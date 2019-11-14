HAMPTON, S.C. — Jay Lester passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Dillon’s football team to a 28-21 win over Wade Hampton (H) in Thursday’s second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Teammate Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught two of Lester’s TD passes. Dillon’s score that sealed the win was Lester’s 6-yard run that made it 28-14 with 3:55 left.
Dillon also eliminated Wade Hampton (H) in last year’s lower-state final.
The Red Devils’ Deshareoh Williams rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
D 7 7 7 7 — 28
WH 7 0 7 7 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
WH — Quayshon Williams 5 run (Tucker Bennett kick), 7:01.
D— Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 3 pass from Jay Lester(Kavi Patel kick), 4:29.
SECOND QUARTER
D — Huggins-Bruce 17 pass from Lester (Patel kick), 10:27.
THIRD QUARTER
WH — Deshareoh Williams 15 run (Bennett kick), 8:25.
D — Ty King 1 run (Patel kick), 2:34.
FOURTH QUARTER
D — Lester 6 run (Patel kick), 3:55.
WH — D.Williams 1 run (Bennett kick), 1:04.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — D: Jay Lester 16-53; Nemo Sqiure 12-67. WH: Deshareoh Williams 29-214.
RECORDS: D:10-1.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will play the winner of Gilbert/ Lake City in Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
Lake View 60 Branchville 6
BRANCHVILLE — Lake View cruised in its second-round appearance in the Class A lower state playoffs.
The Wild Gators improved to 9-4 and will play the Cross/ Baptist Hill winner on Nov. 22.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Marlboro Acad. 48 Maranatha 44
BENNETTSVILLE — Marlboro Academy’s Josh Frye scored a game-high 20 points.
Maranatha’s Bryson Daniel scored a team-high 12.
MCS 14 9 10 11—44
MA 8 11 21 8— 48
MARANATHA (44)
Bryson Daniel 12, Byars 5, Ward 8, Reel 4, Grant Hanna 11.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (48)
Josh Frye 20, Quick 8, Dean 1, Dawkins 9, Day 2, Newton 4, Braswell 4.
RECORDS: MA 1-0. MCS 0-1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Marlboro Acad. 47 Maranatha 16
BENNETTSVILLE — Marlboro Academy’s Laney McLaurin scored a game-high nine points.
The Dragons outscored Maranatha 23-5 in the second half.
MCS 0 11 3 2- 16
MA 12 12 10 13—47
MARANATHA (16)
Daniel 6, Reel 2, Davis 3, Atkinson 5.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (47)
Laney McLaurin 9, Carriker 2, M.Liles 4, White 6, Smith 6, Jackson 5, Blackmon 4, Walters 6, R. Liles 5.
RECORDS: MA 1-0. MCS 1-1.
