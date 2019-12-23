darlington hoops logo.jpg

CAMDEN, S.C.— Shaniya Timmons scored a team-high 11 points, but Darlington fell to Camden 54-31 in the championship game of the Camden Christmas Tournament on Monday night in girls’ basketball action.

The Falcons are now 8-3 and will host Cheraw in the Darlington “Too Tough to Tame” tournament on January 2.

DARLINGTON (31)

Shaniya Timmons 11, McPhail 5, Montgomery 4, Joseph 3, Gee 2, Jones 6, Mayze 4.

Subscribe to Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.