MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence Christian School defeated Heathwood Hall 25-11 and 25-13 on Saturday in the SCISA 3A state tournament, but Ashley Hall earned a 25-15 and 25-15 victory later on to end the Eagles’ season at the Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.
FCS finishes the year with a record of 18-2, with both losses coming in the state tournament.
FIRST MATCH
ACES- FCS: Kaitlyn Fore 3, Kylie Stewart 2, Hilton Broach 2, Mary Margaret Sterling 1.
KILLS- FCS: Fore 3, Corley Keefe 2, Emily Eason 2, Katelyn Munn 3, Stewart 6, Broach 5, Sterling 2.
BLOCKS- FCS: Fore 2, Eason 1, Stewart 2, Broach 1.
ASSISTS — FCS: Keefe 16.
DIGS — FCS: Fore 1, Keefe 8, Stephanie Dersch 3, Eason 2, Munn 2, Stewart 16, Broach 6, Sterling 13, Lauren Taylor 1.
SECOND MATCH
ACES- FCS: Keefe 2, Fore 1, Broach 1.
KILLS- FCS: Fore 3, Caysie Hucks 1, Munn 1, Broach 2, Sterling 1.
BLOCKS — FCS: Munn 3, Eason 1, Hucks 1.
ASSISTS — FCS: Keefe 7.
DIGS — FCS: Sterling 18, Keefe 14, Stewart 14, Dersch 5, Hucks 2, Munn 3, Taylor 1, Jessie Weatherford 2.
RECORD: FCS 18-2
TKA volleyball bows out of 2A state tournamentMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The King’s Academy defeated Oakbrook Prep 25-20 and 25-18 Saturday, but fell to Hilton Head Christian 25-23 and 25-19 in the SCISA 2A state tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.
The Lions finish the season 25-8-2.
ACES — TKA: Meg Sansbury 1, Copeland Eaddy 2, Meredith Hoover 2.
KILLS — TKA: Sansbury 12, Eaddy 5, Anniston Turner 6, Audrey Beaton 2.
BLOCKS — TKA: Turner 2, Beaton 4.
ASSISTS — TKA: Hoover 22.
DIGS — TKA: Sansbury 15, Eaddy 8.
RECORD: TKA 25-8-2
