SCHSL
BOYS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Marshall Myers (CHER); 313; 20.9
Justice Jackson (SF); 275; 20.0
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 201; 18.3
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 306; 18.0
T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 18.0
Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 17.0
A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 13.0
Jamrio Taylor (LAT); 70; 10.0
Najae Hines (WIL); 138; 11.5
Sammy Pressley (MUL); 80; 10.0
Savion Graves (JOHN); 103; 17.2
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 247; 17.6
Jy Deas (CB); 205; 17.1
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 152; 16.9
Brian Sparks (SF); 220; 16.0
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 168; 15.3
Lebron Thomas (LEEC); 273; 16.1
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 13.4
Aaron Parker (HEM); 146; 14.6
N’Chez Alston (KING); NA; 14.3
Shaquielle White (WF); NA; 8.2
Cesare Edwards (HART); 207; 13.8
Shakeem White (WF); NA: 10.3
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 220; 12.9
Devon Bristow (MCB); 106; 11.8
Nigil Singletary (HEM); 191; 14.7
Davion Coaxum (HP); 123; 12.3
D.J. Griffin (LAT); 74; 12.3
Larry Inman (LV); 132; 11.0
Kenyon Wilson (EC); 135; 10.4
Jaquan Fletcher (MANN); 134; 10.3
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 147; 10.5
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 188; 11.1
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 146; 12.2
Tim Washington (TVILLE); 136; 10.6
DreVeon Scott (MC); 146; 10.4
Wesley Brown (MC); 145; 11.2
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 156; 11.1
Isaiah Brown (JOHN); 41; 10.3
Tevin Young (CB); 112; 10.2
Malik Hailey (LC); 111; 10.0
Hilshon Bailey (LC); 80; 10.0
Justin Daniels (MANN); 130; 10.0
JiQyle Reaves (LV); 118; 9.8
Clinton Faulton (KING); NA; 9.8
Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 58; 9.7
Jace Avant (JOHN); 85; 9.4
Ryan Dupree (MC); 130; 9.3
C.J. Ponds (MCB); 83; 9.2
Cole Brigman (MCB); 83; 9.2
Jonathan Gordon (CHER); 136; 9.1
Tyrek Brown (HEM); 108; 9.0
Jaquil Wilson (EC); 126; 9.0
Devin Gillespie (CHER); 133; 8.9
Montenius Bromell (CB); 104; 8.7
Qua’liek Lewis (DAR); 144; 8.5
Tyler Sanivil (MUL); 68; 8.5
Ja’Travious Sherrills (WIL); 102; 8.5
Keilan Watson (CHER); 92; 8.4
Tyrin Fleming (TVILLE); 101; 8.4
Chris Brigman (WF); NA: 8.0
John James (KING); NA; 8.0
Jamiek McCoy (MC); 110; 7.9
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Devon Bristow (MCB); 175; 19.4
Cesare Edwards (HART); 195; 13.0
Trevon Miles (LAT); 88; 12.6
T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 12.0
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 159; 11.3
Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 10.0
Andrew Bryant (LAT); 60; 10.0
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 120; 10.0
Marquis Pearson (EC); 139; 9.9
Tim Fleming (TVILLE); 113; 9.4
Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 79; 8.8
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 8.5
Cole Brigman (MCB); 72; 8.0
Jonathan Gordon (CHER); 120; 8.0
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 134; 7.9
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 84; 7.6
Davion Bowers (DAR); 128; 7.5
Malik Cooper (HEM); 95; 7.3
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN); 66; 7.3
Hilshon Bailey (LC); 43; 7.3
Justin Johnson (LC); 30; 7.0
Malik Cooper (HEM); 42; 7.0
Alim Legette (MUL); 48; 6.9
DeAndre Huggins (HART); 97; 6.5
Darius Perry (LEEC); 108; 6.4
Aaron Smith (MANN); 69; 6.3
E.J. McCalm (LC); 37; 6.2
Davion Coaxum (HP); 61; 6.1
Lebron Thomas (LEEC); 102; 6.0
Brian Sparks (SF); 80; 6.0
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 83; 5.9
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 44; 4.9
Jordan Blue (HART); 64; 4.3
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 68; 4.0
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 56; 3.3
Devonta Oliver (MC); 57; 4.8
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 74; 4.4
Marshall Myers (CHER); 61; 4.1
Jamar Jones (LAT); 29; 4.1
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 37; 3.7
Davian Coaxum (HP); 37; 3.7
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 39; 3.5
Savion Graves (JOHN); 20; 3.3
Tim Washington (TVILLE); 43; 3.3
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 52; 3.1
T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 3.0
A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 3.0
Zy’Aire Charles (MAR): NA; 3.0
Saequan McCullough (MAR): NA; 3.0
Jamiek McCoy (MC); 36; 2.6
Tyrin Fleming (TVILLE); 29; 2.4
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 33; 2.4
JiQyle Reaves (LV); 29; 2.4
DreVeon Scott (MC); 32; 2.3
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 20; 2.0
Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 2.0
Devine Wilson (MAR); NA; 2.0
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 50; 4.2
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 64; 3.8
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 55; 3.2
Aaron Parker (HEM); 32; 3.2
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 19; 3.2
Davian Coaxum (HP); 31; 3.1
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 44; 3.1
C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 44; 3.1
Saequan McCullough (MAR): NA; 3.0
Devine Wilson (MAR); NA; 3.0
A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 3.0
T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 3.0
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 49; 2.9
Jamario Taylor (LAT); 19; 2.7
Jameaine Washington (HEM); 35; 2.7
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 35; 2.5
Justice Jackson (SF); 29; 2.0
Brian Sparks (SF); 30; 2.0
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 22; 2.0
Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 2.0
Zy’Aire Charles (MAR): NA; 2.0
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Devon Bristow (MCB); 55; 6.1
Marquis Pearson (EC); 70; 5.0
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 42; 3.5
Justin Johnson (LC); 18; 3.0
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 30; 2.7
Cesare Edwards (HART); 39; 2.6
GIRLS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 382; 27.3
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 24.1
Jasmine Norman (MC); 262; 20.2
Tysonia Lowe (MC); 247; 19.0
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 185; 18.5
Measha Jones (MANN): NA; 18
Moya McDuffie (LAT); 166; 16.6
Jazolyn Pendergrass (HART); 265; 16.6
Ja’Niyah Waters (LV); 116; 15.4
Kendra Lasane (LEEC); 198; 15.2
Myishia Smiling (MANN); NA; 14.0
Mariah Moody (MAR); 146; 13.3
Tonaja Lester (MAR); 142;12.9
Kimbrie’l Barnes (MAR); 133; 12.1
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 167; 11.9
Rhamey Floyd (EC); NA; 11.7
Valinicia Garris (EC); NA; 11.4
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 136; 11.3
Ny’asia Graham (JOHN); 54; 10.8
Jada Rogers (LEEC); 139; 10.7
Shakaylah Cohen (WF); 147; 10.5
Jada Montgomery (LC); NA; 10.4
Trinity Echols (TVILLE); 124; 10.3
Chase Hayes (WIL); 112; 10.2
Lauren Thomas (HART); 160; 10.0
La’Tavius Wilson (MANN); NA; 10.0
Takiyah McGee (KING); 49; 9.8
Bella Johnson (MCB); 78; 9.8
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 142; 9.5
Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 66; 9.4
Jada Dickinson (LC); NA; 9.4
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 149; 9.3
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 121; 9.3
Gwendasia Page (LV); 103; 9.3
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 120; 9.2
Kierra Diggs(CHES); 61; 8.7
Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 68; 8.5
Jaylin Peterson (MCB); 67; 8.4
Shaniya Jackson (DAR); NA; 8.3
Kennedy Ashwood (MC); 89; 8.1
Zandasia McNeil (LV); 63; 7.8
Aletrice Benjamin (HART); 106; 7.6
Tajabreonca Dow (MANN); NA; 7.0
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Valinicia Garris (EC); NA; 19.1
Lauren Thomas (HART); 244; 15.3
Myishia Smiling (MANN); NA; 15
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 92; 13.1
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 13.0
Rhamey Floyd (EC); NA; 12.6
Nya Verner (JOHN); 87; 12.4
Measha Jones (MANN): NA; 10
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 100; 10.0
Bella Johnson (MCB); 79; 9.9
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 139; 9.3
Sequoia Junious (MANN); NA; 9.0
Gwendasia Page (LV); 95; 8.6
Sommer Joseph (DAR); NA; 8.5
Kierra Diggs (CHES); 58; 8.3
Ashanti Barr (KING); 41; 8.2
Amaura Burgess (WF); 110; 7.9
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 110; 7.9
Chase Hayes (WIL); 109; 7.8
A’Niya Gates (LAM); 115; 7.7
Keyomie Mention (KING); 37; 7.4
Chase Hayes (WIL); 81; 7.4
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 79; 7.2
Shkira Graham (TVILLE); 81; 6.8
Annalia Cook (WF); 93; 6.6
Tashanna Harris (LEEC); 83; 6.4
Jada Washington (WIL); 67; 6.1
Precious Davis (MAR); 66; 6.0
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 58; 5.8
La’tavis Wilson (MANN); NA; 5
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 4.8
Measha Jones (MANN); NA: 4
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 55; 3.9
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 54; 3.4
Keyla Britt (MAR); 26; 3.3
Azaria Knox (HART); 48; 3.2
Tashanna Harris (LEEC); 39; 3.0
Destene Goodwin (KING); 15; 3.0
Shakayla Williamson (WF); 36; 2.6
Mariah Moody (MAR); 28; 2.5
Jada Rogers (LEEC); 30; 2.3
Trinity Echols (TVILLE); 26; 2.2
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Measha Jones (MANN); NA; 8
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 5.1
La’Tavis Wilson (MANN); NA; 5
Bella Johnson (MCB); 31; 4.4
Raeleigh Rivers (CHES); 30; 4.3
Mariah Moody (MAR); 45; 4.1
Aletrice Benjamin (HART); 52; 3.5
Laniya Wilson (JOHN); 24; 3.4
Xzerrya Clark (LC); NA; 3.3
Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 22; 3.1
Kierra Diggs (CHES); 21; 3.0
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 39; 3.0
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 43; 2.9
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 38; 2.9
Shakayla Williamson (WF); 40; 2.9
Shakaylah Cohen (WF); 39; 2.8
Kamonie Charles (LEEC); 14; 2.8
Stormy Harper (MCB); 16; 2.7
Kendra Lasane (LEEC); 27; 2.7
Jazolyn Pendergrass (HART); 41; 2.6
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 18; 2.6
Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 18; 2.6
Rianna Green (LAT); 20; 2.5
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 33; 2.5
Myasia Stephens (LAM); 37; 2.5
Kimbrie’l Barnes (MAR); 26; 2.4
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 26; 2.4
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 24; 2.4
Lauren Thomas (HART); 34; 2.3
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 26; 2.2
Jada Dickinson (LC); NA; 2.2
Jaylin Peterson (MCB); 15; 2.1
Shkira Graham (TVILLE); 25; 2.1
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Measha Jones (MANN); NA; 5.5
Star Logan (MANN); NA; 4.0
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 32; 4.6
Keyomie Mention (KING); 16; 3.2
SCISA
BOYS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Cam Weston (PDA); 122; 20.3
Umar Lawson (LMA); 249; 19.2
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 309; 19.3
Jordan Jones (TB); 162; 18.0
T.J. Merritts (TKA); 182; 15.2
Ethan Brewington (DCS); 235; 13.8
Brandon King (LMA); 150; 12.5
Will Dawkins (MA); 110; 12.2
Nick Ford (TB); 110; 12.2
Adam Norman (DCS); 184; 10.8
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 58; 11.6
Amarion Coletrain (TB); 98; 10.8
Dominic Orrico (TKA); 130; 10.8
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 68; 11.3
William Alexander (TKA); 122; 10.2
Ashton Harley (TKA); 119; 9.9
Clay Bochette (FCS); 79; 9.9
Chase Lee (LMA); 128; 9.8
Josh Duran (DCS); 160; 10.0
Emekah Johnson (FCS); 73; 9.1
Devon Medley (LMA); 113; 8.7
Robbie Jordan (FCS); 8.3
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Will Dawkins (MA); 68; 7.6
Ashton Harley (TKA); 98; 8.2
Hudson Spivey (MA); 48; 8.0
Cam Weston (PDA); 42; 7.0
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 108; 6.8
Bassanty Saaraba (TB);60; 6.6
Emekah Johnson (FCS); 44; 5.5
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Umar Lawson (LMA); 63; 4.8
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 77; 4.8
Jordan Jones (TB); 32; 3.5
Phil Campbell (DCS); 47; 2.9
Ian Bethea (DCS); 39; 2.6
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Jordan Jones (TB); 32; 3.5
Cam Weston (PDA); 18; 3.0
Connor Garris (PDA); 20; 3.3
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 47; 2.9
Jackson Quick (MA); 23; 2.6
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Will Dawkins (MA); 18; 2.0
GIRLS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
McKenzie Davis (TB); 108; 15.4
Corley Keefe (FCS); 80; 13.3
Breanna Boykin (LMA); 140; 10.8
Katherine Burns (LMA); 118; 9.1
Kenzie Feagin (FCS); 61; 10.2
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 58; 9.7
Brittany Williams (FCS); 50; 8.3
Ruby Kate Amos (CA); NA; 7.8
Audrey Bennett (LMA); 68; 7.6
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Bryce Erickson (LMA); 133; 10.2
Brittany Williams (FCS); 43; 7.2
Katherine Burns (LMA); 89; 6.8
Grace Weaver (CA); NA; 6.2
Kinady Pierce (TB); 38; 5.2
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Corley Keefe (FCS); 26; 4.3
Caroline Tatum (TB); 24; 3.4
Harley Welch (CA); NA; 5.8
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Corley Keefe (FCS); 29; 4.8
Kinady Pierce (TB); 19; 2.7
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 16; 2.7
Vandi Timmons (CA); NA; 2.5
Audrey Bennett (LMA); 19; 2.1
Ruby Kate Amos (CA); NA; 2.0
SCACS
BOYS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Bryan Daniel (MCS); 59; 12.0
Grant Hanna (MCS); 65; 11.0
Bradley Reel (MCS); 57; 10.0
Bruce Byars (MCS); 55; 9.0
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Grant Hanna (MCS); 43; 7.0
GIRLS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Gracen Davis (MCS); 97; 13.8
Sarah Atkinson (MCS); 61; 8.7
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Gracen Davis (MCS); 52; 7.4
Kelsi Daniel (MCS); 53; 8.8
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Sarah Atkinson (MCS); 28; 4.4
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT STATS THIS WEEK: South Florence (Girls); Dillon (Both); Mullins (Girls); C.E. Murray (Both); Lamar (Boys); Hannah-Pamplico (Girls); Hemingway (Girls); Governor’s School (Both); Chesterfield (boys); Carvers Bay (Girls); Carolina Academy (Boys); Dillon Christian (Girls); Pee Dee Academy (Girls); Williamsburg Academy (Both); Robert E. Lee (Both); The King’s Academy (Girls); Emmanuel (Both).
