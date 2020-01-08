TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Christian Taylor scored a game-high 18 points to lead Timmonsville to a 59-45 win over Green Sea Floyds on Thursday night in boys' basketball.
Teammate Tyron Fleming added 12 points. The Whirlwinds outscored Green Sea Floyds 33-24 in the first half.
GSF 10 14 9 12- 45
T 21 12 14 12 — 59
TIMMONSVILLE (59)
Christian Taylor 18, Lowery 2, Tim Washington 10, Tyron Fleming 12, Garner 3, Foe 7, Eaddy 3, Grenne 2, McNeil 2.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will travel to Hemingway at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORD: T: 6-6.
<&endagate>
Christian Academy 74
Marlboro Academy 17
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Counnty's Will Dawkins scored a team-high nine points.
CA 14 18 25 14- 74
MA 4 7 3 3— 17
MARLBORO ACADEMY (17)
Will Dawkins 9, Dean 3, Quick 1, Frye 4.
&endagate>
Scotland Christian (N.C.) 69
Maranatha 57
FLORENCE , S.C. —Maranatha's Grant Hanna finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Bryan Daniel led the Bulldogs with 15 points.
SC 15 20 23 11- 69
MCS 20 11 15 11— 57
MARANATHA (57)
Bryan Daniel 15, Byars 6, Ward 8, Reel 3, Grant Hanna 11, Braiden Bevan 10.
NEXT GAME: MCS will travel to Calvary Christian at 5 p.m. next Friday.
RECORD: MCS 4-4, 1-0 SCACS.
<&endagate>
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
TIMMONSVILLE 59
GREEN SEA FLOYDS 38
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmnsville's Makyla Commander scored a team-high 20 points, followed by Trinity Echols with 19.
GSF 7 6 6 19- 38
T 16 10 17 16 — 59
TIMMONSVILLE (59)
Makyla Commander 20, Trinity Echols 19, Scott-Rouse 8, Graham 7, Hudson 3, McDowell 2.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will travel to Hemingway at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORD: T: 6-4.
<&endagate>
Maranatha 27
Scotland Christian (NC) 22
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha's Gracen Davis scored a team-high nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
SC 8 0 5 9- 22
MCS 5 4 6 12 — 27
MARANATHA (27)
Gracen Davis 9, Reel 6, Lambert 2, Atkinson 7, Spencer 3.
NEXT GAME: MCS will travel to Calvary Christian at 5 p.m. next Friday.
RECORD: MCS 7-1, 1-0 SCACS.
<&endagate>
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Lamar 81
Governor's School 19
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar's Tavaris Dolford scored a game-high 23 points and had 10 steals.
Teammate Kingston Miller added 14 points and 10 steals.
Governor's School's Bryant Parks and Daniel Tedeschi each added seven points.
GSSM 15 0 2 2 — 19
L 14 22 14 31 — 81
GSSM(19)
Bryant Parks 7, Daniel Tedeschi 7, Scrio 5.
LAMAR (81)
Martin 7, Higgins 12, Dolford 23, Johnson 7, Dukes 8, Miller 14, Depugh 10.
NEXT GAMES: Lamar will host Cheraw at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: L 1-14, 1-0 Region 2-A.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Lamar 58
Governor's School 46
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar's A'Niya Gates scored a team-high 23 points.
Governor's School's Destiny Ben scored a game-high 27.
GSSM 15 0 2 2 — 46
L 14 22 14 31 — 58
GSSM(19)
Che 6, Anna Takersley 13, Destiny Ben 27.
LAMAR (81)
Robinson 4, Peoples 7, Stevens 8, A'Niya Gates 23, Ja'Shyia Ham 10, Hodge 6.
NEXT GAMES: Lamar will host Cheraw at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: L 2-11, 1-0 Region 2-A.
