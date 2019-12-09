KINGSTREE, S.C. — Corley Keffe scored a game-high 22 points, had 10 steals, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five assists to lead Florence Christian to a 76-27 win over Williamsburg Academy on Tuesday night.
Teammate Kenzie Feagin added 16 points.
The Eagles outscored Williamsburg Academy 35-11 in the first half.
The Stallions’ were led by Ivy Grace Wilson, who scored a team-high 10 points.
FCS 15 20 22 19 —76
WA 3 8 0 16 — 27
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (76)
Kenzie Feagin 16, Sterling 4, Broach 6, Williams 6, Corley Keefe 22, Thompson 2, Stewart 8, Dersch 4, Eason 6.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (27)
McKenzie 2, Hancock 8, Ivey Grace Wilson 10, Easter 1, Smith 2, Patrick 4.
RECORDS: FCS 2-0.
NEXT GAME: Florence Christian will host Hammond at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sumter 52
South Florence 51
SUMTER, S.C. — South Florence’s Albany Wilson scored a team-high 10 points.
The Bruins outscored Sumter 31-27, after trailing 25-20 in the first half.
SF 11 9 13 18 —51
S 11 14 15 12— 52
SOUTH FLORENCE (51)
Albany Wilson 10, Snow 4, Lyde 4, Hollins 6, Bordon 1, Evans 9.
RECORDS: SF 0-2.
NEXT GAME : South will host Sumter at 6 p.m. Monday.
Crestwood 57
Wilson 55 (OT)
SUMTER, S.C. — Wilson’s Loyal McQueen scored a team-high 25 points.
Teammate Chase Hayes added 13 points.
W 15 11 5 18 6 —55
C 15 11 5 18 8— 57
WILSON (55)
Loyal McQueen 25, Chase Hayes 13, Rogers 3, Cameron 7, Washington 3, Foster 2, Merritt 2.
Hartsville 57
A.C. Flora 42
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a team-high 18 points.
Teammate Lauren Thomas added 13 points.
The Red Foxes outscored A.C. Flora 30-19 in the second half.
H 13 14 14 16— 57
ACF 15 8 11 8— 42
HARTSVILLE (57)
A’zaria Knox 10, Hudson 6, Lauren Thomas 13, Ameontae Sutton 10, Jazolyn Pendergrass 18.
Dillon 62
Latta 25
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Chyna Pouncey scored a game-high 15 points.
Teammate Jykya Bell added 12 points.
Latta’s Moya McDuffie scored a team-high nine points.
L 6 5 9 5 —25
D 12 22 15 12— 62
LATTA (25)
Moya McDuffie 9, Green 2, Berry 4, Gordon 7, Hayes 3.
DILLON (62)
Chyna Pouncey 15, Gordon 8, Hines 2, Jykya Bell 13, Simmons 7, Davis 9, Lane 6, Williamson 2.
Laurence Manning 37
Pinewood Prep 27
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Katherine Burns scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Audrey Bennett added 11 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (37)
Katherine Burns 14, Audrey Bennett 11, Boykin 2, Thompson 5, Erickson 2, Rickenbaker 3.
RECORDS: LMA 3-2.
Robert E. Lee 52
Conway Christian 27
CONWAY, S.C. — Robert E. Lee’s Caleigh Bennett scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Teammate Rebecca Dinkins added 17 points.
ROBERT E. LEE (47)
Christmas 8, Atkinson 5, Rebecca Dinkins 17, Caleigh Bennett 20, McElveen 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marlboro Academy 61
Emmanuel 47
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Will Dawkins scored a game-high 20 points.
Jeffery Powell scored a team-high nine points.
ECS 0 12 19 16 —47
MA 18 12 11 20— 61
EMMANUEL (47)
Atkinson 5, Jones 8, Coward 4, Geddes 8, Jeffery Powell 9, Bates 3, Johnson 8, Jacobs 2.
MARLBORO ACADEMY(61)
Dawson Williams 10, Newton 3, Will Dawkins 20, Dean 6, Jackson Quick 16, Peeler 2, Gibson 2.
Latta 46
Dillon 37
DILLON, S.C. — Latta’s Jamar Jones scored a game-high 16 points.
Dillon’s BoBo McKinnon scored a team-high 11 points.
L 13 15 16 12 —46
D 2 9 13 13— 37
LATTA (46)
Jones 4, Sellers 2, D.J. Griffin 14, Jamar Jones 16, Taylor 2, Sloan 2.
DILLON (37)
BoBo McKinnon 11, Reaves 1, Mella 2, McKinley 2, Alford 4, Brayboy 3, Dingle 2, McCall 4, Wright 2.
Florence Christian 59
Williamsburg Academy 35
KINGSTREE , S.C. — Florence Christian’s Robbie Jordan scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Clayton Bochette added 13 points.
Trey Price scored 16 points for Williamsburg Academy.
FCS 12 21 10 16—59
WA 6 11 6 16 — 35
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (59)
Johnson 9, Shelley 5, Gray 3, Clayton Bochette 13, Thomas Smith 10, Robbie Jordan 14, Gibbs 3, Rishmawi 2.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (35)
Easter 3, Trey Price 16, Nick Brown 12, Floyd 2, C. Brown 2.
