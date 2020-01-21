DARLINGTON, S.C. — Asani Davis scored a game-high 20 points to lead Darlington to a 41-39 win over North Myrtle Beach in girls’ basketball Tuesday.
The Falcons outscored the Chiefs 24-19 in the second half, after trailing 20-17 at the half.
NMB 13 7 11 8 — 39
D 6 11 14 10— 41
DARLINGTON (41)
Asani Davis 20, McPhail 9, Gee 2, Mayze 2, Joseph 8.
RECORDS: D 11-6, 2-2 Region 6-4A.
Carolina Forest 37
West Florence 25
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Amura Burgess and Shakayla Williamson each scored a team-high six points.
CF 8 7 12 10 — 37
WF 3 10 8 4— 25
WEST FLORENCE (25)
McKnight 2, Amura Burgess 6, Felder 2, Alexander 4, Shakayla Williamson 6, Dawson 5.
NEXT GAME: West will host Spring Valley at 6 p.m. today.
RECORDS: WF 7-10, 3-1 REGION 6-5A.
South Florence 43
St. James 29
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — South Florence’s Lasahanti Evans scored a team-high 13 points.
SF 10 11 9 13 — 43
STJ 5 10 9 5 — 29
SOUTH FLORENCE (43)
Wilson 7, Holland 9, Sims 6, Reaves 4, Lashanti Evans 13, Snow 2.
Marlboro County 47
Myrtle Beach 42
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Kennedy Ashwood scored a game-high 15 points.
Teammate Jasmine Norman added 11 points.
MB 4 12 14 12 — 42
MC 13 4 12 18 — 47
MARLBORO COUNTY (47)
Lowe 9, Brown 2, Isaac 7, Jasmine Norman 11, James 6, Kennedy Ashwood 15.
Dillon 56
Cheraw 9
DILLON , S.C. — Dillon’s Chyna Pouncey scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Shantazia Gordon added 10 points.
Cheraw’s Myshauna Worrell scored a team-high four points.
C 2 2 2 3 — 9
D 21 15 12 6 — 56
CHERAW (9)
Myshauna Worrell 4, Bostic 2, Walls 1.
DILLON (56)
Chyna Pouncey 20, Shantazia Gordon 10, Hines 2, Bell 7, Lane 8, James 2, Stamps 4, Ervin 2.
Marion 78
Aynor 7
Aynor, S.C. — Marion’s Ka’Niayah Davis scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Kimmie Barnes added 12 points.
M 18 23 27 10 — 78
A 4 0 0 3 — 7
MARION (78)
Moody 9, Britt 8, Kimmie Barnes 12, Howard 7, Ka’Niyah Davis 14, Lester 9, P. Davis 9, Rodgers 4, Dixon 6
Andrew Jackson 47
Lee Central 37
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central’s Tashanna Harris scored a team-high 18 points.
AJ 13 16 6 12 — 47
LC 13 12 9 3 — 37
LEE CENTRAL(37)
Rogers 4, Dennis 9, Tashanna Harris 18, Lesane 4, Johnson 2.
Chesterfield 56
Lewisville 27
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kierra Diggs scored a game-high 14 points.
L 9 3 7 8 — 27
C 9 18 15 14 — 56
CHESTERFIELD (56)
Dixon 3, Rivers 9, Sherman 7, Turnage 4, Amelia Gainey 11, Kierra Diggs 14, Johnson 3, Lockhart 5.
Carvers Bay 56
Mullins 53
HEMINGWAY , S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Dymin Coles scored a game-high 18 points.
Mullins’ Miracle Morelos scored a team-high 16 points.
M 17 11 15 10 — 53
CB 12 14 15 15 — 56
MULLINS (53)
Miracle Morelos 16, Phillips 6, Lasane 5, Jen’Lea Nichols 10, Swinton 4.
CARVERS BAY (56)
Reed 5, Zhanae Chandler 11, Myers 4, Weston 4, Za’Niah Rush 14, Dymin Coles 18.
Manning 65
Hanahan 26
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Measha Jones scored a game-high 16 points.
H 6 8 13 5 — 26
M 16 19 16 14 — 65
MANNING (65)
Measha Jones 16, Dow 7, Gourdine 4, Andrews 3, Logan 8, Wislon 4, Junious 2, Dundy 8, Myisha Smiling 13
The King’s Academy 44
Dillon Christian 36
DILLON, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Dillon Chrisitan’s Shayla Hunt also scored a game-high 14 points.
TKA 18 4 8 14 — 44
DCS 13 6 2 15 — 36
THE KING’S ACADEMY (44)
Conner 4, Eaddy 2, Meredith Hoover 14, Anniston Turner 11, Audrey Beaton 13.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (36)
Collins 8, Shayla Hunt 14, Smith 2, Britt 5, Dubose 4.
RECORDS: TKA 7-4, 2-1 SCISA REGION 4-2A.
Lake View 54
Pee Dee Academy 26
MULLINS, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Niya Waters scored a game-high 11 points.
Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a team-high 10 points.
LV 15 17 15 7 — 54
PDA 4 12 6 4 — 26
LAKE VIEW (54)
Ja’Niya Waters 11, Nesmith 9, Ford 9, Page 8, McNeil 4, Mace 4, Wheeler 3, Williams 3, Henburgh 2, Hamilton 1.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (26)
Ashley Martin 10, L.Martin 8, Johnson 4, Briley 2, Zeman 2.
NEXT GAME: LV will travel to Lamar at 6 p.m. Friday. PDA will host Marlboro Academy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: LV 10-3. PDA 4-7, 0-2 SCISA REGION 4-2A.
Florence Christian 48
Orangeburg Prep 28
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kenzie Feagin scored a game-high 15 points.
Teammate Kylie Stewart added 13 points.
FCS 15 14 8 11 — 48
OP 2 14 6 6 — 28
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (48)
Kenzie Feagin 15, Sterling 7, Broach 2, Williams 1, Keefe 8, Kylie Stewart 13, Eason 2.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Thomas Sumter at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: FCS 11-0, 2-0 SCISA Region 3-3A.
Timmonsville 52
Governor’s School 38
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Makayla Commander added 16 points.
Governor’s School’s Destiny Benjamin scored a team-high 17 points.
GSMM 6 4 9 19 — 38
T 8 15 12 17 — 52
GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL (38)
Destiny Benjamin 17, Chisum Emetu 14, Che 7.
TIMMONSVILLE (52)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 18, Makyla Commander 16, Echols 7, Hudson 5, McDowell 4, Samuel 2.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Great Falls at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: T 10-5, 2-1 Region 2-A.
Loris 47
Lake City 30
LAKE CITY , S.C. — Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a team-high 12 points.
LAKE CITY (30)
Jada Montgomery 12, Clark 5, Dickson 5, Burgess 2, Felder 2, Black 4.
Robert E. Lee 56
Clarendon Hall 13
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Robert E.Lee’s Rebecca Dinkins scored a game-high 21 points.
Teammate Mallory Christmas added 12 points.
ROBERT E. LEE (56)
Rebecca Dinkins 21, Mallory Christmas 12, Caleigh Barrett 10, Lacie McElveen 10, Atkinson 3.
NEXT GAME: REL will host TKA at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Maranatha 34
Emmanuel 24
HARTSVILLE , S.C. — Maranatha’s Sarah Atkinson scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
MCS 0 7 14 13 — 34
ECS 8 6 4 6 — 24
MARANATHA (34)
Davis 6, Reel 1, Lambert 1, Sarah Atkinson 14 , Spencer 5, Daniel 7.
NEXT GAME: MCS will host Calvary at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: MCS 8-2, 2-1 SCACS CLASS 2A.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Maranatha 70
Emmanuel 50
HARTSVILLE , S.C. — Maranatha’s Grant Hanna scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Teammate Bryan Daniel and Braiden Bevan each added 12 points.
MCS 16 16 22 16 — 70
ECS 15 13 8 14 — 50
MARANATHA (70)
Bryan Daniel 12, Byars 9, Ward 7, Reel 9, Grant Hanna 21, Braiden Bevan 12.
NEXT GAME: MCS will host Calavary at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: MCS 6-4, 3-0 SCACS REGION CLASS 2A.
Laurence Manning 70
Camden Military 54
CAMDEN, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Deron Medley Jr. scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate Brandon King added 18 and Chase Lee added 16.
LAURENCE MANNING (70)
Deron Medley 19, Chase Lee 16, Brandon King 18, Acord 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.