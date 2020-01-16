BASKETBALL LOGO.jpg

SCHSL

BOYS

SCORING

Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.

Marshall Myers (CHER); 313; 20.9

Justice Jackson (SF); 275; 20.0

Cyrus Ellison (HP); 201; 18.3

Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 306; 18.0

T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 18.0

Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 17.0

A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 13.0

Jamrio Taylor (LAT); 70; 10.0

Najae Hines (WIL); 138; 11.5

Sammy Pressley (MUL); 80; 10.0

Savion Graves (JOHN); 103; 17.2

Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 247; 17.6

Jy Deas (CB); 205; 17.1

Quez Lewis (JOHN); 152; 16.9

Brian Sparks (SF); 220; 16.0

Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 168; 15.3

Lebron Thomas (LEEC); 273; 16.1

Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 13.4

Aaron Parker (HEM); 146; 14.6

N’Chez Alston (KING); NA; 14.3

Shaquielle White (WF); NA; 8.2

Cesare Edwards (HART); 207; 13.8

Shakeem White (WF); NA: 10.3

Deuce Hudson (DAR); 220; 12.9

Devon Bristow (MCB); 106; 11.8

Nigil Singletary (HEM); 191; 14.7

Davion Coaxum (HP); 123; 12.3

D.J. Griffin (LAT); 74; 12.3

Larry Inman (LV); 132; 11.0

Kenyon Wilson (EC); 135; 10.4

Jaquan Fletcher (MANN); 134; 10.3

Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 147; 10.5

Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 188; 11.1

Leondria Nelson (MANN); 146; 12.2

Tim Washington (TVILLE); 136; 10.6

DreVeon Scott (MC); 146; 10.4

Wesley Brown (MC); 145; 11.2

Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 156; 11.1

Isaiah Brown (JOHN); 41; 10.3

Tevin Young (CB); 112; 10.2

Malik Hailey (LC); 111; 10.0

Hilshon Bailey (LC); 80; 10.0

Justin Daniels (MANN); 130; 10.0

JiQyle Reaves (LV); 118; 9.8

Clinton Faulton (KING); NA; 9.8

Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 58; 9.7

Jace Avant (JOHN); 85; 9.4

Ryan Dupree (MC); 130; 9.3

C.J. Ponds (MCB); 83; 9.2

Cole Brigman (MCB); 83; 9.2

Jonathan Gordon (CHER); 136; 9.1

Tyrek Brown (HEM); 108; 9.0

Jaquil Wilson (EC); 126; 9.0

Devin Gillespie (CHER); 133; 8.9

Montenius Bromell (CB); 104; 8.7

Qua’liek Lewis (DAR); 144; 8.5

Tyler Sanivil (MUL); 68; 8.5

Ja’Travious Sherrills (WIL); 102; 8.5

Keilan Watson (CHER); 92; 8.4

Tyrin Fleming (TVILLE); 101; 8.4

Chris Brigman (WF); NA: 8.0

John James (KING); NA; 8.0

Jamiek McCoy (MC); 110; 7.9

REBOUNDS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Devon Bristow (MCB); 175; 19.4

Cesare Edwards (HART); 195; 13.0

Trevon Miles (LAT); 88; 12.6

T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 12.0

Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 159; 11.3

Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 10.0

Andrew Bryant (LAT); 60; 10.0

Leondria Nelson (MANN); 120; 10.0

Marquis Pearson (EC); 139; 9.9

Tim Fleming (TVILLE); 113; 9.4

Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 79; 8.8

Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 8.5

Cole Brigman (MCB); 72; 8.0

Jonathan Gordon (CHER); 120; 8.0

Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 134; 7.9

Cyrus Ellison (HP); 84; 7.6

Davion Bowers (DAR); 128; 7.5

Malik Cooper (HEM); 95; 7.3

Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN); 66; 7.3

Hilshon Bailey (LC); 43; 7.3

Justin Johnson (LC); 30; 7.0

Malik Cooper (HEM); 42; 7.0

Alim Legette (MUL); 48; 6.9

DeAndre Huggins (HART); 97; 6.5

Darius Perry (LEEC); 108; 6.4

Aaron Smith (MANN); 69; 6.3

E.J. McCalm (LC); 37; 6.2

Davion Coaxum (HP); 61; 6.1

Lebron Thomas (LEEC); 102; 6.0

Brian Sparks (SF); 80; 6.0

ASSISTS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 83; 5.9

Quez Lewis (JOHN); 44; 4.9

Jordan Blue (HART); 64; 4.3

Deuce Hudson (DAR); 68; 4.0

Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 56; 3.3

Devonta Oliver (MC); 57; 4.8

Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 74; 4.4

Marshall Myers (CHER); 61; 4.1

Jamar Jones (LAT); 29; 4.1

Leondria Nelson (MANN); 37; 3.7

Davian Coaxum (HP); 37; 3.7

Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 39; 3.5

Savion Graves (JOHN); 20; 3.3

Tim Washington (TVILLE); 43; 3.3

LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 52; 3.1

T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 3.0

A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 3.0

Zy’Aire Charles (MAR): NA; 3.0

Saequan McCullough (MAR): NA; 3.0

Jamiek McCoy (MC); 36; 2.6

Tyrin Fleming (TVILLE); 29; 2.4

Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 33; 2.4

JiQyle Reaves (LV); 29; 2.4

DreVeon Scott (MC); 32; 2.3

Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 20; 2.0

Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 2.0

Devine Wilson (MAR); NA; 2.0

STEALS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Leondria Nelson (MANN); 50; 4.2

Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 64; 3.8

Daniel Perkins (DAR); 55; 3.2

Aaron Parker (HEM); 32; 3.2

Quez Lewis (JOHN); 19; 3.2

Davian Coaxum (HP); 31; 3.1

Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 44; 3.1

C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 44; 3.1

Saequan McCullough (MAR): NA; 3.0

Devine Wilson (MAR); NA; 3.0

A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 3.0

T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 3.0

LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 49; 2.9

Jamario Taylor (LAT); 19; 2.7

Jameaine Washington (HEM); 35; 2.7

Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 35; 2.5

Justice Jackson (SF); 29; 2.0

Brian Sparks (SF); 30; 2.0

Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 22; 2.0

Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 2.0

Zy’Aire Charles (MAR): NA; 2.0

BLOCKS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Devon Bristow (MCB); 55; 6.1

Marquis Pearson (EC); 70; 5.0

Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 42; 3.5

Justin Johnson (LC); 18; 3.0

Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 30; 2.7

Cesare Edwards (HART); 39; 2.6

GIRLS

SCORING

Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.

Loyal McQueen (WIL); 382; 27.3

Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 24.1

Jasmine Norman (MC); 262; 20.2

Tysonia Lowe (MC); 247; 19.0

Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 185; 18.5

Measha Jones (MANN): NA; 18

Moya McDuffie (LAT); 166; 16.6

Jazolyn Pendergrass (HART); 265; 16.6

Ja’Niyah Waters (LV); 116; 15.4

Kendra Lasane (LEEC); 198; 15.2

Myishia Smiling (MANN); NA; 14.0

Mariah Moody (MAR); 146; 13.3

Tonaja Lester (MAR); 142;12.9

Kimbrie’l Barnes (MAR); 133; 12.1

Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 167; 11.9

Rhamey Floyd (EC); NA; 11.7

Valinicia Garris (EC); NA; 11.4

Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 136; 11.3

Ny’asia Graham (JOHN); 54; 10.8

Jada Rogers (LEEC); 139; 10.7

Shakaylah Cohen (WF); 147; 10.5

Jada Montgomery (LC); NA; 10.4

Trinity Echols (TVILLE); 124; 10.3

Chase Hayes (WIL); 112; 10.2

Lauren Thomas (HART); 160; 10.0

La’Tavius Wilson (MANN); NA; 10.0

Takiyah McGee (KING); 49; 9.8

Bella Johnson (MCB); 78; 9.8

Quashia Robinson (LAM); 142; 9.5

Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 66; 9.4

Jada Dickinson (LC); NA; 9.4

Ameontea Sutton (HART); 149; 9.3

TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 121; 9.3

Gwendasia Page (LV); 103; 9.3

Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 120; 9.2

Kierra Diggs(CHES); 61; 8.7

Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 68; 8.5

Jaylin Peterson (MCB); 67; 8.4

Shaniya Jackson (DAR); NA; 8.3

Kennedy Ashwood (MC); 89; 8.1

Zandasia McNeil (LV); 63; 7.8

Aletrice Benjamin (HART); 106; 7.6

Tajabreonca Dow (MANN); NA; 7.0

REBOUNDS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Valinicia Garris (EC); NA; 19.1

Lauren Thomas (HART); 244; 15.3

Myishia Smiling (MANN); NA; 15

Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 92; 13.1

Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 13.0

Rhamey Floyd (EC); NA; 12.6

Nya Verner (JOHN); 87; 12.4

Measha Jones (MANN): NA; 10

Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 100; 10.0

Bella Johnson (MCB); 79; 9.9

Quashia Robinson (LAM); 139; 9.3

Sequoia Junious (MANN); NA; 9.0

Gwendasia Page (LV); 95; 8.6

Sommer Joseph (DAR); NA; 8.5

Kierra Diggs (CHES); 58; 8.3

Ashanti Barr (KING); 41; 8.2

Amaura Burgess (WF); 110; 7.9

Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 110; 7.9

Chase Hayes (WIL); 109; 7.8

A’Niya Gates (LAM); 115; 7.7

Keyomie Mention (KING); 37; 7.4

Chase Hayes (WIL); 81; 7.4

Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 79; 7.2

Shkira Graham (TVILLE); 81; 6.8

Annalia Cook (WF); 93; 6.6

Tashanna Harris (LEEC); 83; 6.4

Jada Washington (WIL); 67; 6.1

Precious Davis (MAR); 66; 6.0

ASSISTS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 58; 5.8

La’tavis Wilson (MANN); NA; 5

Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 4.8

Measha Jones (MANN); NA: 4

Loyal McQueen (WIL); 55; 3.9

Ameontea Sutton (HART); 54; 3.4

Keyla Britt (MAR); 26; 3.3

Azaria Knox (HART); 48; 3.2

Tashanna Harris (LEEC); 39; 3.0

Destene Goodwin (KING); 15; 3.0

Shakayla Williamson (WF); 36; 2.6

Mariah Moody (MAR); 28; 2.5

Jada Rogers (LEEC); 30; 2.3

Trinity Echols (TVILLE); 26; 2.2

STEALS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Measha Jones (MANN); NA; 8

Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 5.1

La’Tavis Wilson (MANN); NA; 5

Bella Johnson (MCB); 31; 4.4

Raeleigh Rivers (CHES); 30; 4.3

Mariah Moody (MAR); 45; 4.1

Aletrice Benjamin (HART); 52; 3.5

Laniya Wilson (JOHN); 24; 3.4

Xzerrya Clark (LC); NA; 3.3

Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 22; 3.1

Kierra Diggs (CHES); 21; 3.0

TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 39; 3.0

Quashia Robinson (LAM); 43; 2.9

Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 38; 2.9

Shakayla Williamson (WF); 40; 2.9

Shakaylah Cohen (WF); 39; 2.8

Kamonie Charles (LEEC); 14; 2.8

Stormy Harper (MCB); 16; 2.7

Kendra Lasane (LEEC); 27; 2.7

Jazolyn Pendergrass (HART); 41; 2.6

Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 18; 2.6

Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 18; 2.6

Rianna Green (LAT); 20; 2.5

Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 33; 2.5

Myasia Stephens (LAM); 37; 2.5

Kimbrie’l Barnes (MAR); 26; 2.4

Loyal McQueen (WIL); 26; 2.4

Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 24; 2.4

Lauren Thomas (HART); 34; 2.3

Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 26; 2.2

Jada Dickinson (LC); NA; 2.2

Jaylin Peterson (MCB); 15; 2.1

Shkira Graham (TVILLE); 25; 2.1

BLOCKS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Measha Jones (MANN); NA; 5.5

Star Logan (MANN); NA; 4.0

Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 32; 4.6

Keyomie Mention (KING); 16; 3.2

SCISA

BOYS

SCORING

Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.

Cam Weston (PDA); 122; 20.3

Umar Lawson (LMA); 249; 19.2

Weston Glasgow (DCS); 309; 19.3

Jordan Jones (TB); 162; 18.0

T.J. Merritts (TKA); 182; 15.2

Ethan Brewington (DCS); 235; 13.8

Brandon King (LMA); 150; 12.5

Will Dawkins (MA); 110; 12.2

Nick Ford (TB); 110; 12.2

Adam Norman (DCS); 184; 10.8

Caleb Oakley (PDA); 58; 11.6

Amarion Coletrain (TB); 98; 10.8

Dominic Orrico (TKA); 130; 10.8

Hudson Spivey (PDA); 68; 11.3

William Alexander (TKA); 122; 10.2

Ashton Harley (TKA); 119; 9.9

Clay Bochette (FCS); 79; 9.9

Chase Lee (LMA); 128; 9.8

Josh Duran (DCS); 160; 10.0

Emekah Johnson (FCS); 73; 9.1

Devon Medley (LMA); 113; 8.7

Robbie Jordan (FCS); 8.3

REBOUNDS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Will Dawkins (MA); 68; 7.6

Ashton Harley (TKA); 98; 8.2

Hudson Spivey (MA); 48; 8.0

Cam Weston (PDA); 42; 7.0

Weston Glasgow (DCS); 108; 6.8

Bassanty Saaraba (TB);60; 6.6

Emekah Johnson (FCS); 44; 5.5

ASSISTS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Umar Lawson (LMA); 63; 4.8

Weston Glasgow (DCS); 77; 4.8

Jordan Jones (TB); 32; 3.5

Phil Campbell (DCS); 47; 2.9

Ian Bethea (DCS); 39; 2.6

STEALS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Jordan Jones (TB); 32; 3.5

Cam Weston (PDA); 18; 3.0

Connor Garris (PDA); 20; 3.3

Weston Glasgow (DCS); 47; 2.9

Jackson Quick (MA); 23; 2.6

BLOCKS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Will Dawkins (MA); 18; 2.0

GIRLS

SCORING

Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.

McKenzie Davis (TB); 108; 15.4

Corley Keefe (FCS); 80; 13.3

Breanna Boykin (LMA); 140; 10.8

Katherine Burns (LMA); 118; 9.1

Kenzie Feagin (FCS); 61; 10.2

Kylie Stewart (FCS); 58; 9.7

Brittany Williams (FCS); 50; 8.3

Ruby Kate Amos (CA); NA; 7.8

Audrey Bennett (LMA); 68; 7.6

REBOUNDS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Bryce Erickson (LMA); 133; 10.2

Brittany Williams (FCS); 43; 7.2

Katherine Burns (LMA); 89; 6.8

Grace Weaver (CA); NA; 6.2

Kinady Pierce (TB); 38; 5.2

ASSISTS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Corley Keefe (FCS); 26; 4.3

Caroline Tatum (TB); 24; 3.4

Harley Welch (CA); NA; 5.8

STEALS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Corley Keefe (FCS); 29; 4.8

Kinady Pierce (TB); 19; 2.7

Kylie Stewart (FCS); 16; 2.7

Vandi Timmons (CA); NA; 2.5

Audrey Bennett (LMA); 19; 2.1

Ruby Kate Amos (CA); NA; 2.0

SCACS

BOYS

SCORING

Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.

Bryan Daniel (MCS); 59; 12.0

Grant Hanna (MCS); 65; 11.0

Bradley Reel (MCS); 57; 10.0

Bruce Byars (MCS); 55; 9.0

REBOUNDS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Grant Hanna (MCS); 43; 7.0

GIRLS

SCORING

Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.

Gracen Davis (MCS); 97; 13.8

Sarah Atkinson (MCS); 61; 8.7

REBOUNDS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Gracen Davis (MCS); 52; 7.4

Kelsi Daniel (MCS); 53; 8.8

ASSISTS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Sarah Atkinson (MCS); 28; 4.4

SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT STATS THIS WEEK: South Florence (Girls); Dillon (Both); Mullins (Girls); C.E. Murray (Both); Lamar (Boys); Hannah-Pamplico (Girls); Hemingway (Girls); Governor’s School (Both); Chesterfield (boys); Carvers Bay (Girls); Carolina Academy (Boys); Dillon Christian (Girls); Pee Dee Academy (Girls); Williamsburg Academy (Both); Robert E. Lee (Both); The King’s Academy (Girls); Emmanuel (Both).

Subscribe to Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.