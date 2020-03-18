FLORENCE, S.C. — Derick Urquhart is used to being on the road a lot more than he has been the past week.
The American Legion Florence Post 1 coach is usually scouting players for the coming season, but that’s been put on the back burner after the shutdown of schools and sporting events statewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for what that means for the coming 2020 season, it’s still unclear at the moment, Urquhart said.
“We’re kind of in a holding pattern — and by ‘we’ I mean the coaching fraternity that I speak with regularly across the state and really the Southeast,” he said. “Really, we’re just kind of waiting to see what the (South Carolina) High School League is going to say on April 2.”
The SCHSL is set to reconvene that day via teleconference to discuss the status of spring sports and where things stand in regard to COVID-19.
Urquhart said he believes there are likely three possible outcomes — the school season could resume immediately after the April 5 deadline, the season could get pushed back into the summer or, in the worst case, spring sports could be canceled altogether.
“If our season is cut short, that’s OK as long as we’re getting to play,” he said. “The number one goal is that this thing passes and the high schools get some sort of semblance of a season.
“If they do cancel the remainder of the spring, you could realistically look at American Legion baseball as possibly being the first amateur sport to restart in this country.”
If that’s the case, how Post 1 selects its team and even when the season starts might be different than in previous years.
“Usually any other year, we use the high school season to evaluate players and select our team,” Urquhart said. “We don’t do a full open tryout in the middle of May because that’s too late.
“…We’ll look at the college players first, those in college and those college signees, and then probably just look at the remaining spots — for underclassmen and seniors not going to play college ball — and just have an open tryout with them. Basically just start from scratch.”
If given the green light, the season could actually start a week or so early as well, Urquhart said, in order to give teams a few more nonconference games to help with getting back into baseball shape.
That’s especially true of the pitchers, who might not have thrown with regularity in a game setting since March.
“It might be one of those cases, and I can’t speak for any team but Florence, that you carry a couple of extra pitchers with you,” Urquhart said. “That way you don’t have to have starters going five or six innings. They can just maybe pitch three. You might plan it out and have three pitchers go each game for the first few weeks.”
It’s a similar concern going forward for the Florence RedWolves and the Coastal Plain League as the rosters are made of collegiate players that have already had their seasons canceled.
The 2020 campaign begins in late May, but Florence general manager Barbara Osborne doesn’t think the layoff will affect the players too much.
“These guys have been given a workout routine that they need to follow, especially if they’re playing summer ball, so that they don’t get hurt,” Osborne said. “We are allowed to do exhibition games a whole week before the season starts. That gives these guys the opportunity to get themselves back into shape.”
Generally, the only exhibition games were done by a CPL Select Team against Team USA in Cary, N.C., but that could change this year.
“They have told us to possibly reach out to some of the Minor League Baseball teams and see because some of those guys would want to get playing, too.
“But all of that is still in limbo.”
Since there’s no collegiate postseason for anyone, there won’t be any conditional players filling out the roster this time and the RedWolves are pretty much set in terms of players. As to whether the CPL will allow any type of roster expansion due to the circumstances, that remains to be seen, Osborne said.
“We’re just hoping to move forward and hoping that our season stays in place,” she added.
