonville 101
Andrews 66
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Isiah Brown scored a game-high 28 points.
Teammate Savion Graves added 26 points.
The Flashes went 13-1 in region 7-2A, last year they went 0-14 in region 7-2A.
A 12 19 27 8 — 66
J 20 29 33 19 — 101
JOHNSONVILLE (101)
Isiah Brown 28, Savion Graves 26, Quez Lewis 14, Avant 8, Hanna 8, Gilliard 7, Moore 6, Williams 3.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will host Philip Simmons in Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
RECORDS: J 19-1, 13-1 Region 7-2A.
East Clarendon 60
Mullins 58
MULLINS, S.C. — East Clarendon's Marquis Pearson scored a team-high 17 points.
Alim Legette lead Mullins with a game-high 23 points.
EC 18 22 9 11 — 60
M 14 14 6 24 — 58
EAST CLARENDON (60)
Tyjhai Calvin 15, T.Wilson 4, Keyan Wilson 14, Strickland 2, Marquis Pearson 17, Bryant 6, Cooper 2.
MULLINS (58)
Pressley 5, Alim Legette 23, Sainvil 5, C.J. Gilchrist 12, Tisdale 2, Campbell 6.
NEXT GAME: EC will host Barnwell in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mullins will travel to Whale Branch in Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
RECORDS: EC 18-5, 12-2 Region 7-2A. M 13-9, 8-6 Region 7-2A.
Kingstree 72
Latta 61
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree's N'Chez Alston scored a game-high 21 points.
Latta's Trevon Miller scored a team-high 15 points.
L 5 15 23 18— 61
K 17 21 11 13 — 72
LATTA (61)
Trevon Miller 15, Sloan 3, Jones 9, Bowman 6, Gilchrist 7, D.J. Griffin 11, DeBerry 2, Sellers 8.
KINGSTREE (72)
N'Chez Alston 21, Clinton Faulton 10, James 6, Swinton 7, Wilson 7, Henderson 4, Barr 4, Ceasar 5, Stacey 8.
NEXT GAME: Latta will travel to Calhoun County in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
RECORDS: K 5-16, 5-9 Region 7-2A. L 9-10, 6-8 Region 7-2A.
Hemingway 61
Green Sea Floyds 33
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Aaron Parker scored a game-high 16 points to lead Hemingway to Region 6-A title.
Teammate Nigil Singletary added 14 points.
GSF 5 4 11 12 —33
H 11 17 25 10 — 61
HEMINGWAY (61)
Aaron Parker 16, Jameaine Washington 12, Brown 7, Nigil Singletary 14, Wilson 2, Williams 2, Cooper 4, K.Singletary 6.
NEXT GAME: Hemingway will play TBA in Class A state playoffs at TBA on Feb. 21.
RECORDS: H 9-9, 3-1 Region 6-A.
Chesterfield 56
McBee 29
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield's Trey Streater scored a team-high 18 points.
McBee's Devon Bristow scored a game-high 19 points.
M 7 6 12 4 — 29
C 10 18 12 16 — 56
McBEE (29)
Devon Bristow 19, Boyle 3, Brigman 5, Ponds 2.
CHESTERFIELD (56)
A.Thompson 2, McCoy 2, J.Stafford 8, Trey Streater 18, Trent Turnage 10, Ji'quan Sowell 10, Ellison 2, J.Thompson 1.
NEXT GAME: Chesterfield will travel to Lewisville at 6 p.m. today.
RECORDS: C 10-13, 5-6 Region 4-2A. M 6-12, 2-6 Region 2-A.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Green Sea Floyds 39
Hemingway 33
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway's Logan Heyward scored a team-high 17 points.
Teammate Libby Brown added 10 points.
GSF 11 6 11 11 — 39
H 5 7 11 10 — 33
HEMINGWAY (33)
Logan Heyward 17, Libby Brown 10, Graham 2, McCullough 2, Smith 2.
