Hartsville police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that sent one person to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department said the shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. on Sixth Street. The victim was walking along the street when a car pulled up beside him, Blair said.
An argument ensued between someone in the car and the person on the street and someone in the vehicle fired several shots at the victim, he said. Blair said the victim was struck five times.
The victim was still recovering in the hospital late Monday afternoon, Blair said. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon and police had confirmed no suspects as of Monday afternoon, he said.
Investigators also want to question the victim once he is released from the hospital, according to Blair.
