HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Jayla Goodwin went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI to lead Dillon’s softball team to a 3-1 win over Hartsville on Thursday night.
Wildcat teammates Ny Wilson, Abby Bristow, and Paige Sherman each added a hit.
Hartsville’s Gracie Jordan went 1 for 3 with a double.
D 020 000 1 —3 5 0
H 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
WP: Paige Sherman (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 3 BB).
LP:Alyssa Poston ( 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: D: Jayla Goodwin 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Ny Wilson 1-4; Abby Bristow 1-3; Sherman 1-3, H: Gracie Jordan 1-3, 2B; Blaze McArthur 1-3; Poston 1-2.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will host Cheraw at 6:30 p.m. today. Hartsville will host Marlboro County at 5:30 p.m.
RECORDS: D 5-1. H 1-1, 1-0 Region 6-4A.
Wilson Hall 7 Florence Christian 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Rachel Cook and Carolina Page each went 2 for 3.
WH 410 101 0 — 7 14 0
FCS 100 000 0 — 1 8 0
WP: Wingate (5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, BB).
LP: Corley Keefe ( 7 IP, 14 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 0 BB).
LH: FCS: Rachel Cook 2-3; Caroline Page 2-3; Gabby Perez 1-3; Madison Cash 1-2; Lauren Taylor 1-3; Emily Eason 1-4.
NEXT GAME: FCS will play Dillon Christian at SCISA Softball Tournament at Patriot Park at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
RECORD: FCS 1-1, 0-1 SCISA Region 3-3A.
OTHER SCORES: Pee Dee Academy defeats Dillon Christian 15-0 in three innings in Softball.
BASEBALL Lamar 7 Lake City 1
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Cam Galloway went 3 for 4 with two doubles.
Teammate Devin Phillips went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Lake City’s Cam Spates and Hilshon Bailey each had a hit.
LC 000 000 1—1 2 2
L 300 310 x— 7 11 1
WP: Jason Grantham (7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, ER, 5 K, 1 BB).
LP: Jakeim Herring ( 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: LC: Cam Spates 1-3; Hilshon Bailey 1-2, 2B. L: Cam Galloway 3-4, 2 2B; Clay Tiller 1-4, 1 RBI; Devin Phillips 3-4, 1 RBI; J.J. Langley 1-3, 1 RBI.
Lowcountry Prep 15 Dillon 2 (5)
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Bobo McKinnon, Ja’Teil Lester, Kyle Rowell and Kwannie Harrison each had a hit.
LCP 155 04 —15 9 0
D 000 11 —2 4 2
WP: Josh Monrow (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 2 BB).
LP: Nigel George ( 1 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 6 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: D:BoBo McKinnon 1-3; Ja’teil Lester 1-2; Kyle Rowell 1-2; Kwannie Harrison 1-2.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will host Cheraw at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORDS: D 0-1.
Williamsburg Acad. 13 Thomas Sumter 0 (5)
REMBERT, S.C. — The Stallions’ Blaine McFadden went 2 for 3 with two RBI, Colby Newton tripled with two RBI, Reed Tisdale was 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Bradley Muldrow was 1 for 2 with two RBI.
Winning pitcher Lee Holiday struck out 10 during five innings.
WA 236 20 —13 7 0
TSA 000 00 — 0 1 7
WP: Lee Holiday (5 IP, 1 H, R, ER, 10 K, 1 BB).
LP: James Claffy ( 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, ER, 2 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: WA: Blaine McFadden 2-3, 2 RBI; Colby Newton 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Reed Tisdale 2-4, 3 RBI; Bradley Muldrow 1-2, 2 RBI.
Loris 23 Mullins 0 (4)
LORIS, S.C. — Loris’ Carson Grainger and Landon Gerald combined for a four inning, no-hitter.
M 000 0 —0 0 5
L (10)(13)0 x —23 10 5
WP: Carson Grainger (2 IP, H, R, ER, 4 K, BB).
LP: T Owens ( 1 IP, 4 H, 14 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 8 BB).
Manning 9 Crestwood 7
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Avery Goff went 1 for 2 with a triple and three RBI.
Teammate Landon McDaniel went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI.
C 000 060 1 — 7 6 4
M 000 009 x — 9 9 2
WP: Sayvion McClary (2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB).
LP: A.J. Herrera ( 5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 K, 6 BB).
LH: M: McClary 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Landon McDaniel 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Cam Watford 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Avery Goff 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Daniel Gamble 2-3, 1 RBI.
NEXT GAME: Manning will host Laurence Manning at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORD: M 3-2.
BOYS’ TENNIS West Florence 7 St. James 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Hale Emerson defeated James Leonard in No.1 singles 6-1, 6-1.
SINGLES
Hale Emerson (WF) def. James Leonard 6-1, 6-1; Wyatt Emerson (WF) def. Alex Knight 6-2, 6-1; David Dubose (WF) def. C.J. Collins 6-0, 6-0; J.R. Dawkins (WF) def. Cameron Moore 6-2, 6-0; Ben Richbourg (WF) def. Michael Knight 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES
H. Emerosn/D. Dubose (WF) def. Lenoard/ Knight 8-1; Mike Asper/ Cade Freeman (WF) def. Jack Seagle/ Vance Leonard 6-7(9-7), 6-4(10-7).
RECORDS: WF 3-0, 2-0 Region 6-5A.
BOYS’ GOLF West Florence 195 Darlington 231
DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence’s Lane Josey shot a 41 to earn medalist honors at Darlington Country Club.
Darlington’s Kendall Howle shot a 48.
WEST FLORENCE (195)
Lane Josey 41, Chapman White 56, Tanner Stokes 49, Arthur Siegel 49.
DARLINGTON (231)
Kendall Howle 48, Sean Lamb 57, Brantley Sharpe 68, Royce Blackmon 58.
Florence Christ. 172 Carolina Acad. 209
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Landon Seiffert shot a 38 to earn medalist honors at Lake City Country Club.
Carolina Academy’s Hannah Altman shot a 42.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (172)
Landon Seiffert 38, Collin Stone 45, Dyaln Carmichael 45, Ben Bankson 44.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (209)
Hannah Altman 42, Thomas McDaniel 50, Blanding Franks 49, Connor Goldman 68.
BOYS’ SOCCER The King’s Acad. 2 Governor’s School 1 (2 OT)
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Trotter Scearce scored the game-winning goal on penalty kick with two minutes left to give the Lions the win.
Mason Hunt tied the match for the Lions with 10 minutes left in regulation.
