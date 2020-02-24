CHERAW, S.C. — Marshall Myers scored a game-high 24 points to lead Cheraw to a 63-58 win over Manning in the Class 3A playoffs Tuesday night.
Teammate Jonathan Gordon added 19 points.
The game was stopped with 5:06 left after an altercation. The stands were cleared to finish the game.
The Braves made it back to lower state for the first time since 2006-07.
Manning’s Jaquan Fletcher scored a team-high 15 points.
M 12 7 17 22 — 58
C 12 16 16 17 — 63
MANNING (55)
Brown 3, Aaron Smith 10, Felder 5, Justin Daniels 12, Nelson 8, JaQuan Fletcher 15.
CHERAW (63)
Marshall Myers 24, Jonathan Gordon 19, Scott 4, Gillespie 9, Watson 4.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will play Wade Hampton (H) in the Class 3A lower state game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
RECORD: C 16-11. M 17-10.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Spartanburg Christian 56
Robert E. Lee 24
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robert E. Lee’s Carleigh Barrett scored a team-high eight points at SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Heathwood Hall.
The Cavaliers’ season ends at 14-4.
REL 6 4 9 5 — 24
SCS 12 20 12 12 — 56
ROBERT E. LEE (24)
Christmas 2, Brown 2, Dinkins 4, Caleigh Barrett 8, McElveen 5, Saverance 3
BASEBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 15
Heathwood Hall 0 (4)
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Power Rogers pitched a four-inning one-hitter.
Nick Mezzanote went 2 for 3 with three RBI to lead the Titans.
HH 000 0 — 0 1 6
TB 074 4 — 15 14 0
WP— Powers Roger (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB).
LP— Walker Draftin (2 2/3 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS — TB: Jacob Rogers 2-4, 2 RBI; Noah Skeen 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Nick Mezzanote 2-3, 3 RBI; Caleb Rogers 2-3, 1 RBI; Michael Roach 2-3.
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes will travel to Ben Lippen at 6 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: TB 1-0.
