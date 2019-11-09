DARLINGTON, S.C. – Four area teams and one individual qualified Saturday for the Class 4A state cross country meet, which will be held Nov. 16 at The Carolina Cup in Camden.
The 3A/4A Lower State meets were held at Darlington Middle School and both the Falcon boys (9th) and girls (5th) qualified for state. Also qualifying were the Hartsville girls (6th) and the Wilson girls (7th).
Wilson’s Kaleb Burroughs also qualified as an individual on the boys’ side with a time of 18:41.71. The Tigers finished 12th overall followed by Hartsville in 13th place.
Darlington’s Alex Mincey took ninth place overall on the boys’ side with a time of 17:33.98.
On the girls’ side, Rileigh Hughes (19:59.12) and Shaleigh Lacy (20:48.81) both made the top ten with Hughes coming in fifth overall and Lacy finishing in 10th place.
Hartsville’s Kaiti Nutt had a time of 21:04.37 to put her in 11th place while Wilson’s Anna Guyon finished with a time of 21:54.33 to take 17th place.
No local teams or individuals qualified in Class 3A.
In the Class 5A Mid-State Qualifier at Spring Valley High School, West Florence’s Pearson Mixon took ninth place overall with a time of 16:43.38 and teammate Conner Bailey finished 19th with a time of 17:13.53.
Both earned spots in the state meet. The Knights finished 11th in the team standings while South Florence placed 16th. On the girls’ side, West finished 15th and South took home 16th place.
In the Class A/2A meet in Camden, the Governor’s School girls placed 10th overall. Liza Malcolm paced the Eagles with a time of 21:08.08 to finish 11th overall.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Wilson’s Liu earns North-South selection
Wilson High School senior Rebecca Liu has been selected to compete in the 2019 North-South All-Star Girls' Tennis Classic.
The event will take place on Nov. 15-16 at Myrtle Beach High School.
Liu is a senior in the IB program at Wilson High School and has been the Tigers' No. 1 player and team captain since 2017.
