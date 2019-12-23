CAMDEN, S.C.— Shaniya Timmons scored a team-high 11 points, but Darlington fell to Camden 54-31 in the championship game of the Camden Christmas Tournament on Monday night in girls’ basketball action.
The Falcons are now 8-3 and will host Cheraw in the Darlington “Too Tough to Tame” tournament on January 2.
DARLINGTON (31)
Shaniya Timmons 11, McPhail 5, Montgomery 4, Joseph 3, Gee 2, Jones 6, Mayze 4.
