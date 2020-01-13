People to People of Hartsville will hold its Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service on Monday Jan. 20, from 12 until 1:15 p.m. at the Jerusalem Baptist Church, 301 S. 6th St., Hartsville.
Keynote speaker for the event will be the Rev. Dr. Robin Dease, district superintendent of UMC.
Light refreshments will be provided by the AKAs of Hartsville.
The service will feature musical performances by the Coker University Gospel Choir and the Jerusalem Baptist Church Men’s Ensemble.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
For more information, call Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.
