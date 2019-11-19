CAMDEN — Darlington's Rileigh Hughes finished ninth in Tuesday's state cross-country meet to earn Class 4A all-state honors.
Falcon boys runner Alexander Mincey, meanwhile, was 25th. Hartsville's Kati Nutt finished 36th to lead the girls to 15th place.
Anna Guyon finished 62nd, leading the Tigers to 18th place. Wilson's lone male runner, Kaleb Burroughs, placed 79th.
BOYS
17. DARLINGTON (372)
25. Alexander Mincey 16:51; 51. Nate Wideman 17:37.23; 65. Jalen Samuel 17:55.07; 112. Tyler Berry 19:23; 119. Mozingo Weaver 20:06.
GIRLS
11. Darlington (274)
9. Rileigh Hughes 19:01; 29. Shaleigh Lacy 20:29; 72. Ava Wirhousey 22:19; 78. Jordan Blackmon 22:30; 86. Alexis Howle 22:50.
15. HARTSVILLE (375)
36. Kati Nutt 20:58; 50. Katherine Askins 21:31; 87. Inamarie Sullivan 22:53; 91. Chloe Jewell 23:09; 111. Aysun Lamp 24:13.
18. WILSON (442)
62. Anna Guyton 21:57; 88. Lauren Nielson 23:02; 95. Chloe McDaniel 23:20; 98. Kiersten Price 23:32; 99. Ali Aldridge 23:37.
<&endagate>
CLASS 5A BOYS
West's Bailey
places 86th
CAMDEN, S.C. — West Florence's Connor Bailey finished 86th at Class 5A boys state meet at 17 minutes, 24.37 seconds.
CLASS A/2A GIRLS
GSSM girls
place 10th
CAMDEN — The Governor's School's Liza Malcom finished 20th at 21:05 to lead the Eagles to a 10th-place finish in Class A/2A.
10. GOVERNOR'S SCHOOL (327)
20. Liza Malcom 21:05; 41. Kaitlyn Rodman 22:39.18; 82. Caroline Strinsky 25:16; 91. Minnie Liu 26:28; 93. Lili Fontenau 26:31; 114. Margaret Wensink 31:49.
<&endagate>
GSSM boys second
McBee boys fifth
CAMDEN — GSSM's Karthik Beeraka finished fifth, leading the Eagles to second place in Class A.
McBee's Payton King finished 24th,leading the Panthers to fifth.
2. GOVERNOR'S SCHOOL (39)
5. Karthik Berraka 18:44; 7. Garrett Youngblood 18:49; 8. Carter Janse 18:58:56; 9. Elic Weeks 18:58:44; 10. Palin Kayser 19:00.90; 15. Robert Reeder 19:46.72; 19. John Turner 20:13.
5. McBEE (159)
24. Payton King 20:30; 25. Ethan King 20:47; 29. Bill Porter 21:34; 34. Jeremy Clark 21:54; 47. Noah Howle 23:04; 51. Devon Bristow 23:48; 60. Cameron Chaney 24:58.
<&endagate>
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Marlboro Academy 61
Emmanuel 39
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Jackson Quick scored a game-high 16 points, and Josh Frye added 10.
Emmanuel's Jeffery Powell scored team-high 15.
ECS 7 10 15 7- 39
MA 22 5 17 16- 61
EMMANUEL (39)
Jones 6, Jeffery Powell 15, Johnson 7, Jacobs 5,Hendrix 6.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (61)
Williams 4, Newton 9, Day 7, Talbert 7, Dawkins 6, Dean 2, Jackson Quick 16, Josh Frye 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.