SCHSL
BOYS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Justice Jackson (SF); NA; 25.0
Marshall Myers (CHER); 396; 20.8
T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 19.0
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 395; 18.0
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 270; 18.0
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 221; 17.7
Trevon Miles (LAT); 124; 17.7
Jy Deas (CB); 205; 17.1
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 305; 17.0
Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 17.0
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 359; 16.3
Savion Graves (JOHN); 198; 15.2
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 231; 14.4
N’Chez Alston (KING); NA; 14.3
Petrie Izzard (CEM); NA; 14.3
Nigil Singletary (HEM); 197; 14.1
A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 14.0
Brian Sparks (SF); NA; 14.0
Cesare Edwards (HART); 235; 13.8
Aaron Parker (HEM); 150; 13.6
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 166; 12.8
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 281; 12.8
Davion Coaxum (HP); 178; 12.7
D.J. Griffin (LAT); 74; 12.3
Tim Washington (TVILLE); 208; 12.2
Isaiah Brown (JOHN); 133; 12.1
Sonai Edwards (CEM); NA; 12.1
Na’Jae Hines (WIL); 218:12.1
Henry Evans (CEM); NA; 11.8
Tavaris Dolford (LAM); 118; 11.8
C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 189; 11.8
Shakeem White (WF); NA: 11.4
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 204; 11.3
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 10.7
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 235; 10.7
Malik Hailey (LC); 161; 10.7
Larry Inman (LV); 181;10.6
Jaquan Fletcher (MANN); 188; 10.4
Kenyon Wilson (EC); 112; 10.2
Tevin Young (CB); 112; 10.2
JiQyle Reaves (LV); 172; 10.1
Jamrio Taylor (LAT); 70; 10.0
Sammy Pressley (MUL); 80; 10.0
Justin Daniels (MANN); 174; 9.7
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 174; 9.7
Qua’liek Lewis (DAR); 181; 9.5
Tyrin Fleming (TVILLE); 154; 9.6
Hilshon Bailey (LC); 117; 9.0
Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 90; 8.2
Tyler Sanivil (MUL); 105; 8.1
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Trevon Miles (LAT); 88; 12.6
Cesare Edwards (HART); 211; 12.4
T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 12.0
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 200; 11.1
Sonai Edwards (CEM); NA; 11.0
Andrew Bryant (LAT); 60; 10.0
Marquis Pearson (EC); 177; 9.8
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 127; 9.8
Tyrin Fleming (TVILLE); 152; 9.5
Henry Evans (CEM); NA; 9.0
Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 115; 8.8
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 109; 8.4
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN); 97; 8.1
Hilshon Bailey (LC); 60; 8.0
Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 8.0
Jonathan Gordon (CHER); 149; 7.8
Davion Bowers (DAR); 165; 7.5
Alim Legette (MUL); 90; 7.5
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 7.5
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 118; 7.4
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 162; 7.4
Malik Cooper (HEM); 98; 7.0
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 106; 5.9
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 68; 5.2
Devonta Oliver (MC); NA; 5.2
Marshall Myers (CHER); 83; 4.4
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 95; 4.3
Jordan Blue (HART); 73; 4.3
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 91; 4.1
Jamar Jones (LAT); 29; 4.1
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 49; 3.8
A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 4.0
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 66; 3.7
Tim Washington (TVILLE); 59; 3.5
Savion Graves (JOHN); 44; 3.4
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 73; 3.3
Davian Coaxum (HP); 46; 3.3
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 71; 3.2
Zy Charles (MAR); NA; 3.0
Sae’Quan McCullough (MAR); NA; 3.0
Brian Sparks (SF); NA; 3.0
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 56; 4.3
Daquan Hearon (SF); NA; 4.0
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 45; 3.5
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 75; 3.4
Davian Coaxum (HP); 47; 3.4
C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 53; 3.3
Aaron Parker (HEM); 34; 3.1
Tavaris Johnson (LAM); 32;3.2
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 67; 3.0
A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 3.0
Devine Wilson (MAR); NA; 3.0
Brian Sparks (SF); NA; 3.0
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Marquis Pearson (EC); 82; 5.1
Tyrin Fleming (TVILLE); 59; 3.7
Justin Johnson (LC); 28; 3.1
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 45; 2.8
Cesare Edwards (HART); 48; 2.8
Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 2.0
Jaheim Dixon (LEEC); 41; 2.0
GIRLS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 502; 27.9
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 25.5
Tysonia Lowe (MC); 288; 19.2
Jasmine Norman (MC); 281; 18.7
Moya McDuffie (LAT); 242; 17.3
Jazolyn Pendergrass (HART); 356; 17.0
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 229; 16.4
Riana Green (LAT); 222; 15.9
Kendra Lasane (LEEC); 250; 14.7
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 214; 13.4
Tonaja Lester (MAR); 210; 12.4
Valinicia Garris (EC); NA; 12.1
Ja’Niyah Waters (LV); 167; 11.9
Kimbrie’l Barnes (MAR); 193; 11.4
Rhamey Floyd (EC); NA; 11.4
Zybreayziah Alexander (WF); 222; 11.1
Mariah Moody (MAR); 187; 11.0
Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 110;11.0
Jada Rogers (LEEC); 187; 11.0
Shakaylah Cohen (WF); 213; 10.7
Chase Hayes (WIL); 188; 10.4
Chase Hayes (WIL); 112; 10.2
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 173; 10.2
Ny’asia Graham (JOHN); 69; 9.9
Trinity Echols (TVILLE); 159; 9.9
Jada Montgomery (LC); NA; 9.8
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 183; 9.6
Lauren Thomas (HART); 201; 9.6
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 163; 9.6
Jada Dickson (LC); NA; 9.4
Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 66; 9.4
Gwendasia Page (LV); 138; 9.2
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 189; 9.0
Jaylin Peterson (MCB); 89; 8.9
Kierra Diggs(CHES); 101; 8.4
Shaniya Jackson (DAR); NA; 8.0
Asani Davis (DAR); NA; 8.0
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Valinicia Garris (EC); NA; 18.7
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 16.2
Lauren Thomas (HART); 295; 14.0
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 92; 13.1
Nya Verner (JOHN); 87; 12.4
Rhamey Floyd (EC); NA; 11.7
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 134; 9.6
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 179; 9.4
Sommer Joseph (DAR); NA; 9.5
Bella Johnson (MCB); 90; 9.0
Chase Hayes (WIL); 148; 8.7
Chase Hayes (WIL); 154; 8.6
Ashanti Barr (KING); 59; 8.4
Gwendasia Page (LV); 122; 8.1
Keyomie Mention (KING); 55; 7.9
Amaura Burgess (WF); 153; 7.7
A’Niya Gates (LAM); 146; 7.7
Zybreayziah Alexander (WF); 152; 7.6
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 121; 7.1
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 5.8
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 79; 5.6
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 70; 3.9
Keyla Britt (MAR); 47; 3.7
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 68; 3.2
Azaria Knox (HART); 64; 3.2
Destene Goodwin (KING); 21; 3.0
Asabi Davis (DAR); NA; 3.0
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 5.8
Bella Johnson (MCB); 40; 4.0
Stormy Harper (MCB); 35;3.9
Mariah Moody (MAR); 67; 3.9
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 65; 3.8
Tyneusha Hickman (MCB); 37; 3.7
Zan’Dasia McNeil (LV); 56; 3.7
Aletrice Benjamin (HART); 52; 3.5
Laniya Wilson (JOHN); 24; 3.4
Rianna Green (LAT); 48; 3.4
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 55; 3.4
Ja’Niyah Waters (LV); 45; 3.2
Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 22; 3.1
Zybreayziah Alexander (WF); 62; 3.1
Shakaylah Cohen (WF); 59; 3.0
Raeleigh Rivers (CHES); 39; 3.0
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 32; 4.6
Keyomie Mention (KING); 28; 4.0
Gewndasia Page (LV); 45; 3.0
SCISA
BOYS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Umar Lawson (LMA); 249; 19.2
Weston Glassgow (DCS); 378; 18.9
T.J. Merritts (TKA); 311; 18.0
William Alexander (TKA); 175; 18.0
Ashton Harley (TKA); 172; 18.0
Cam Weston (PDA); 188; 17.1
Ethan Brewington (DCS); 271; 14.3
Adam Norman (DCS); 245; 12.3
Dominic Orrico (TKA); 130; 12.0
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 127; 11.5
Emekah Johnson (FCS); 163; 10.9
Will Dawkins (MA); 140; 10.8
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 114; 10.4
Josh Duran (DCS); 206; 10.3
Clay Bochette (FCS); 133;9.5
Robbie Jordan (FCS); 115; 7.7
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Ashton Harley (TKA); 163; 9.1
Will Dawkins (MA); 103; 7.9
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 73; 6.6
Cam Weston (PDA); 54; 6.8
Weston Glassgow (DCS); 134; 6.7
Connor Garris (PDA); 72; 6.5
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 69; 6.3
Emekah Johnson (FCS); 90; 6.0
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Weston Glassgow (DCS); 101; 5.1
Umar Lawson (LMA); 63; 4.8
Phil Campbell (DCS); 58; 2.9
Ian Bethea (DCS); 55; 2.9
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 29; 2.6
Adam Norman (DCS); 49; 2.5
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Weston Glassgow (DCS); 64; 3.2
Connor Garris (PDA); 30; 2.7
Cam Weston (PDA); 24; 2.2
Jackson Quick (MA); 28; 2.2
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Josh Duran (DCS); 40; 2.0
Will Dawkins (MA); 18;1.8
GIRLS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Rebecca Dinkins (REL); 175; 19.4
McKenzie Davis (TB); 128; 18.3
Caleigh Barrett (REL); 138; 15.3
Kenzie Feagin (FCS); 202; 14.4
Corley Keefe (FCS); 182; 13.0
Mallory Christmas (REL); 102; 11.3
Breanna Boykin (LMA); 140; 10.8
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 132; 9.4
Katherine Burns (LMA); 118; 9.1
Brittany Williams (FCS); 113; 8.1
Audrey Bennett (LMA); 68; 7.6
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Lacie McElveen (REL); 104; 11.4
Bryce Erickson (LMA); 133; 10.2
Caleigh Barrett (REL); 81; 9.0
Rebecca Dinkins (REL); 73; 8.1
Brittany Williams (FCS); 103; 7.4
Katherine Burns (LMA); 89; 6.8
Kinady Pierce (TB); 42; 6.0
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 79; 5.6
Mary Margaret Sterling (FCS); 74; 5.3
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Rebecca Dinkins (REL); 67; 7.4
Caroline Tatum (TB); 26; 4.3
Corley Keefe (FCS); 58; 4.1
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 35; 3.5
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Corley Keefe (FCS); 64; 4.6
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 43: 3.1
Kenzie Feagin (FCS); 34; 2.4
Audrey Bennett (LMA); 19; 2.1
Mary Margaret Sterling (FCS); 32; 2.3
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Rebecca Dinkins (REL); 22; 2.4
Lacie McElveen (REL); 22; 2.4
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT STATE THIS WEEK: South Florence (Girls); Marlboro County (Boys);Dillon (Both); Manning (Girls); Mullins (Girls); C.E. Murray (Girls); Hannah-Pamplico (Girls); Hemingway (Girls); Governor’s School (Both); Chesterfield (boys); Carvers Bay (Girls); Trinity-Byrnes (Boys); Carolina Academy (Both); Dillon Christian (Girls); Pee Dee Academy (Girls); Williamsburg Academy (Both); Robert E. Lee (Girls); The King’s Academy (Girls); Emmanuel (Both), Maranatha (Both).
