SCHSL
BOYS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Justice Jackson (SF); NA; 25.0
Marshall Myers (CHER); 433; 20.6
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 423; 18.4
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 288; 18.0
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 221; 17.7
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 344; 17.2
Jy Deas (CB); 205; 17.1
Brian Sparks (SF); NA; 17.0
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 372; 16.2
Savion Graves (JOHN); 240; 15.0
Nigil Singletary (HEM); 228; 14.3
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 236; 13.9
Cesare Edwards (HART); 259; 13.6
Davion Coaxum (HP); 200; 13.3
Aaron Parker (HEM); 169; 13.0
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 310; 12.9
Devon Bristow (MCB); 193; 12.9
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 194; 12.1
Isaiah Brown (JOHN); 133; 12.1
Na’Jae Hines (WIL); 242; 12.1
Tim Washington (TVILLE); 227; 11.9
C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 199; 11.7
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 233; 11.7
Jaquan Fletcher (MANN); 243; 11.6
Shakeem White (WF); NA: 11.4
Larry Inman (LV); 196; 10.9
Micah Harry (SF); NA; 10.8
Qua’liek Lewis (DAR); 235; 10.7
Kenyon Wilson (EC); 196; 10.3
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 247; 10.3
Tevin Young (CB); 112; 10.2
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 10.2
JiQyle Reaves (LV); 172; 10.1
Jiqyale Reaves (LV); 178 ; 9.9
Justin Daniels (MANN); 201; 9.6
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 190; 9.5
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 171; 9.5
C.J. Ponds (MCB); 139; 9.3
Cole Brigman (MCB); 139; 9.3
Jaquil Wilson (EC); 186; 9.3
Jace Avant (JOHN); 148; 9.3
Tyrek Brown (HEM); 136; 9.1
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Devon Bristow (MCB); 261; 17.4
Cesare Edwards (HART); 233; 12.4
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 224; 11.2
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 174; 9.7
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 154; 9.6
Marquis Pearson (EC); 189; 9.5
Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 145; 9.1
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 128; 8.0
Jonathan Gordon (CHER); 163; 7.8
Jeh Hilton (MANN); 154; 7.7
Alim Legette (MUL); 90; 7.5
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN); 113; 7.5
Cole Brigman (MCB); 114; 7.4
Davion Bowers (DAR); 174; 7.3
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 168; 7.3
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 7.2
Malik Cooper (HEM); 114; 7.1
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 120; 6.0
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 76; 4.8
Marshall Myers (CHER); 83; 4.4
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 99; 4.3
Jordan Blue (HART); 80; 4.2
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 98; 4.1
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 61; 3.8
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 76; 3.8
Tim Washington (TVILLE); 70; 3.7
Savion Graves (JOHN); 51; 3.2
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 75; 3.3
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 77; 3.2
Davian Coaxum (HP); 46; 3.1
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Daquan Hearon (SF); NA; 4.0
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 59; 3.7
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 83; 3.6
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 53; 3.3
C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 55; 3.2
Davian Coaxum (HP); 47; 3.1
Aaron Parker (HEM); 34; 3.1
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 73; 3.0
Brian Sparks (SF); NA; 3.0
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 59; 3.0
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Devon Bristow (MCB); 90; 6.0
Marquis Pearson (EC); 106; 5.3
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 70; 3.9
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 47; 2.8
Cesare Edwards (HART); 52; 2.7
Jaheim Dixon (LEEC); 45; 2.0
GIRLS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 534; 28.1
Tysonia Lowe (MC); 297; 18.6
Jasmine Norman (MC); 292; 18.3
Moya McDuffie (LAT); 288; 18.0
Jazolyn Pendergrass (HART); 367; 16.7
Riana Green (LAT); 267; 16.7
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 247; 15.4
Kendra Lasane (LEEC); 273; 15.2
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 238; 13.2
Tonaja Lester (MAR); 219; 12.2
Takiyah Gamble (KING); 159; 12.2
Ja’Niyah Waters (LV); 182; 12.1
Jada Rogers (LEEC); 204; 11.3
Zybreayziah Alexander (WF); 236; 11.2
Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 144; 11.1
Kimbrie’l Barnes (MAR); 195; 10.8
Mariah Moody (MAR); 195; 10.8
Shakaylah Cohen (WF); 225; 10.7
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 187; 10.4
Chase Hayes (WIL); 193; 10.2
Trinity Echols (TVILLE); 176; 9.8
Jaylin Peterson (MCB); 126; 9.7
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 183; 9.6
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 169; 9.4
Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 74; 9.3
Gwendasia Page (LV); 148; 9.3
Lauren Thomas (HART); 203; 9.2
Ny’asia Graham (JOHN); 73; 9.1
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 189; 9.0
Bella Johnson (MCB); 113; 8.7
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Lauren Thomas (HART); 307; 14.0
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 108; 13.5
Nya Verner (JOHN); 96; 12.0
Bella Johnson (MCB); 131; 10.1
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 179; 9.4
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 142; 8.9
Chase Hayes (WIL); 169; 8.9
Ashanti Barr (KING); 104; 8.0
Gwendasia Page (LV); 131; 8.2
Keyomie Mention (KING); 103; 7.9
A’Niya Gates (LAM); 146; 7.7
Zybreayziah Alexander (WF); 162; 7.7
Amaura Burgess (WF); 157; 7.5
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 130; 7.2
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 88; 5.5
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 74; 3.9
Keyla Britt (MAR); 50; 3.3
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 73; 3.3
Yasmine Gamble (KING); 41; 3.2
Azaria Knox (HART); 66; 3.1
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Mariah Moody (MAR); 70; 3.9
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 70; 3.9
Zan’Dasia McNeil (LV); 62; 3.9
Rianna Green (LAT); 63; 3.9
Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 37; 3.7
Aletrice Benjamin (HART); 52; 3.5
Laniya Wilson (JOHN); 24; 3.4
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 61; 3.4
Zybreayziah Alexander (WF); 69; 3.3
Ja’Niyah Waters (LV); 48; 3.2
Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 25; 3.1
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 34; 4.3
Keyomie Mention (KING); 41; 3.2
Gwendasia Page (LV); 47; 2.9
SCISA
BOYS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Umar Lawson (LMA); 249; 19.2
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 411; 18.7
Jordan Jones (TB); 330; 16.5
T.J. Merritts (TKA); 364; 17.3
Cam Weston (PDA); 244; 16.3
Ethan Brewington (DCS); 342; 14.9
Nick Ford (TB); 253; 12.7
Adam Norman (DCS); 276; 12.5
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 169; 11.3
Amarion Coletrain (TB); 220; 11.0
Emekah Johnson (FCS); 183; 10.8
Will Dawkins (MA); 151; 10.8
Dominic Orrico (TKA); 130; 10.8
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 114; 10.4
Josh Duran (DCS); 206; 10.3
Clay Bochette (FCS); 155; 9.7
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Ashton Harley (TKA); 185; 8.8
Will Dawkins (MA); 110; 7.9
Connor Garris (PDA); 109; 7.3
Dominic Orrico (TKA); 83; 6.9
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 73; 6.6
Cam Weston (PDA); 54; 6.8
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 145; 6.6
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 93; 6.2
Nick Ford (TB); 121; 6.1
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 105; 4.8
Umar Lawson (LMA); 63; 4.8
Jordan Jones (TB); 89; 4.5
Ian Bethea (DCS); 60; 2.9
Phil Campbell (DCS); 59; 2.7
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 41; 2.7
Adam Norman (DCS); 50; 2.3
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Jordan Jones (TB); 71; 3.6
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 68; 3.1
Jackson Quick (MA); 68; 3.1
Connor Garris (PDA); 34 ; 2.4
Cam Weston (PDA); 32; 2.1
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Josh Duran (DCS); 40; 2.0
Will Dawkins (MA); 21; 1.5
Bessanty Saragba (TB); 24; 1.2
GIRLS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
McKenzie Davis (TB); 208; 16.0
Kenzie Feagin (FCS); 215; 14.3
Corley Keefe (FCS); 204; 13.6
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 144; 9.6
Breanna Boykin (LMA); 183; 9.3
Katherine Burns (LMA); 148; 8.2
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Bryce Erickson (LMA); 164; 9.6
Brittany Williams (FCS); 110; 7.3
Katherine Burns (LMA); 109; 6.1
Kinady Pierce (TB); 90; 6.0
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Caroline Tatum (TB); 26; 4.3
Corley Keefe (FCS); 58; 4.1
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 35; 3.5
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Corley Keefe (FCS); 65; 4.3
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 43; 3.4
Caroline Tatum (TB); 41; 3.2
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT STATE THIS WEEK: South Florence (Girls); Marlboro County (Boys); Darlington (Girls); Dillon (Both); Lake City (Both); Marion (Boys); Manning (Girls); Chesterfield (Boys); Carvers Bay (Girls); East Clarendon (Girls); Latta (Boys); Kingstree (Boys); Mullins (Girls); C.E. Murray (Both); Hannah-Pamplico (Girls); Lamar (Boys); Hemingway (Girls); Governor’s School (Both); Carolina Academy (Both); Dillon Christian (Girls); Pee Dee Academy (Girls); Williamsburg Academy (Both); Robert E. Lee (Both); The King’s Academy (Girls); Emmanuel (Both), Maranatha (Both).
